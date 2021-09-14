Goldie Bentley
Goldie Lorraine Bentley, 81, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Nina Bentley
Nina Sue Bentley, 78, of Ashcamp, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Letcher County, July 12, 1943, the daughter of the late Roy Potter and June Bryant Potter.
She was the wife of Estil Bentley. She and Estil were married for over 60 years. She was of the Baptist faith and attended the Blessed Hope Church. She was the owner of the Mother Nature Spring Water Company located at Ashcamp.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David Bentley; two brothers; and one sister.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Estil Bentley Jr. (Starr); two daughters, Tina Wright (Robert) and Kim England (Ronnie.) She is survived by two sisters.
She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Angela Alvin (Johnnie), Rebecca Barrett (John), Tiffany Legault (Randy), Zachary England (Chasity), Kristian Bentley, Brianna Myers (Daniel) and Estil Bentley III; 11 great-grandchildren, Sarah Swindall (Hunter), Jacob Caudill, Abigail Barrett, Kylie Alvin, Bailey Barrett, David Legault, Andrew England, Jhett McCoy, Lindsay Legault, Weston Prater and Kennedy England; one great-great-grandchild, Jonah Swindall; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services and burial will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the Bentley Family Cemetery, Rogersville, Tennessee, with Tommy England and Johnnie Alvin officiating. Arrangements are the direction of Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville, Tenn., and the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Eddie Chapman
Eddie Dean Chapman, 61, of Kimper, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, Jan. 26, 1960, a son of Alice (Pinion) Charles, of Pikeville, and the late Edd Chapman.
He was a disabled coal miner.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Sadie Chapman; his step-father, Elwood Charles; one son, Jonathan Eddie Chapman; one brother, Tommy Charles; and one sister, Phyllis Slone.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one son, Hollis Dean Chapman, of Kimper; one daughter, Bridgette Williamson (Paul), of Stone; two brothers, Terry Michael Chapman, and his companion, Julie, of Chloe Road, and Patrick Shawn Charles, of Red Creek Road; three sisters, Wanda Thacker, of Raccoon, Janice Slone, of Island Creek Road, and Tresea Pinson (Keith), of Berea; and three grandchildren, Aaron Robinson, Emily Robinson and Andrew Williamson, all of Stone.
He leaves behind many other family and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with A.B. Thacker and Richard Staton officiating. Burial will follow in the Varney Branch Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Dwight Gayheart
Dwight David Gayheart, 64, of Lick Fork of Beefhide, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Whitesburg ARH.
He was born Dec. 7, 1956, in Knott County, to the late Commodore Gayheart and Susan Calhoun Wallen.
He was a retired coal miner.
Dwight is survived by his loving wife, Dinah Mullins Gayheart; two daughters, April Gayheart-West (Shon), of Lick Fork, and Penny Burke (Jason), of Lick Fork; one half-brother, Joseph Wright, of Knott County; and three grandchildren, Savannah Grace, Racheal LeeAnn and Jackson David.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Kevin Bowling and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Phillips Branch Cemetery at Beefhide. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Leisa Hall
Leisa Carol Hall, 50, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born June 16, 1971, to Flem Hall Jr. and Bonnie Hall, of Caney.
Other than her parents, she is survived by her fiancé, Gene Gene Hall; her brother, Jody Hall, of Caney; her nephew, Daniel Hall; and a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Visitation was held Sunday, Sept. 13, 2021. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Gwendolyn Joyce
Gwendolyn Bell Joyce, 85, of Richlands, Va., formerly of Pikeville, died in Pikeville on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Mrs. Joyce was born in Russell County, Va., near Cleveland on June 5, 1936, the daughter of the late Virginia Madge Campbell Bell Jennelle.
She had retired as a clerk at J. C. Penney’s, and was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Shelbiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hubert Joyce; one daughter, Diana Howell in 1996; one son, Brian Lee Joyce in 2009; and three brothers, Phillip Jennelle, Michael Bell and Benson Bell.
