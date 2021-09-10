“Junior” Bolden
Millard Bolden “Junior” went to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at the age of 76.
Millard “Junior” Bolden was born in Pikeville, Nov. 26, 1944, the son of the late Millard Bolden Sr. and Georgia Alice McCoy Bolden.
Loving husband of Diann for 28 years and the late Vadna for 15 years.
Beloved father of Millard Bolden III (Joyce), Sandra Chance (Ernie), Randy Bolden (Betty), Keith Bolden (Sharon and the late Angie), Sammy Bolden (Tammy), Jimmy Bolden and Matthew Bolden (Sharon.) Cherished Grandfather, aka “Papaw”, of Angela, Brandon, Olivia, Valerie, Sammy Jr., Crystal, Shawn, Ashley, Sarah, Rachel, Jessica, Joshua, Bonnie, Maranda, Randy Jr., Haley, Ian, Isabella, Sebastian and Adrian.
He was also a devoted great-grandfather; and brother of Mack, Leon, Melvin, Donnie, Danny, Timmy, Daryl, Dottie, Alice, Darlene, Bill, Cleo “Steve” and the late Georgia Sue. He was also a brother-in-law, cousin, uncle and friend to many.
A funeral service was held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Waltham Church, 21038 Waltham, Warren, MI 48089. Visitation was held on Wednesday at the church beginning at 3 p.m. and lasting until the time of the service at 7 p.m.
Visitation will be in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Millard Bolden III officiating. Interment will occur at the Newsome – Bolden Cemetery at Booker Fork, Caney Creek, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Gearldean Branham
Gearldean Absher Branham, 101, of Pikeville, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Gearldean was born in Elkhorn City, July 20, 1920, a daughter of the late John Andrew and Linda (Adkins) Absher.
She was an Instructional Supervisor for the Pike County Board of Education, a member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, a member of the Presbyterian Church since 1938, and a member of the Democrat Women’s Club.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Branham Sr.; three brothers, Jack Absher, Bob Absher and James Absher; and two sisters, Betty Fought and Joanne Venters.
She is survived by three sons, Robert J. “Bobby” Branham (Alice), of Pikeville, Dr. Henry Forsyth (Suzanne Reynolds), of Mt. Pleasant, S.Car., and Dr. Lawrence Branham Jr., of Longwood, Florida.
She is also survived by two sisters, Suzy Khatami, of Magoffin, Calif., and Peggy Sowards, of Wyandotte, Mich.; and also six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Scott Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in the Branham Cemetery on Penny Road, Virgie. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The family respectfully requests that masks be worn during visitation and funeral services.
Mildred Ferrell
Mildred Devon Ferrell, 84, of Forest Hills, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the residence of her daughter.
Per Mildred's request, her services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Lloyd Hackney
Lloyd H. Hackney, 79, of Ashcamp, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, July 25, 1942, to his parents, the late Linel Hackney and Ilene Ward Hackney.
He was the husband of the late Shirley Bartley Hackney, a retired coal miner and a member of Hylton Freewill Baptist Church for several years. He also served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam.
Along with his wife and parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Edward Hackney; and one sister, Melanie J. Sawyer.
Lloyd is survived by two sons, Harold Michael Hackney (Susan) and Millard Dewayne Hackney (Kimberly); one daughter, Tammie Darlene Mullins (Darrel-Pokey); two sisters, Ingrid Thacker and Anna Adkins; two brothers, Bobby Gene Hackney and Stevie Allen Hackney; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church with Clayton Swindall and Robert Bartley officiating. Burial will follow in the Rob Ratliff Cemetery at Elkhorn Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Leisa Hall
Leisa Carol Hall, 50, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Magdalene Hall
Magdalene Woods Hall, 72, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at UK Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
David Hensley
David Michael Hensley, (The Mayor of Dan's Branch), died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, from 6-9 p.m., in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the funeral home with Harrison Baisden and Haskell Runyon Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Fletcher-Collins Cemetery, Dan's Branch, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Elitha Hopkins
Elitha Hopkins, 58, of Shelbiana, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 18, 1963, the daughter of the late John Adkins and Alma Bevins Adkins.
She was a homemaker and was of the Church of Christ faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Adkins; and a sister, Judy Adkins.
She is survived by her husband, Dorby Hopkins; a son, Johnathan Hopkins (Jennifer); a daughter, Stephanie Hopkins; three brothers, Gary Adkins, George Adkins and Johnny Adkins; four sisters, Barbara Adkins, Patty Thacker (Jewit), Betty Tucker (Frankie) and Norma Adkins; two grandchildren, Ryliegh Hopkins and Brayden Hopkins; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Teddy Honaker and others officiating. Burial followed in the Hopkins Cemetery on Greasy Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Chuck” Jude Jr.
Charles “Chuck” Jude Jr., 74, of Lenore, W.Va., died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the Mullins Family Funeral Home with Bryant Meade officiating. Burial will follow in the Family Cemetery at Sugar Camp Branch, Lenore West Virginia.
