Dan Combs Jr.
Dan Combs, Jr., 68, of Pikeville, passed from this earthly life Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Ary, May 22, 1954, a son of the late Dan and Media Shepherd Combs.
Dan worked for and retired from Commonwealth Insurance Company as well as proudly holding the position of manager in the Pikeville branch and was of the Baptist faith.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister-in-law, Margaret Combs; and three brothers-in-law, Bill Ritchie, Leslie Rogers and Ben McGuire.
Dan is survived by his wife, Debra Martin Combs; his son, Zachary Tyler Combs, of Pikeville; his daughter, Brooke Shurtleff (Robert), of Pikeville; five sisters, Lillian Ritchie, of Indiana, Carol Daniels (Paul), of Ohio, Audrey Rogers, of Frankfort, Bessie McGuire, of Lexington, and Peggy Davidson (Don), of Georgia; four brothers, Gaston Combs, of Indiana, Coet (Linda) Combs, of Florida, Morgan (Debra) Combs, of Minnesota, and Walter Combs, of Decoy; and two grandchildren whom he greatly adored, Luke Shurtleff and Molly Shurtleff. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Dan loved to travel, especially to see state and national parks. He was an unwavering UK sports fan and loved spending time at the beach with family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the flood relief at Hindman Settlement School at www.hindman.org, or, through Team Kentucky at https://secure.kentucky.gov/FormServices/Finance/EKYFloodRelief.
Due to the increasing Covid numbers, the family requests masks be worn for the visitation and funeral services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
Clara Friend
Clara Rae Friend, 75, of Upper Chloe Creek, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Clara was born in Letcher County, Oct. 17, 1946, the daughter of the late Bill Newsom and Ruth Adams Newsom.
She was the wife of the late Gaylord Friend, a retired office manager and a member of the Ford's Branch Church of Christ.
Along with her husband and parents, Clara was preceded in death by one daughter, Beverly Delauder.
Clara is survived by one son, Gaylord Friend Jr. (Amy); two daughters, Polly Flournoy and Darianna Gentry (J.D.); two sisters, Belinda Boggs and Debbie Newsom; four grandchildren, Sarah Rae Wyatt (Joseph), Mikey Ratliff (Dottie), Madison Friend and Chandler Friend; seven great-grandchildren, Scarlette, Victoria, Natalee, Jay, Amberlee, Gianna and Mikynlee; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 noon, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Will Stepp officiating. Burial followed at the Adams Cemetery at Pine Mountain. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Barbara Murphy
Barbara Fay Murphy, 76, of Joes Creek, Pikeville, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Atrium Health Mercy, Charlotte, North Carolina.
She was born in Pike County, Oct. 27, 1945, the daughter of the late Ernest and Doris (Dalton) Gillman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Murphy; two sons, David Murphy and Johnny Murphy; two daughters, Tina Buzard and Tonya Thacker; one grandchild, Austin Allen; one great-grandchild, Skylar Threadgill; four brothers, Danny Gillman, Ernest Gillman, Donald Gillman and Ronnie Gillman; and two sisters, Patricia Gillman and Carol Gillman.
Barbara is survived by her son, Michael Murphy (Glennis), of Pikeville; her daughter, Jeana Bush (Duke), of Lexington, N.Car.; her sister, Ester Gibson (Glen), of Shelbiana; 12 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Kevin Shearer officiating. Burial will follow at the Pinson Cemetery, Rockhouse Fork, Sidney. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Johnny Ray
Johnny Jackson Ray, 82, of Winchester, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at his residence.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scobee Funeral Home of Winchester.
Sheila Spears
Sheila Guyann Spears, 67, of Steele, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was a pharmacy technician and a member of the Mt. View Church of Christ.
Sheila was born June 18, 1955, in Fort Sumter, S.Car., to the late Clifford Guyrell Miller, Sr., and Gloria Yvonne Booker Miller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Jo Keene; and a great-nephew, Jayme Tyler Stanley.
Sheila is survived by her husband, Ronnie Gene Spears, of Steele; a daughter, Bethany Suzanne (Daniel) Spears, of Steele; grandchildren, Megan Tilly LeighAnn (Casey) Taylor and Bobby Andrew Kayne Taylor. She is also survived by a brother, Clifford Guy (Cindy) Miller, Jr.; aunt, Sally Justice, of Louisville; a special sister, Robin (Stan) Belcher; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Steve Cantrell officiating. Burial followed at Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Gregory Thornbury
Gregory Dean Thornbury, 57, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Riverview Healthcare Center in Prestonsburg.
