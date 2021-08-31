J.B. Compton
J.B. Compton, 80, of Radcliff, formerly of Island Creek, Pikeville, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the home of his son.
J.B. was born in Pike County, Dec. 27, 1940, to his parents, the late Georgie Compton and Lilly Leedy Compton.
J.B. was of the Baptist faith and was a retired heavy equipment operator.
J.B. served his country honorably in the United States Army from June 3, 1960 to May 31, 1963, as an engine equipment mechanic. He served 16 months in Korea and finished the remainder of term at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia.
J.B. was a 1960 graduate of Mullins High School.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Emilee Justice, and her husband, Junior Justice; and a brother-in-law, Roger Cannup.
He is survived by a son, Gary Compton (Stella), of Radcliff; a daughter, Anntionette Crowell (Neal), of LeBanon, Tenn.; a brother, Cecil Compton (Pat); a sister, Patty Cannup; three grandchildren, Bobby Mullins (Charlotta), of Moorehead, Corey Mullins (Keisha), of Pikeville, and Kolby Mullins (Kaity), of Lebanon, Tenn.; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with John Paul Hamilton officiating. Entombment followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Robert Hitchcock II
Robert Stephen Hitchcock II, also known as "Uncle Buck" and "Granddad", 68, of Williamson, W.Va., died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Rev. Earl Coleman officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Opal Holbrooks
Opal Holbrooks, 96, of Rockhouse, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Holbrooks-Hylton Cemetery, Rockhouse. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Danny Johnson Jr.
Danny Wayne “Jr.” Johnson Jr., 46, of Osborne Fork of Indian Creek, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on May 25, 1975, to Danny Wayne “Baby Doll” Johnson Sr., of Virgie, and the late Anna Lou Johnson.
Other than his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Tommy Slone.
Besides his father, he is survived by his wife, Vanessa Hall Johnson; two sisters, Anna Jean Slone, of Virgie, and Danya Niece (Clarence), of Robinson Creek; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roy and Linda Hall; his brother-in-law, Joey Hall; one niece, Daniana; three nephews, Wayne, Brady and Daniel; two great-nephews, Colton and Emmett; his special sister, Amber Mullins; his special brother, Brandon Mason; and his little buddies, Bentley Mullins and Brionna Mullins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Greg White officiating. Burial will follow in the Hall & Johnson Cemetery at Osborne Fork.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Douglas Justice II
Douglas M. Justice II, 55, of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Pikeville, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at his residence.
Burial was held at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, with Robby Worrix officiating.
The family chose to stream a brief service via Thacker Funeral Home’s Facebook page at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Joshua Mullins
Joshua Mullins, 42, of Robinson Creek, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Lexington, July 9, 1979, to the late Ninta Davis Harper.
Joshua was a student at Big Sandy Community College pursuing a degree in Medical Laboratory Scientist.
Besides his mom, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gene and Mary Martin Davis.
Joshua is survived by two brothers, Kevin Harper (Andrea), of Little Robinson Creek, and Steven Harper, of Robinson Creek; 12 nephews and nieces whom he loved so much and thought of as his own children, Brayden, Mason, Marshall, Will, Lucas, Maverick, Zack, Kyler, Elijah, Gracie, Kensley and Taylor; his special aunt and uncle, Sissy Rita and Uncle D (Darrin) Compton, of Pikeville; three cousins; Chasity Newsom (Ian), Makayla Skeans (Joe) and Christa Baker (Justin); and a special longtime friend, James "Baby Doll" Bentley.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Bruce Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson Memorial Park at Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Clara Rose
Clara Faye Adkins Rose, 62, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pikeville, Dec. 7, 1958, a daughter of Elisha and Blanche Bevins Adkins.
She was a former sales clerk for Walmart.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Rose; and a brother, Larry Adkins.
She is survived by a companion, Gobel Bartley; and three sons, Jimmie Ratliff (Tabatha) and James Gregory Rose (Whitney), both of Pikeville, and Brandon Rose (Jessica), of Elkhorn City.
She is also survived by two brothers, Johnny Adkins and Jack Adkins, both of Floyd County; two sisters, Phyllis Adkins, of Richmond, and Eva Brooks, of Robinson Creek; and 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Private graveside services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Scottie Stanley
Scottie Mitchell Stanley, 49, of Mooresburg, Tenn., formerly of the Pond Creek area, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at his home in Tennessee.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Larry Hubbard and Roger Bogar officiating. Burial followed at the Morris Cemetery, Sidney. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Vonda Stanley
Vonda Sue Stanley, 68, of Pikeville, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Pikeville, July 21, 1953, to the late Glenn and Dixie Thacker Stanley.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Glena Arlene Adams; and her brothers, Billy Stanley, Bert Stanley and Randy Stanley.
She is survived by her daughter, Tonya Campbell, and her husband, David; her son, Jeremy Bentley; her grandchildren, Amanda Campbell (Derrek), Dennis Blackburn (Kylee), Michael Robinson, Daron Collins, Destiny Adams, Anthony Sullivan, Hailey Bentley, Brayden Bentley, Brianna Bentley and Danielle Campbell; her great-grandchildren, Caylee Campbell, Colton Campbell, Corbin Blackburn, Paislee Blackburn, Renee Church and Karver Johnson; her sisters, Wavelyn Robinson, Glennis Hughes (Will) and Sandy Wright (Robby); her brothers, Danny Stanley (Osa) and Milton Stanley; and her little puppies, Kilo and Ellie.
She will be truly missed by all who knew and treasured her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home chapel with Tony Thacker officiating. Burial followed in the Justice Cemetery on Ivy Fork, Pikeville, with Dennis Blackburn, Derrek Campbell, Daron Collins, David Campbell, Michael Robinson, William Hughes and Milton Stanley serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Millard Whitt
Millard Whitt, 94, of Lenore, W.Va., died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Michael Elswick and Raymond Stanley officiating. Burial will follow in the Alley Cemetery, Ransom. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
