Sylvia Blevins
Sylvia Cantrell Blevins, 92, of Danville, Va., died Friday, July 30, 2021.
Mrs. Blevins was born May 25, 1929, to the late Jeff and Edna Baker Cantrell.
Mrs. Blevins was a member of Brush Arbor Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Virgil Blevins, and wife, Ellie; her sisters, Annette Burke, Lorene Ramey and Barbara Watson; her brothers, E.J. Cantrell and Alvis Cantrell; her grandchildren, Jack Blevins, Steven Blevins, Jennifer Tucker, Angie West and Stephen Blevins; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a special daughter-in-law and caregiver, Debbie Blevins; and a special nephew, JB Baldridge, and wife, Patty.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Dempsey Virgil Blevins; her son, Donald Jack Blevins; and five brothers and three sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Johnson Memorial Cemetery, 163 Johnson Cemetery Rd., Pikeville, KY 41501, with Pastor JB Baldridge officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Avenue of Danville.
Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Dwayne New
Dwayne New, 33, of Phelps, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Stopover.
Honoring services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in the Chambers Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor Opie Harris officiating. Burial followed in the Eldridge Family Cemetery, Bones Branch of Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
“Ikey” Ritchie III
Marion Watson “Ikey” Ritchie III, 65, of Pikeville, died Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Ikey was born Aug. 25, 1955, to the late Marion Watson II and Eleanor Irene Ritchie, in Hazard.
Besides both parents, Ikey was preceded in death by his daughter, Misty Ritchie; and his brother, Russell Scott Ritchie.
Ikey is survived by his devoted son, Marion Watson Ritchie IV; his granddaughter, Amelia Harper Ritchie; his sister, Linda Ritchie; his nephew, Donald Wayne Smith; like a son, Jeremiah Folsom; his former spouse, Janice Johnson; his special dog, Chuey; along with a loving host of family and friends.
Ikey was a treasured father and grandfather.
He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Larry Keene officiating. Burial was held at 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in the Resthaven Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Dorothy Smith
Dorothy Mae Smith, 92, of Upper Chloe Road, Pikeville, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa, Aug. 31, 1928, the daughter of the late Calvin Stickler and Marcedes Higbee Stickler.
She was the wife of the late Roy F. Smith and a homemaker. She was a Jehovah’s Witness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a sister and eight brothers.
She is survived by a daughter, Jane Smith, of Pikeville; a brother, James Stickler, of Seattle, Wash.; and a host of loving family and friends.
A private service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Flora Tucker
Flora Lynn Tucker, 56, of Elswick Branch, of Jonancy, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 21, 1964, to the late Norvel and Flora Isaac Tackett.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Tackett and Terry Tackett; two sisters, Ann Perkins and Ruby Perkins; and four grandchildren, Dakota, Tyler, Cheyenne and Emily.
She is survived by her husband, James Albert Tucker, of Jonancy; three daughters, Tammie Tucker (Daniel), of Jonancy, Stephanie Engle (Zachary), of Jenkins, and Jasmine Bailey (Timothy), of Salyersville; one son, James Austin Tucker, of Jonancy; three brothers, John Tackett and Lester Tackett, both of Dorton, and Leo Tackett, of Millard; and six grandchildren, Skylar, Riverr, Callie, Kaitlynn, Mason and Jaydon.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Ritchie Roberts and Randall Stewart officiating. Burial followed in the Tucker Cemetery at Jonancy. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
