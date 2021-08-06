Madonna Anderson
Madonna Anderson, 47, of Dorton-Jenkins Highway, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.
She was born in Letcher County, Sept. 11, 1973, the daughter of Denton Houston and Linda Johnson Houston.
She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Bobby Anderson; one daughter, Linda Nicole Anderson; one brother, Jonathan Bartley (Rebecca); one sister, Nina Kaye Stanley (Mike); and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Dolph Kelly officiating. Burial will follow at the Houston Family Cemetery, Shelby Gap. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Mary Chaney
Mary Ann Chaney, 41, of Kimper, died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, July 2, 1980, the daughter of the late Champion Chaney and Earmelene Layne Chaney.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, David Lee, Richard and James Chaney; and one niece, Cynthia Chaney.
She is survived by two nephews, Jimmy Chaney and Kevin Mitchell Griffey; one niece, Emily Chaney; three brothers, Champ Chaney (Melonie), Lonzo Chaney and Herbie Chaney; one sister, Clara Griffey (Kevin); and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Shannon Bryant and Keith Hatfield officiating. Burial will follow at the Chaney Cemetery, Ridgeline Road, Raccoon.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at the funeral home with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Thomas Fletcher
Thomas H. Fletcher, 68, of Dans Branch Road, Williamson, W.Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson.
Visitation will be held Friday evening, Aug. 6, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, West Virginia.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the mortuary, with Reverend Haskell Runyon officiating. Interment will be in the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Elizabeth Goff
Elizabeth Stepp Goff, 79, of Pikeville, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at Patriot Hills Assisted Living in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
Mrs. Goff was born in Inez, Jan. 2, 1942, the daughter of the late Andrew “Andy” and Grace Taylor Stepp.
She had been an educator for 35 years, teaching for 10 years at Millard High School and then for 25 years at Pikeville High School.
Elizabeth was one of seven remaining members of Pikeville Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all of her brothers and a sister, John C. Stepp, Claude Stepp, Bill Stepp and Mildred Sanders; and her husband, Travis Goff, who passed away July 22, 2003.
Elizabeth Goff is survived by her son, Michael, and his wife, Patricia “Trish” Goff, of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; and two grandchildren, Haley Elizabeth Goff, of Pittsburg, Penn., and Mikayla Grace Goff, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers contributions are requested to: The Elizabeth Stepp Goff Memorial Scholarship Fund, Community Trust Bank of Pikeville, 346 North Mayo Trail, Pikeville, KY, 41501.
Visitation for Mrs. Goff will begin at 12 noon Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the J. W. Call and Son Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 12 noon Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at J. W. Call and Son Funeral Home with Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Thelma Habern
Thelma Mullins Habern, 93, of Pikeville, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Thelma was born in Pikeville, Feb. 3, 1928, the daughter of the late King and Rebecca Layne Mullins.
She was a retired housekeeper for the First National Bank of Pikeville and a member of the Church of God M.P.G. of T. of Pikeville.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Habern, in 1975; four sons, Donnie E. Habern, Joey Wayne Habern, Willie Ted Habern and Christopher Habern; one daughter, Bonnie Adams Habern; a daughter-in-law, Melvia Habern; three brothers, Sam Mullins, David Mullins and Andrew Mullins; and three sisters, Loretta Kent, Eloise Honaker and Iva Weston.
She is survived by four sons, King Solomon Habern, of Pikeville, Ricky Habern (Kimberly), of Robinson Creek, Timothy Habern (Linda), of Cynthiana and Tyrone Habern, of Pikeville; and one daughter, Marshilla Habern Johnson, of Pikeville. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and also, her prayer partner and very special friend, Betty Jones, of Flint, Michigan.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Donnie Hall, Billy Compton and Aretha Hamp officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Memorial Park.