Gwendolyn is survived by two sons, Jeffery Joyce (Beverly), of Wellborn, Fla., and Andrew Joyce (Sabrina), of Pikeville; a daughter-in-law, Kim Joyce, of Shelby Gap; two brothers, David Jennelle (Diane), of Bastian, Va., and Julian Jennelle (Dinah), of Richlands, Va.; and one sister, Kitty Brown (Donnie), of Pounding Mill, Virginia. She was blessed to have 10 grandchildren, Amanda Hicks (Wes), Jason Howell, Samantha Postel, Bailey Frasure (Chip), Melodie Joyce, Drew Joyce (Sarah), Chelsea Kinney (Brock), Elijah Joyce, James Grant Joyce and Grace Joyce. Her great grandchildren include; Jonah Hicks, Aidan Hicks, Campbell Postel, Emerson Postel, Harper Frasure, Lorelei Frasure, James Frasure, Emery Kinney, Benson Kinney, Emerson Joyce and Sean Joyce. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews that she loved so much.
Visitation for Gwendolyn Joyce will be from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday evening, Sept. 14, 2021, at J. W. Call and Son Funeral Home in Pikeville.
THE FAMILY REQUESTS: PEOPLE ATTENDING VISITATION AND OR FUNERAL SERVICES PLEASE WEAR A MASK.
Visitation for Gwendolyn will continue in Richlands, Va., at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home beginning at 11 a.m. until Noon on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, when the funeral service will be held, with Jim Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhills Memorial Gardens at Claypool Hill.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to: Juvenile Arthritis.Org at 8549 Wilshire Blvd.- Beverly Hills, California 90211.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Bernie Layne
Bernie Layne, 83, of Kimper, entered into rest on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.
She was born Sept. 19, 1937, in Pikeville, a daughter of the late John F. Thacker and Hattie Parker Thacker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Thomas Layne; a son, Bobby Layne; her brothers, Thaniel, Jimpy and Berry Thacker, all of Jonican; and her sisters, Celia Slone, Polly Slone and Nancy Slone.
Bernie was a homemaker and mother and grandmother. A Christian, she was a member of the Little Flock Old Regular Baptist Church. She loved to sew and work in her yard. She was an excellent cook. She was a U.K. Basketball fan. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
Those left to honor her memory and mourn her passing; her daughter, Linda Potter (Chad), of Kimper; her grandsons, Jacob Fyffe, of Ashland, and Bradyn Potter, of Kimper. She is also survived by her brothers, Theodore Thacker, of Ohio, and John Thacker Jr., of Pikeville.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Cedar Bottom Old Regular Baptist Church at Hurricane Creek, Kimper, with Dan L. Thacker and others officiating. Interment followed at the Layne Cemetery #2 in Kimper. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
John Lyon
John Clark Lyon, 70, of Abita Springs, Louisiana, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington, Louisiana.
He was born in Michigan, April 10, 1951, the son of the late John Dean Lyon and Clara Dawn Justice Lyon.
He was a railroad engineer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Marlene Lovett and Karen Lovett.
He is survived by his wife, Clara Dawn Justice Lyon; one daughter, Jacqueline Lyon; one son, John Dean “Jack” Lyon; one step-son, Michael Naylor; six grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the Nancy B. Justice Cemetery, Kendrick Fork, Chloe Road, with John Reed officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Vinten McCoy
Vinten McCoy, 52, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
John Ogle
John Allen Ogle, 67, of Hurley, Va., departed this life on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Buchanan County General Hospital in Grundy, Virginia.
He was born in Williamson, W.Va., July 12, 1954, a son of the late Talmadge “Red” Ogle and Orpha Mae Blankenship Ogle.
Other than his parents, he was preceded by a sister, Sharlene Stacy.
John was a retired coal miner. He was a member of the U.M.W.A. and a member of the Order of Eagles Elk lodge in Titusville, Florida. He was of the Christian faith and attended the Christian Fellowship Church of God in Delbarton, West Virginia. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his family.
