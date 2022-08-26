Terry Billiter
Terry Winford Billiter, 60, of Stone Coal, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at UK Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 16, 1961, to the late Henry Billiter Jr. and Lorraine Phillips Billiter.
He was a deacon at the Cowpen Free Will Baptist Church.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Alfredia McCoy Billiter; one son, Baby Boy Billiter; and one brother, Dean Billiter.
He is survived by his wife, Carla Harris Billiter; two sons, Terry Billiter II (Linda), of Richmond, and Dalton Harris, of Raleigh, N.Car.; four daughters, Tiffany Weddington (Cory), of Lancaster, Sha Hamilton (Zack), of Pikeville, Rain Billiter, of Pikeville, and Sheena Fox (Alex), of Morehead; three brothers, Randy Billiter (Lana), of Payne Gap, Barry Billiter (Mary Ann), of Prestonsburg, and Scottie Billiter, of Payne Gap; one sister-in-law, Sandie Billiter, of Pikeville; 11 grandchildren, Hunter Weddington (Raina), Audriana Weddington, Zane Weddington, Willow Kate Weddington, Myla Grace Hamilton, Joy Coleman, Stephanie Merchant (David “Q”), Amarii Sue Billiter, Soloman David Terry Billiter, Zoey Fox and Mia Fox; and six great-grandchildren, Quaylin Merchant, Quiana Merchant, Jace Brifford, Jayla Coleman, Jamyia Coleman and Chelsea Hett.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Cowpen Free Will Baptist Church with Estill Reed and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Billiter Family Cemetery in Stone Coal.
Visitation will continue on Friday, Aug. 26, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Margaret Justice
Margaret Ann Slone Justice, 94, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
She was a teacher for 42 years, a member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, the Annie O. Young Chapter of the Eastern Star and a member of the Grace Baptist Church.
Margaret was born in Pike County, April 16, 1928, a daughter of the late Frank and Christine Fletcher Slone.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arson Justice; three sisters, Viola Wright, Hope Blackburn and Nancy Lois Slone; and two half-sisters, Gladys Barfield and Ruth DeShepard.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Justice Johnson, of Pikeville; and three grandchildren, Angela Terrell, Kaye Short (Ron) and Charles Arson Justice (Eileen.)
She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and special friends, Carol Blackburn Dye, Betty Patton, Gerri Kinder and Jimper Sturgill.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, and on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, after 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Cheryl McCarty
Cheryl Jean McCarty, 78, of Ashcamp, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church. Burial followed at the McCarty Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Esther Newsom
Esther Lee Newsom, 81, of Virgie, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Wheelwright, Floyd County, Nov. 14, 1940, the daughter of the late Ulan and Margie Pearl Casebolt.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Fords Branch Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Tivis Newsom; two brothers, Louis Casebolt and Crawford Casebolt; and four sisters, Delphia Cruz, Fayetta Thaker, Eveyln Richardson and Inez Workman.
She is survived by one son, Tivis Newsom Jr. (Susan); two daughters, Tammy Caudill (Ronald) and Teresa Bentley (Ricky); one brother, Samuel Casebolt; five sisters, Lillian Hampton, Frances Hampton, Lennie Mattingly, Spicy Bartley and Rosa Hall; four grandchildren, Ronald Douglas Caudill II (Chelsea), Wesley Adam Bentley, Esther Renee Poulos (Robert) and Sarah Elizabeth Chapman (Daniel); and one great-grandchild, Ian Brooks Caudill.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Willie Meade officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Harley” Rogers Jr.
Emzy "Harley" Rogers Jr., 78, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 25, 1944, a son of the late Emzy Rogers and Dorothy "Tootsie" Ray Hall.
He was the husband of Pat Stanley Rogers, a member of the Justiceville Bible Baptist Church and a retired U.P.S. driver for over 35 years.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Carl Rogers.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Trina Allen (Ronnie), Terry Rogers (Kathi), Dana Mulkey (Keith), Lacy Anderson (Daniel) and Tyson Ace Miller; two sisters, Pauline Taylor and Shelby Steele; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the Justiceville Bible Baptist Church with Richard Meek and Wade Bostic officiating. Burial will follow at the Rogers Family Cemetery, Slones Branch. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Nicholas Wright
Nicholas Alan Wright, 62, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at the Cornerstone Christian Church with Paul Potter officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park in Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