Honoring her by serving as pallbearers will be: Tayvian Boykins, Chris Minnix, John Izayah Galloway, John Galloway, Ralph Wilson, Kelvin Mullins, David Honaker, Chris Habern Jr., Matt Habern, Tim Boykins, Tim Habern Jr., John Ryan Hamp, Tim Adams, Daryl Adams, Josh Habern, King Solomon Habern Jr., Josiah Habern, Devin Kendrick, Rayquan Habern, Christian Habern and Donnie Adams. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Roberta Hardebeck
Roberta Ann Finley Hardebeck, 102, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., formerly of Williamson, W.Va., died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Halifax Health Hospice, Port Orange, Florida.
Visitation will be held at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Williamson, West Virginia. Interment is at 3 p.m. in the Springhill Cemetery in Huntington, West Virginia.
Arrangements are under the direction of Settle-Wilder Funeral Home of Smyrna Beach, Fla., and Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Christopher Irick
Christopher Clark Irick, 52, of Pikeville, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Island Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Earl Dean Newsome, Paul Vernon Damron and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Damron Family Cemetery, 501 Buckfield Road, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
Burder Melton
Burder Melton, 88, of Grapevine Road, Phyllis, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Jackson, North Carolina, Aug. 27, 1932, the son of the late Claude Melton and Beaulah Hoxit Melton.
He was self-employed as a master plumber and was a member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Loraine Justice Melton; one daughter, Tabitha Melton; an infant son, Randy Paul; and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by one daughter, Patricia Taylor (Jerry); four sons, Burt Melton, Wade Melton (Susanne), Drew Melton and Teddy Melton (Myra); one sister, Ruth Brooks; one brother, Glen Melton; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Millers Creek Church of Christ with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial followed in the McCoy Cemetery, Zebulon. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Virgil Morris
Virgil Morris, 70, of Shelbiana, died Friday, July 30, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at the House of Prayer and Worship, Shelbiana. Burial followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
“Round Man” Mullins
Kenneth Eugene “Round Man” Mullins, 75, of Jenkins, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 5, 1945, to the late Walter Ray and Violeta Mead Mullins in Jenkins.
He was a member of the Jenkins Masonic Lodge #856 for 52 years and Faith Baptist Church of Myra. He was a former coal miner, truck driver and owner. He loved his family more than life and his friends whom he cherished. He loved meeting people and never met anyone he didn’t know for long. He loved camping and boating with his friends and family, trips to the beach, and traveling with Charlotte. He was a kind soul that loved and was loved by everyone he ever met.
He will be missed by all.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Ray Mullins and Bobby Mullins; and one great-grandchild.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Charlotte Carol Vanover Mullins; his best pal, Mack; one son, Michael Mullins (Teresa), of Muncie, Ind.; one daughter, Michelle Mullins Bentley (Chris), of Jenkins; three grandchildren, Courtney Mullins (Corey), Hunter Mullins (Katie Gervolino) and Keegan Bentley; many nieces and nephews; three step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and many close friends whom he loved like family.
Funeral services will be held at the Burdine Freewill Baptist Church on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m., with Danny Hurst and Dave Hammond officiating. Burial will follow in the Wright Family Cemetery in Potters Fork of Haymond. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Anita Primeau
Anita Primeau, 70, of Long Fork Road, Kimper, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 12, 1951, the daughter of Edith Sue Bostic Coleman, of Kimper, and the late Vernon Hunt.
She was a nurse and was employed by the U.S. Forestry Service. She was a member of the Kimper Community Baptist Church.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one sister, Carol Jean Adkins.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny Primeau Jr., of Kimper; her step-father, Amos Coleman, of Kimper; two sons, Clinton Blackburn (Kay), of Winchester, and Timothy Blackburn (Melissa), of Morehead; nine grandchildren, Travis Blackburn, Lance Blackburn (Sarah), Kaitlin Blackburn, Natasha Gannon (Justin), Ryan Davis, Natasha Cherosizy, Ramsey Green, Lindsey Morton and Lauren Watts; and three great-grandchildren, Lucas, Dominic and CHarley.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home with Roger Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Coleman Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