He leaves to mourn his passing, his constant companion, Phyliss Ferrell; his sons, John Edgar Ogle, of the home, and John “Jake” Oliva (Laura), of Big Stone Gap, Va.; his daughters, Spring Boura (Bobby), of Michigan, and Dana Oliva (Josh), of Vansant, Virginia. He also leaves his brother, Raymond Ogle (Violet), of Phelps; his sisters, Geri Hatfield (James), of Phelps, and Francis Shriver, of Gretna Green, Ind.; two grandchildren, Dakota Ogle and Harmony Hilt; five step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, Marli Mae and Hendrix; and a host of nieces, nephews and other close family.
John was a great father and grandfather. He loved his family and will be remembered for the manifestation of kindness and love he showed to those he cared for.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Doug Maynard officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Nora Ramsey
Nora Marie Wright Ramsey, 80, of Collins Highway, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on September 4, 1941, to the late Challie and Fannie Burke Wright.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie “Lucky” Ramsey; four brothers, Clyde Wright, Burl Wright, Johnny Wright and Jimmy Wright; and two sisters, Pauline Gillispie and Goldie Stanley.
She is survived by one son, James Baker, of Collins Highway; three step-sons, Todd Ramsey (Amanda), Greg Ramsey (Tammy) and Mike Ramsey (Stephanie); one daughter, Betty Wrightman (Jr.), of Mt. Sterling; one step-daughter, Deborah Tackett (Mike); one brother, Russell Wright, of Tennessee; one sister, Gracie Baker (Junior), of Grundy, Va.; two grandchildren, Becky Smith (Jeb) and Chad Wrightman (Alina), of Lexington; 10 step-grandchildren, Amanda Elswick (Adam), Breanna Broaddus (Johnathan), Justin Tackett (Breanna Damron), Brandon Ramsey (Hannah Edmonds), Bailey Ramsey, Mika Ramsey, Kassidy Nunemaker, Syrus Ramsey, Cheyenne Ramsey and Courtney Ramsey; and six step-great-grandchildren, Ashton, Ayden, Layla, Ollie, Maggie and Emilyn.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Dow-Brooks Cemetery at Draffin.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Ronnie “Little R” Ramsey
Ronnie “Lucky” Ramsey, 80, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born July 13, 1941, to the late Daniel and Dolla Damron Ramsey.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Gale Sue Ramsey; one son, P.S. Ramsey; three brothers, J.D. Ramsey, Boonie Ramsey and Merrell Ramsey; one sister, Agnes Bowling; and one grandchild, Anthony Tackett.
He is survived by his wife, Nora Marie Ramsey; three sons, Todd Ramsey (Amanda), Greg Ramsey (Tammy) and Mike Ramsey (Stephanie); one daughter, Deborah Tackett (Mike); one step-son, James Baker; one step-daughter, Betty Wrightman (Junior); three brothers, Goble Ramsey (Ginger), Randall Ramsey (Georgia) and Noble Ramsey (Kathy); one sister, Peggy Damron (Jim); 10 grandchildren, Amanda Elswick (Adam), Breanna Broaddus (Johnathan), Justin Tackett (Breanna Damron), Brandon Ramsey (Hannah Edmonds), Bailey Ramsey, Mika Ramsey, Kassidy Nunemaker, Syrus Ramsey, Cheyenne Ramsey and Courtney Ramsey; two step-grandchildren, Becky Smith (Jeb) and Chad Wrightman (Alina); and six great-grandchildren, Ashton, Ayden, Layla, Ollie, Maggie and Emilyn.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Burnin White officiating. Burial followed in the Damron Cemetery at Penny Road. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Robert Staten
Robert S. Staten, 74, of Indian Creek, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Beverley Tackett
Beverley (Little) Tackett, 73, of Virgie, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Saturday, Jan. 3, 1948, a daughter of the late Floyd and Alice (Newsome) Little.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garnett “Roy” Tackett; four brothers, Milford, Delbert, Earl and Frank Little; and two sisters, Ruby Burke and Peggy Mullins.
She was a homemaker.
She is survived by three sons, Greg Tackett, Dwayne Tackett (Amanda) and Carson Tackett (Miranda); one daughter, Donna Mullins (James); one brother, Jerry Little; two sisters, Mildred Bentley and Helen Sesco; 11 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
She also leaves behind a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the Sabastian Johnson Cemetery, Virgie. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Garnett Tackett
Garnett Roy Tackett, 76, of Virgie, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Sept. 10, 1944, the son of the late Solomon Tackett and Elvira Adams.