In response to the COVID-19 Virus, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing guidelines. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mullins Family Funeral Home of Warfield.
Roger Keene
Roger Lee Keene, 67, of Shelbiana, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 15, 1954, to his parents, the late Kermit Keene and Iona Adkins Keene. He was a retired coal miner, auto body mechanic and a believer of the Freewill Baptist faith.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Kermit Jr. Keene.
He is survived by two sons, Roger Lloyd Keene (Crystal) and Steven Lee Keene (Stacy); one daughter, LeeAnn MacDonald; four brothers, Darrell, Richard, Randall and Glenn Keene; two sisters, Rhonda Bogus and Denise Henry; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; the mother of his two sons, Linda Adkins; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Jimmy Jack Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Williams Family Cemetery at Greasy Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Nancy Little
Nancy Little, 71, of Virgie, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Oliver Meade Jr.
Oliver Richard Meade Jr., 74, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at his residence.
Richard was born in Pikeville, Nov. 14, 1946, the son of Oliver Richard and Ethel (Blair) Meade.
He was an IT Technician at Pikeville Medical Center starting in 1996, and retiring in 2014. He was a former employee at the Bell Companies, IT Technician at BB & T for over 10 years, at Computer Land in Pikeville for a few years and IT Technician for Pike County Election Board. He was an avid bowler and a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Bush Meade on August 23, 2020; and one sister, Loretta Hunt.
He is survived by his son, Michael Richard Meade (Diane), of Winchester; his daughter, Jennifer Looney (Brandon Bartley), of Pikeville; and one sister, Wilda Carlotta Lowe, of Frazier, Michigan.
He is also survived by four grandchildren, William Richard Meade, Shelby Louann Meade, Jordyn Elizabeth Looney and Jadyn Makenzie Looney; and his caretakers, Mary Kent and Amy Singleton.
Visitation will be in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel after 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in the J. W. Call Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the Davidson Memorial Gardens at Ivel. Military Rites will be conducted by Betsy Layne DAV Chapter #169.
Honoring Richard by serving as pallbearers will be: William Richard Meade, Shelby Louann Meade, Jordyn Elizabeth Looney, Jadyn Makenzie Looney, Curtis King and Deano Fronto.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Christopher Mullins
Christopher Lee Mullins, 65, of Pikeville, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his residence.
Christopher was born in Richlands, Va., Oct. 14, 1955, a son of Opal Marie Newsome Hunt, of Pikeville, and the late Glen Mullins, of Big Rock, Virginia.
He was a general laborer. He was a Christian and a member of the Holiness Church. He enjoyed fishing and playing his guitar.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, James Glendon Mullins, of Pikeville.
He is survived by his mother, Opal Marie Newsome Hunt, of Pikeville; one daughter, Betty Jo Dunn (Danny), of Jackson, Ohio; one son, Christopher Matthew Mullins, of Huntington, W.Va.; three sisters, Sue Adkins (Milton), of Virgie, Elizabeth Mullins Vantuyl, of Pikeville, and Joyce Stevens (Frank – deceased), of Pikeville; one brother, Hershel McCray (Margie), of Chesnee, South Carolina.
He is also survived by two step-brothers, Tracy Hunt (Lexy), of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Michael Hunt, of Louisa; two step-sisters, Sheree Empson (David), of Illinois, and Joan Blackburn (Randy), of Frankfort; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. noon, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in the Johnson Memorial Park at Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Kimberly Phillips
Kimberly Marie Phillips, 47, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Aug. 27, 1974, the daughter of Tommy Kenny Stewart and Lura Coleman Stewart.
She was a night clerk at the Landmark Inn and was the wife of James Phillips IV.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by two sisters, Deana Wolford, of North Carolina, and Tamra Robinette, of Pikeville; and a host of loving family and friends.
Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Douglas Ramey
Douglas Earl Ramey, 78, of Lick Creek, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Jimmy Ramey
Jimmy Dean Ramey, 53, of Grapevine Road, Phyllis, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Parkview Nursing Home.
He was born in Ohio, June 16, 1968, the son of the late Jimmy and Mandy Thacker Ramey.
He was a coal miner and a member of the Pikeville Church of God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie Jean Tackett.
He is survived by two sons, Jared Ramey (Nikki), of Raccoon, and Jacoby Ramey, of Phyllis; two sisters, Martha Tackett, of Meta, and Tammy May, of Indiana; one grandchild, Jayston Ramey; and one grandchild on the way, Georgia Blake Ramey.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in the Community Funeral Home chapel with Larry Blackburn officiating. Burial followed in the Justice Cemetery, Upper Pompey. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Nanette Schmidt
Nanette Marie Schmidt, of Pikeville, passed gracefully into life everlasting at the age of 63, on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, and raised primarily in Evansville, Indiana. Nanette attended Indiana University. She came to Pikeville in late 1988, when her husband was transferred by Shell Mining from Houston, TX. As a pediatric physical therapist, she dedicated her life's work to the care and comfort of special needs children throughout Appalachia.