Greg was born in Fort Wayne, Ind., Jan. 3, 1965, a son of the late Barbara S. Kirk. Barbara’s parents, the late John K. and Ruby Dye Thornbury, lovingly adopted him.
He was a mailroom worker at Pikeville Medical Center for many years. He was a member of the Pikeville Free Will Baptist Church.
He is survived by two sisters, Jamie Diane Thacker and Collette Ratliff, both of Pikeville. He is also survived by three nephews, Jeff Hess (Amanda) and Todd Hess, all of Pikeville, and Scott Ratliff (Heather), of Danville; four great-nephews, Logan Hess, Nick Hess, Tyson Hess and Warren Ratliff; and three great-nieces, Gracie Hess, Haleigh Hess and Anna Ratliff.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Patton officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Gloria Wagner
Gloria Jane Clarke Wagner, 85, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at her residence.
Gloria was born in Akron, Ohio, Feb. 8, 1937, a daughter of the late Willard Biden Clarke and Virginia Clarice Sweeney Clarke.
She was a retired Registered Nurse. She received her training at Akron City Hospital. She was a parishioner of the St. Francis of Assisi Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Justin Chafin; and two brothers, Harold Clarke and Lowell Clarke.
She is survived by her loving husband, Linus Robert “Bob” Wagner; two sons, David Robert Wagner (Carolyn), of Holden, W.Va., and Douglas Charles Wagner (Amy), of Georgetown, S.Car.; and two daughters, Susan K. Chafin, of Pikeville, and Linda T. Justice (Charles “Rusty”), of Pikeville.
She is also survived by grandchildren, Robert Chafin (Emily), of Nicholasville, Jennifer Chafin (Katie), of Mt. Sterling, Shaun Wagner, of Barboursville, W.Va., Bridget Davis, of Charleston, W.Va., Elon Justice (Kenneth Frix), of Louisville, Aaron Wagner (Jennifer), of Apex, N.Car., and Jared Wagner (Ashley), of Myrtle Beach, S.Car.; four great-grandchildren, Emmett Chafin, Davie Chafin, Elaina Wagner and Olivia Wagner.
The family will receive friends after 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the St. Francis of Assisi Church.
Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the St. Francis of Assisi Church with Father Robert Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Highlands Memorial Park in Staffordsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Gloria’s memory to Catholic Charities Flood Relief for Eastern Kentucky at https://lp.catholiccharities.us/flooding.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Gregory White
Gregory White, 53, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his home in McCarr.
He was born in Freeburn, Sept. 19, 1968, a son of Harry White, of McCarr, and the late Georgia Mounts White.
Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Betty White; his brother, Timmy White; and his sisters, Louise Diamond and Tamara White .
Gregory leaves to mourn his passing, his father, Harry; his sons, Gregory and Auston White; his daughter, Jade White; his brothers, Mike New (Trina) and Frankie New (Debbie); his sisters, Debbie May (Tim), Deann Prater (Autry), Jeanette Johnston, Sandra King (Shawn) and Loreen Sullivan (Barry); his nieces, Georgia, Brittany, Natalie, Sara, Clarissa and Kacie; and his nephews, James, Timmy, Tyson and Hunter.
Gregory enjoyed traveling and working on cars. He liked to trade and loved sports, but his greatest joy was his family and friends.
The family will begin receiving friends at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel in Phelps.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the chapel. Interment will be at the Mounts Cemetery at Barrenshea Creek in Freeburn, with Larry Blackburn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Ersa York
Ersa O. York, 80, of Richmond, passed from this life Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Ersa was born in Pike County, April 4, 1942, to the late Alvis and Elmo “Branham” Adams.
Besides both parents, Ersa was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin W. York; sister, Bertha Sue Blevins; and brother-in-law, Donald Blevins.
Ersa is survived by her sister, Loretta Little, and her husband, Joe; brothers, William Alvis Adams and his wife, Janet, and Roger Lee Adams and his wife, Kathy; along with an adored host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Ersa will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family will accept friends at Annie E. Young Cemetery for a graveside service, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, beginning at 1p.m., with Clinard Ratliff officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