He was a retired coal miner.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Narvel Tackett, Cornvel Tackett, William Tackett and Kermit Tackett; and two sisters, Marie (Tackett) Isaacs Tackett and Nola (Tackett) Johnson Kanes.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Little) Tackett; three sons, Greg Tackett, Dwayne Tackett (Amanda) and Carson Tackett (Miranda); one daughter, Donna Mullins (James); 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He also leaves behind a host of family and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Sabastian Johnson Cemetery, Virgie.
Patricia Thompson
Patricia Gail (Potter) Thompson, 81, of Minooka, Ill., formerly of Dorton, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Dwight, Illinois.
Pat was born to the late Ballard Potter and June (Fleming) Potter Anderson on Sept. 13, 1939.
Pat was a proud 1958 graduate of Dorton High School. She loved writing poetry, gardening, decorating and caring for animals. She was a licensed pet groomer and a former teacher at a Montessori school in Illinois.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Thompson; her baby girl, Donna Michelle Thompson; and her siblings, Lovell Wright and Sheila Potter.
Pat leaves behind a daughter and son-in-law, Sherry Gutierrez (Louis); one grandson, Michael Ruehle; and one granddaughter, Angelina Gutierrez, all of Minooka, Illinois. She is also survived by her siblings and brothers-in-laws, Betty Lamar Newsom (Delaney), Marilyn Elizabeth Osborne, Corithia Lynn Kiser (Leon), Ballard Potter Jr., Terry Potter, Rita Mullins, Phyllis Campbell and Sherry Newsome; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and many other family members who will greatly miss her.
A graveside service will be held for Pat at Belcher Cemetery (Blaze Branch), Dorton, on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m.
A reception in Pat’s honor will be held for her family and friends immediately following the service at Long Fork Community Center, Long Fork.
Tommy Walters
Tommy Dwayne Walters, 69, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Floyd County, April 10, 1952, to his parents the late Jake Walters Jr. and Tressie Clemons Walters.
Tommy was the husband of Mary Lamb Walters. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a retired grocery store clerk and a member of KYAK fishing club.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Louise Kramp, Patricia Ann Gilliam, Teddy Walters and Bobby Walters.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Hope Goff, Patricia Ann Walters and Virginia Slone; three brothers, James Combs, Harry Wells and Ronald Walters; three sisters, Lola Walters, Lavonda Spriggs and Levita Walters; four grandchildren, Logan Justice, Neila Fleming, Theon Fleming and Rebecca Slone; and a host of loving family and friends.
Memorial services were held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ronnie Watson
Ronnie Dale Watson, 70, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He retired from Mountain Water and was a member of the Pikeville Free Will Baptist Church since 2009.
He was born at McCarr, Nov. 12, 1950, a son of Walter and Dialpha Watson.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Shelby Varney, Ollie Rowe, Ruth Holschback and Louise Dotson; and three brothers, Rodney Watson, Gary Watson and Gene Watson.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Kaye Clark Watson; one step-son, Jeremy Wayne King (Jennifer), of Cold Springs; and one grandson, Graham King.
He is also survived by three brothers, Richard Watson (Janet), Jimmy Watson and Michael Watson, all of Belfry; and two sisters, Janet Thacker (Eddie), of Clemmons, N.Car.; and Margaret Matney (Donald), of Grundy, Virginia.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Patton officiating. Burial followed in the Clark Cemetery, Lykins
Creek Road, Pikeville. Honoring Ronnie by serving as pallbearers: Jeremy King, Mike Spears, Brandt Spears, Patrick Keene, Russell Clark, Paeton Bentley and Darrel Wesley. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
James Wright
James Wright, 68, of Sugar Camp Bottom, Virgie, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Boone County, W.Va., Feb. 6, 1953, the son of the late James Wright and Pearl Little Wright.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by three brothers, Steve Wright (Linda), Gary Wright (Lasagna) and Barry Wright (Sandy); two sisters, Freda Gibson (Jimmy) and Sharon Lester (Michael); and a host of loving family and friends.
Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