A woman of great Christian faith, Nanette was a devout parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church where a host of selfless contributions will, in her absence, guide all those in search of God's peace and understanding for years to come. She was an avid gardener, hiker and bicyclist who loved the outdoors and traveling; having visited all of the lower 48 States of this beautiful country.
Nanette was preceded in death by her father, Robert Ewer, and her mother, Lucille Parlier Ewer; and a courageous son, Covie. She leaves behind an adoring, steadfast husband, Kenny; ; a creative son, Coleman, of Lexington; an adventurous daughter, Kylie, also of Lexington; a favorite/only grandson, Colton W. Schmidt, of North Richland Hills, TX; two brothers, Jim Ewer, of Highland Park, TX, and John Ewer, of Ripley,TN; a sister, Suzette Ewer, of Boonville, IN; and many beloved nieces and nephews; scores of friends that she considered family; and a beautiful garden on top of a hill.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 12 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Pikeville with Fr. Rob Adams presiding. Visitation will be conducted outside of the Church after the Mass. Nanette's family asks for no flowers or special gifts but those wishing to honor Nanette's memory may offer a donation to either of Nanette's favorite charities, St. Francis of Assisi Building Fund, with a mailing address of 137 Bryan Street, Pikeville, KY 41501, or, Appalachian Pregnancy Center, with a mailing address of P.O. Box 131, Pikeville, KY 41502.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ken Slone
Ken Slone, often said to be the strongest person anyone has ever known, gave up the fight to be with the Lord, Tuesday morning, September 7, 2021, at Marion General Hospital, in Marion, Ohio, surrounded by family and holding hands with his son and devoted wife of 54 years.
Ken was preceded in death by his oldest son, Kenny; daughter-in-law, Carla Slone; and his parents, mother, Bernie (Pinion) Slone, and father, Ben Slone, and step-father, Jim Slone. Also preceding him in in death was his sister, Glema Murphy; brothers-in-law, Walter "Butch" Parker, CJ Harris, and Hubbard Chaney; nephews, Randall Harris and Jonathan Chapman; and nieces, LaVonne Thacker and Trina Parker.
Ken is survived by the love of his life, Delores "Ann" Slone, who he made his bride on January 7, 1967. He also leaves behind his son, Walter "Dan" Slone (Lynn); grandson, Kenny; and granddaughters, Ashley, Amber, and Alyvia; and three other special people, Kayla Forry, Hannah Brush, and Colton Brush. Also surviving are his brother, Ben Slone (Leverne); sisters, Alice Harris and Jeanette Parker; brothers-in-law, Ted "Buck" Parker (Vicki) and Charles Parker (Nancy); sisters-in-law, Grace Slone (Hatler), Polly West, and Ruth Manning; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Ken, 72 years old, was born on December 6, 1948, in Pikeville, Kentucky, where he later met his wife, Ann. He left Pikeville in 1968, and eventually settled in Marion, Ohio, where he resided for over 50 years. He worked on machinery at Tecumseh for 17 years and then retired from Elgin Local Schools where he worked as a custodian and bus driver for over 30 years. Ken always enjoyed a simple life and his country home however, he enjoyed it most when it was filled with the laughter of children or a loved one sharing stories of the past. Ken enjoyed sharing a meal, hunting and playing cards with family and friends. Ken was a man of integrity and unwavering faith that many looked to for wisdom and stability during the toughest of times. Ken's love for his family, faith in the Lord, and example of strength will carry his loved ones through this earthly life, as he reunites with loved ones lost and rejoices at the sight of his Lord.
Calling Hours will be held at the Community Funeral Home located at 4902 Zebulon Hwy, Pikeville, KY 41501, on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will also be held at the Community Funeral Home on Saturday, September 11, at 11 a.m. Burial will precede the service at Slone Cemetery in Jonican, Kentucky. AB Thacker, Dale Williamson and others will be officiating the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Frieda Smith
Frieda Mae Smith, 79, of Pinsonfork, died Monday morning, September 6, 2021, at her residence.
Memorial services will be held Friday, September 10, 2021, at 11 a.m., in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Roger Blackburn officiating. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Linda Thomas
Linda R. Thomas, 72, of Jenkins, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, March 20, 1949, daughter of the late Anthony Baker and Gracie Mullins Baker.
She was the wife of James E. (Gene) Thomas, a homemaker and a member of the Faith Baptist Church at Myra.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Terry Wayne Baker.
Along with her husband, she is survived by three children, Terry Lynn Tackett (Danny), James E. Thomas Jr. (Crystal) and Tammy Lynnet Adkins; one brother, Anthony Michael Baker; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
There will be a private family funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
