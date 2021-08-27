Tyler Adkins
Tyler Ray Adkins, 26, of Greasy Creek, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, Sept. 28, 1994, to his mother, Gina Rich.
He was a believer of the Baptist faith.
He was known for his wonderful personality and the beautiful smile he had for everyone.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Chester and Herma Adkins, of Wolfpit.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Jack and Teresa Gillespie Rich, of Greasy Creek; two brothers, Josh Adkins and Noah Adkins, both of Marrowbone; a special aunt, Amber Shae Hopkins (Justin); his cousin, whom he loved like a sister, Kennedi Belle Cantrell; and a host of loving family and friends.
He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Randy Damron officiating. Burial followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Paulette Coleman
Paulette Francine Coleman, 70, of Huddy, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Detroit, Mich., Dec. 3, 1950, the daughter of the late Joseph and Cora Kloka.
She worked as a clerk for SBC Ameritech for thirty years and attended the Sharondale Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Anne Pluciennik; her brother, Larry Kloka; her brothers-in-law, Pete Pluciennik, James, Buford and Herless Coleman.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jackie Lee Coleman, of Huddy; her daughter, Diane Lynn Gallagher-Starr, and her husband, John Starr III, of Grand Blanc, Mich.; her grandson, Will Starr, of Grand Blanc, Mich.; her brother, Christopher Kloka, of Monroe, Mich.; her sister, Leonora Miller, of Detroit, Mich.; her sister-in-law, Pat Kloka, of California; her brothers-in-law, Billy Coleman (Greta), of Huddy, Lushion Coleman (Jackie), of Vonore, Tenn., and Hollis Coleman (Becky), of Pataskala, Ohio; her special cousins, Linda and Trampes Howell and family; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Bob Werntz officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with John Starr, Will Starr, Terry Belcher, Matthew Belcher, Billy Coleman, Lushion Coleman and Hollis Coleman serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Angela Fields
Angela Robyn McCoy Fields, 55, of Forest Hills, died at her home on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
A cherished wife, mother, daughter, cousin, and friend, Robyn was a member of Forest Hills First Baptist Church and was known for her kind spirit, generous heart, and unwavering love for the Lord. For nearly 13 years, she battled breast cancer with remarkable bravery, and she succumbed to the disease while holding the hands of her husband and son.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Ann White McCoy, and is survived by her husband of nearly 37 years, James D. Fields, of Forest Hills, and her son, Christopher Fields, of New York, N.Y.; her father, Donald R. McCoy, and wife, Sue McCoy, of Bluffton, S.Car.; and her sister, Melissa McCoy, of Savannah, Georgia. She will also be remembered by her beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends across the country.
Robyn was an avid crafter, gardener and animal lover, and she will be laid to rest alongside the remains of her late dachshund, Daisy.
Visitation and funeral services were held Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Forest Hills First Baptist Church (1980 Forest Hills Rd., Forest Hills, KY 41527.)
A private viewing for the family was held from 11 a.m. to noon, with a family and friends visitation beginning at noon and lasting until 1 p.m. The service was followed by a procession to Mountain View Memory Gardens (119 N Mountain View Ln., Huddy, KY 41535) and dinner at Forest Hills First Baptist Church.
The Fields family would like to extend thanks to Appalachian Hospice Care for their utmost kindness and sensitivity, and to the ladies of Forest Hills First Baptist Church for their incredible hospitality during this difficult time.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Buddy” Fouch
Willard “Buddy” Fouch, 76, of Slaters Branch, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the Appalachian Regional Hospital in South Williamson.
Graveside services were conducted at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Johnny Helvey officiating. Burial followed at the cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Barbara Hall
Barbara Ann Hall, 79, of Dorton Creek Road, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born April 10, 1942, to the late Thomas Eugene and Dixie Wright Brown.
She was a member of the Dorton Old Regular Baptist Church for 28 years.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Creed Smallwood; her second husband, John W. Hall; one son, Johnny Morgan Smallwood; one brother, Leon Brown; and two sisters, Dorothy Smith and Joyce Faye Brown.
She is survived by her son, Rodney Smallwood (Debbie), of Dorton; three daughters, Sheila Darlene Smallwood, of Crystal River, Fla., Arlene Francis Kendrick (Steven), of Lexington, and Charlene Ann Smallwood, of Dorton; one brother, Larry Brown, of Alabama; one sister, Porcia Morrow, of Illinois; six grandchildren, Donavan Smith, Elijah “Jake” Smallwood, Elizabeth Meade, Samantha Smallwood, Olivia Lynn and Victoria Tabor; and three great-grandchildren, Caneth Creed Dekle, Cael Mikal Dekle and Xavier James Yates.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Dorton Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Hall & Smallwood Cemetery at Dorton.
Visitation will continue on Friday, Aug. 27, at the church with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Shirley Hall
Shirley Lee Hall, 73, of Shelbiana, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in St. Paul, Va., Sept. 7, 1947, the daughter of the late Ernest William Robbins and Bertha L. Bailey Robbins.
She was the wife of the late Reedy Hall, a retired head custodian for Goshen Community Schools and a believer of the Old Regular Baptist faith.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Jimmy Ray Hall; one son-in-law, David Moles; one brother, Ernest Robbins; two sisters, Nancy Creech and Sybil Compton; one great-grandchild, Frederick Sturdivant; and one adopted grandson, Ryan Folker.
