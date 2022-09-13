Sherry Hampton
Sherry Lynn Hampton, 68, of Marshalls Branch, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 14, 1953, to the late Grover and Gertrude Hampton Johnson.
She was a member of the Shelby Valley Church of Christ.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Lonnie Hampton Jr.; and six siblings.
She is survived by her husband, Lonnie Dale “Dumpy" Hampton; one daughter, Melina Hampton (Tracy Lowe), of Virgie; one brother, Terry Johnson (Sherry), of Virgie; one sister, Rhonda Tackett (Kent), of Virgie; one daughter-in-law, Shirella Hampton; two grandchildren, Bobby Hampton (Amy) and Chris Hampton (Savanna); and five great-grandchildren, Khloe, Haleigh, Milena, Brynleigh and Colson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the Shelby Valley Church of Christ with Greg Johnson and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Burke Family Cemetery, Marshalls Branch.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Mack Potter
Mack Ashley Potter, 43, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, Oct. 20, 1978, the son of Sonja Rita Coleman Potter, of Elkhorn City, and the late Johnny Mack Potter.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one sister, Angel Shepherd (David), of Elkhorn City; one brother, Chad Potter (Linda), of Kimper; one niece, Chelsey Potter; three nephews, Rylan Shepherd, Brady Potter and Jacob Fiffe; one great-niece, Aspyn Reece Ward; one great-nephew, Sawyer Stacy; and his furry best friend, Votto.
A celebration of life service was held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the Elkhorn City Community Center. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Kristen Thacker
Kristen Brooke Thacker, 25, of Raccoon, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, April 12, 1997, a daughter of Jackie “Gator” Chapman and Selena Hess Chapman.
She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Danny Hess; her grandparents, Dan and Reva Hess and Greenie and Beatrice Thacker.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her fiance’, Larry Robinson; one daughter, Paisley Grace Johnson; two sons, Jayden Dean Thacker and Paesyn Blake Robinson; her grandparents, Jack and Sharon Chapman and Jackie Bartley; her uncle, John Kevin Hess; her stepbrothers, Aaron Chapman and Jonathan Pugh; her stepsisters, Tiffany Kendrick and Kaitlyn Hunt; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Michael Stanley officiating. Burial will follow at the Thacker Cemetery, Ridgeline Road. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.