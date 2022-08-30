Terry Billiter
Terry Winford Billiter, 60, of Stone Coal, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at UK Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 16, 1961, to the late Henry Billiter Jr. and Lorraine Phillips Billiter.
He was a deacon at the Cowpen Free Will Baptist Church.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Alfredia McCoy Billiter; one son, Baby Boy Billiter; and one brother, Dean Billiter.
He is survived by his wife, Carla Harris Billiter; two sons, Terry Billiter II (Linda), of Richmond, and Dalton Harris, of Raleigh, N.Car.; four daughters, Tiffany Weddington (Cory), of Lancaster, Sha Hamilton (Zack), of Pikeville, Rain Billiter, of Pikeville, and Sheena Fox (Alex), of Morehead; three brothers, Randy Billiter (Lana), of Payne Gap, Barry Billiter (Mary Ann), of Prestonsburg, and Scottie Billiter, of Payne Gap; one sister-in-law, Sandie Billiter, of Pikeville; 11 grandchildren, Hunter Weddington (Raina), Audriana Weddington, Zane Weddington, Willow Kate Weddington, Myla Grace Hamilton, Joy Coleman, Stephanie Merchant (David “Q”), Amarii Sue Billiter, Soloman David Terry Billiter, Zoey Fox and Mia Fox; and six great-grandchildren, Quaylin Merchant, Quiana Merchant, Jace Brifford, Jayla Coleman, Jamyia Coleman and Chelsea Hett.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Cowpen Free Will Baptist Church with Estill Reed and others officiating. Burial followed at the Billiter Family Cemetery in Stone Coal. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Johanda Bolden
Johanda Sue Bolden, 57, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at UK Medical Center.
Johanda was born Dec. 7, 1965, to her parents, Shirley Sue Maynard Bolden and the late Auda Jr. Bolden.
She was a homemaker and a believer of the Old Regular Baptist Faith.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by one son, Johnathan Chase Newsome; and one brother, Auda Christopher Bolden.
Along with her mother, she is survived by one daughter, Micklyn Jade Newsome (Charlie Conn); one son, Ronnie Dean Newsome (Elisha); seven grandchildren, Jay, Madelyn, Jersee, Tynzlee, Quinn, Elijah and Quincy; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Gary Young, Leon Bolden and others officiating. Burial followed at the Bolden Cemetery, Little Robinson Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jennifer Darnell
Jennifer Ann Darnell, 51, of Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Feds Creek Baptist Church.
She was born June 24, 1971, in Albion, Mich., to Roger Lee Matney and Ruby Jane Miller Matney, of Mouthcard.
In addition to her parents, Jennifer is survived by her husband, Roger Dale Darnell, of Elkhorn City; a son, Gregory Allen Darnell, of Abingdon, Va.; a daughter, Autumn Noel Darnell, of Abingdon, Va.; and a sister, Rachael Adkins (Jason), of Pikeville.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Terry Gibson and Randy Bentley officiating. Burial followed at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Jannie Dials
Jannie Dials, 68, of Long Fork, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at her residence.
She was born May 28, 1954, to the late Randall Dials and Betty Tackett Dials, of Long Fork.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one sister, Sharon Kay Morris.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by one son, Shawn Dials (Melanie), of Pikeville; one daughter, Elizabeth Meade (John), of Weeksbury; one brother, Randall Eugene Dials (Rita); two sisters, Becky Ann Newsome (Anthony), of Virgie, and Randa Sue Harmon, of Virgie; four grandchildren, Cody Randall Dials (Keesha), Haley Rashea Dials, Courtney Willow (Boo) Meade and Bentley Alexander Randall Meade; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Randy Damron, Randy Woods and Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery at E. Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30, with special singing beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Larry Kendrick
Larry Kendrick, 73, of Winchester, formerly of Pike County, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Larry was born June 28, 1949, in Hellier, to the late Jesse and Myrtle “Thacker” Kendrick.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Christine Francisco and Jessie Lou Keene; and two brothers, Cecil Kendrick and Eugene Kendrick.
Left to mourn his passing is his loving wife, Phyllis “Thacker” Kendrick; three adoring daughters, Melanie Johnson, Kristen Martin and Lara Herrera, all of Winchester; two sisters, Anna Gail Hall and Brenda Adams; three brothers, Gary, Ronald and Randy Kendrick; and three grandchildren, Tanner Moore, Blake Hall and Silvia Herrera.
Larry was a graduate of Hellier High School. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy. He retired from the U.S. Postal service and was a member of the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church. He was employed by Pikeville Medical Center as Chaplain and was a former pastor of many churches who touched many lives. He was a dedicated servant of the Lord.
Larry will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. D.A.V. Rites will be conducted by the Elkhorn City Chapter #140. Burial will follow at the Kendrick Cemetery, Chloe Creek in Pike County. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Beulah Mullins
Beulah Mullins, 84, of Lick Fork of Beefhide, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Beefhide, April 18, 1938, to the late Sylvester Sowards and Opal Mullins Sowards.
Beulah was a homemaker and attended the Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Gene Mullins; one son, Eddie Keith Mullins; and two brothers, Phillip Sowards and Robert Sowards.
She is survived by one son, Jeffrey Scott Mullins (Denise), of Georgetown; two brothers, Curtis Sowards (Judy), of Beverly Hills, Fla.,and Warren Sowards (Kaye), of Princeton; one daughter-in-law, Kathy Mullins, of Boca Raton, Fla.; two sisters-in-law, Gail Sowards, of Johns Creek, and Barbara Sowards, of Chicago, Ill.; six grandchildren, Morgan Cassandra, Rachel, Shelby, Jamie C., Emily Kaitlyn and Kyle Starnes; and five great-grandchildren, Addison, Oliver, Jaxson, Waylon and Colton.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m.,Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Sowards Cemetery, Lick Fork.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Hospice.
Angela Pruitt
Angela Pruitt, 46, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
She was born in Pikeville, July 28, 1976, to the late Tony and Sheila Jo “Sanson” Lell.
Angela was of the Church of Christ faith. She loved going to the lake and listening to music and spending time with her family and friends, especially Jonah and her dog, Brady.
She is survived by her fiancé, Jonah Stump, of Pikeville; her daughter, Megan Pruitt, of Phelps; her brother, Nick Blankenship, of Prestonsburg; her sister, Jodie Lell, of Phelps; her grandmother, Fannie Sanson; her brother-in-law, Benny Lee Stump; her sister-in-law, Mashanna Erwin; her favorite aunt, Charlotte Smith; her nieces, Hallie Rea Meek, of Morehead, and Toni Alexandria Lell, of Phelps; her nephew, Triston Lell; and her best friend, Shanna Estep.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at the Phelps & Son Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Lell Family Cemetery, Camp Creek, Stopover. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
LouVern Ray
LouVern Ray, 74, of Penny Road, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Frederick Rife
Frederick David Rife, 51, of Shelbiana, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, to his parents, Linda Tackett Keene and the late Frederick Sheridan Rife.
He was the husband of Paula Rife, a retired coal miner and an electrician. He was of the Freewill Baptist Faith. He also served his country honorably in the United States Navy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Sheridan Rife.
He is survived by his wife, Paula; mother, Linda Tackett Keene, and her husband, Terry Keene; a son, Frederick Austin Rife, and his wife, Brittany; a stepsister, Tara Della Smallwood (Austin); a stepbrother, Paul David Keene; three grandchildren, Madison Kate Rife, Jace Austin Rife and Cade Elias Rife; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, and Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with services each night beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the funeral home with Jamie Miracle officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
