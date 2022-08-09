Pikeville, KY (41501)

Today

Morning sunshine will give way to isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.