She is survived by one daughter, Rita Kay Hall Shalley; and Laurie Shafer, who was like a daughter; three brothers, Louis Robbins (Carol), Charles Robbins and Frank Robbins (Dorothy); four grandchildren, Cynthie Coleman, Sherie Shalley (Larry Leach), Cyrus Clark and Dillon Hall; five adopted grandchildren, Ashten, Allison, Ethan, Billy and Robby; 10 great-grandchildren, Sophia, Paisley, Logan, Maci, Jordan, Bradley, Jimmy, Marshall, Della and Dillon; nine adopted great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Gillespie Family Cemetery, Greasy Creek.
Visitation will continue on Friday, Aug. 27, at the church, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“BreAnn” Johnson
Alexa BreAnn Johnson, 27, of Virgie, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born July 2, 1994, to Perry Johnson and Lesa (Gerald) Newsome, of Virgie.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Charles Adams; and paternal grandfather, Johnny Johnson.
Other than her parents, she is survived by two sisters, Jessica Conn (Tony), of Ivel, and Samantha Johnson, of Virgie; three brothers, Justin Johnson, of Virgie, J.D. Newsome, of Dandridge, Tenn., and Evan Newsome, of Virgie; her maternal grandmother, Bonnie Adams, of Virgie; her paternal grandmother, Alta Mae Johnson, of Dorton, one niece, Kynsley Conn; two nephews, Kaden Conn and Kashten Huffman; her puppy dog, Honey; along with a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Burnin White and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Sebastian Johnson Cemetery at Speight.
Visitation will begin on Friday, Aug. 27, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home after 6 p.m. with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Billy” McPeek
Bill Hillard “Billy” McPeek, 91, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Sevierville, Tennessee.
Bill was born in Virgie, Oct. 22, 1929, the son of the late Beldon Arthur McPeek and Elsie Pearl (Johnson.)
He served in the United States Army from 1948 to 1952, stationed in Germany. In 1955, he married the love of his life, Wilma Jean Mullins, and they were blessed to celebrate 66 years of marriage. He was a Master Mason and past Master of the Jenkins Lodge #856. Since 2001, they have made East Tennessee their home where they have greatly enjoyed being members of the Smoky Mountain Christian Church.
Many will remember Bill as a hard worker who deeply loved his family. He was known for his storytelling and quick wit.
He was predeceased by his brother Arnold “Hern,” and sisters, Gloria Fern and Mary Frances.
He is survived by his loving wife, Wilma Jean McPeek; son, Anthony Bill (Rhonda) McPeek; and daughter, Anna Marie Harlan; brothers, Stewart (Ola), Jimmy, Jerry (Patricia), Robert (Charlotte); and sister, Fanny Stewart. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Christa (Matt) Cole, Kathryn (Tyler) Hughes, Ryan McPeek,
Kacey (Andrew) Harlan-Ross; and great-grandchildren, Ella Grace Hughes (10), Simon Carter Hughes (8), Elsie Pearl Cole (6), Jameson Isaac Hughes (4), and Penny Jean Cole (4).
A service will occur at Atchley Funeral Home in Sevierville, Tennessee. The family is electing to have a private service with great awareness for everyone’s health and safety.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Smoky Mountain Christian Church, 125 South Blvd., Sevierville, Tennessee 37862.
Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ruth Price
Ruth Price, 90, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Ruth was born in Pikeville, July 20, 1931, a daughter of Earl and Della Endicott Edmonds.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Coal Run Church of Christ.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sanford Eugene Price, on April 18, 2005; a daughter, Lisa Ann Price; and also by her brother, Homer Edmonds; and her two sisters, Mary M. Spradlin and Louise Stewart.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Newsom (Tivis), of Pikeville. She is also survived by her nieces, Deborah L. Martin, of Northville, Mich., and Sherri Edmonds, of Taylor, Mich.; and her sister-in-law, Janet Edmonds, of Taylor, Michigan.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Trey Mouton officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Honoring Ruth by serving as pallbearers will be members of the Coal Run Church of Christ.
Visitation will be in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel after 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Peggy Robinett
Peggy Robinett, 76, of Kimper, entered into rest on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Biggs, Dec. 29, 1944, a daughter of the late Carl Irick and Lura Griffith Irick.
She was the widow of Roy Robinett Jr., and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie Anderson.
Others who preceded her in death were her brothers, Billy and Everette Irick.
Peggy was a homemaker and a devout Christian who loved going to church. She was a devoted mother and a loving grandmother.
She leaves to honor her memory a son, Bruce Robinett, of Kimper; her brothers, Bruce and Ervin Irick; her sisters, Nola Fields (Freddie), Hazel Ramsey, Gaynelle Stump (Robert) and Annabell Layne (Frank.) She also leaves her three grandchildren, Dustin, Dakota and Tyler; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Kimper Church of God. Interment will be in the Robinett Cemetery at Stopover.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the church, with services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones and West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Robbie Sincell
Robbie Keith Sincell, 57, of Fayette N.Car., formerly of Phelps, departed this life in August 2021 in North Carolina.
He was born Nov. 13, 1963, a son of the late James Olin Sincell and Gracie Wolford Sincell.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, James and Sammy Sincell; and his sister Betty Pena.
He is survived by his brothers, George Sincell of Pikeville, Tenn.., and Frankie Sincell, of Phelps; his sister, Patsy Chapman, of Phelps; and his nieces and nephews.
James was of the Pentecostal faith. He loved to fish and enjoyed the simplicity of life. Everyone who knew him was aware of the sweet spirit and good heart he had for his friends and family.
James will be honored by a memorial set for his family at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ruby Slone
Ruby (Simpkins) Slone, 83, of Hardy, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler with Bro. Lee Dotson Jr. officiating. Burial followed in the Simpkins Family Cemetery at Naugatuck. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.