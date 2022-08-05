“Boo Boo” Campbell
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce Elaine Campbell “Boo Boo,” 69, a prominent resident of the Phelps Community. She departed this life Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville.
She was born Nov. 24, 1953, a daughter of the late Harry (Red) and Peggy (Tex) Campbell.
Joyce is survived by sisters, Jolene (LeRoy) Casey, of Bean Station, Tenn., and Donnette (Charlie) Frazier, of Berea; one brother, Clay (Lesa) Campbell, of Phelps; her lifelong companion, Gary Thacker; and her special friend, Libby Wesley. She leaves behind three nieces, Amy Crowe, Kayla Frazier and Cassidy Campbell; as well as two loving nephews, Seth Frazier and Austin Campbell.
Joyce’s love and joy extended to her great-nieces and nephews .
Joyce was very active in her community. She enjoyed helping others and volunteering her time and talents wherever and whenever she was needed.
Joyce had the heart that cared completely for her friends and neighbors. She was a person that did so many things for so many people that the list could never be completed. She was an amazing person who always considered others above herself.
The family will be receiving friends at 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Interment will be at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, with Kelly Baldridge and Odis Blankenship officiating. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Speedy” Dotson
Larry (Bruce) “Speedy” Dotson, 70, of Phelps, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at his residence.
The family will begin gathering with friends on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in the Church of God in Jesus Name, 38605 KY-194, Phelps, KY 41553, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., with a brief service beginning at 7 p.m.
Honoring services will then be conducted at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in the church with Pastor Opie R. Harris officiating. Burial will then follow in the Billy Dotson Cemetery in Phelps with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Orville Doyle Jr.
Orville Jesse Doyle Jr., “John”, 84, of Lake Placid, Fla., passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the AdventHealth Lake Placid Hospital.
John was born on July 28, 1938, in Millstone. He was the son of Virginia (Broughman) and Orville Doyle Sr.
John was a school band director for 19 years and taught math for another 19. John was a professional tenor saxophone player and led his own bands in Kentucky, Virginia, and Florida. He started a high school band program in Pike County. John has been a resident of the Lake Placid area since 2006. He was a member of the Lake Placid Elks Lodge, Lake Placid Moose Lodge, and the American Legion Placid Post 25.
John enjoyed following his beloved University of Kentucky Basketball program, listening to his music, and fishing the local lakes. John loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together, especially time with his grandchildren.
John is survived by the love of his life of 61 years, Evelyn; daughter, Shannon Evans (Marc); sons, Mark and Scott Doyle; and three grandchildren.
A gathering for family and friends to visit and reflect on John’s life will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 noon on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the Scott Funeral Home, 504. W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Fla., with friends and family celebrating.
Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Fla., 863-465-4134.
Words of comfort to the family may be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Rebecca Martin
Rebecca Whitt Martin, 97, of Williamson, W.Va., died Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Hardy.
Funeral services were held at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, West Virginia. Private interment will take place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermorturyinc.com.
“Bondo” Smith
Larry Franklin “Bondo” Smith, 68, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died suddenly at his home Thursday, July 28, 2022.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
Clarence Thacker
Clarence Thacker, 81, of Lexington, and formerly of Lower Pompey, Shelbiana, passed away peacefully at his home, Saturday, July 30, 2022, following a long illness. He left his temporary home for his permanent one in heaven, to forever be with the Lord and his family and friends, who have gone on before him. As sad as we are to lose such a wonderful and loving family member, it brings great comfort and peace to know that Clarence is in heaven, at this moment, experiencing the wonderment at the most beautiful sights of heaven and walking the streets of gold.
In this latter part of Clarence's life, he especially appreciated and loved his family and his friends. He'd ask about the welfare of the people he cared about, and he enjoyed visiting with them so much. His face always lit up when he was ready to go visiting and to catch up on things in his hometown whenever he came into Pikeville. He always offered to help with various things, knowing he probably couldn’t physically do so. To all who loved and knew him, he was a pretty special guy, with a quirky sense of humor, especially about food! If you asked him what he wanted to eat, he'd ask " Whatcha got?” But if you mentioned chicken, he'd snarl up his nose, deepen his voice that sounded disgusted, and say, " chick - en! Naaaah! Blah!” It was so funny. But the real reason for this, is that he used to work in a small grocery store, where it was his job cutting up and wrapping chickens in his teenage years, which turned him off chicken forever!
He enjoyed talking about current events, his love of the Lord, and his family, but his favorite topic, telling you about his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Clarence started out working as a heavy equipment mechanic and continued in that line of work until he was severely injured in a fall from a bulldozer. After his debilitating injury, he found joy in working in his yard and working on various projects around his home, as well as " tinkering " on cars.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Ida Justice Thacker; three brothers, Alvie, Allen and David Junior; and two sisters, Lottie Jane and Ida Faye (Thacker) Slone.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Peggy Warren Thacker; and his five children, MaLissa (Ronnie) Damron, of Robinson Creek; Sheila Thacker, of Greensboro, Ga.; Chris Thacker, of Robinson Creek ; David Fields, of Rome, Ga.; and Matthew Thacker, of Lexington; nine grandchildren: Ronald Jay " RJ ” ( Sarah ) Damron; Robert (Brittany) Damron; Jada Thacker Baker; Hayden and Olivia Fields; Logan and Kelsie Thacker Singer; and Amelia and Caleb Thacker; five great-grandchildren: Caden and Kiyah Damron; and Kenadee, Rylan and Braylen Damron .
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed at Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Barbara Thomas
Barbara Thomas, 64, of Ransom, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born in Williamson, W.Va., Oct. 17, 1957. She was the daughter of the late Rant and Mandy Smith Dotson.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Regina Thomas; a son, Kevin Thomas; and sisters, Linda, Panize and Joyce.
Barbara leaves to mourn her passing her husband, Carl Thomas; daughters, Amanda (Ebby) Lester, Marlena (Stewart) Davis and Joyce (D.J.) Prater; sons, Roy (Natasha) Blankenship and Billy (Hope) Thomas; sisters, Pauline (Delena) Thomas, Sabrina Dotson, Vergie (Jr.) May and Pearl (Ronnie) Bailey; brothers, Jimmy (Leah) Dotson, Johnny Dotson and Robert Dotson; grandchildren, Brenda, Brittany, Miranda, Morgan, Veronica, Saranna, Kaylee, Baylee, Kylie, Mickey, Ryan, Can, Jacob, Sterling, Devon, Shawn, Timmy, Donavan and Kolton; and four great-grandchildren, Angel, Gracelyn, Jonah, and Keith.
Barbara enjoyed church. She liked the outdoors, especially four wheeling and fishing. But the joy of her life was her children and grandchildren. She loved her husband and enjoyed every moment of life with him.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Faith Mission Church in McCarr. Interment will conclude at the family cemetery in Ransom. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jason Young
Jason O’Neal Young, 41, of Right Fork, Brushy, Pikeville, died Sunday July 31, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Mingo County, W.Va., Sept. 17, 1980, a son of Larry Neal and Mary Joyce (Muncy) Young.
He was a carpenter.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Robin Young, of Pikeville; one son, Keagan Cole Young, of the home; one stepson, Mason Case; three sisters, Tammy Young Hall, of Raccoon, Penny Denise Newsome, of Rocky Road, Millard, and Christy Young Maynard (Allen), of Varney; one niece, Emily Yates (Tracy); and one nephew, Gatlin Newsome (Megan); and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the Piso Freewill Baptist Church with Bobby Mullins, John George Blackburn, Gary Young and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Maynard/Runyon Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.