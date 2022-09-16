Andy Anderson
Andy Ayers Anderson, 75, of Xenia, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Andy was born in Shelby Gap, June 20, 1947, to Andy Anderson and Flora Ellen (Bumgardner) Anderson, who preceded him in death, along with his brother, Gregory. He is survived by his wife, Wanda (Mullins) Anderson; and his brother, William “Randy” Anderson.
He will be dearly missed by his wife; his son, James Anderson; his daughter, Angela (Anderson) Dittmann; his son-in-law, Manfred Dittmann; and his three grandchildren, Tyler, Ashley and Ryan Dittmann.
Andy worked for 26 years as Mathematician for the Air Force’s Foreign Technology Division (currently known as NASIC) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where he established life-long friendships. He retired in 1994, to work with his wife in a continually evolving successful craft business and to spend time with his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Greg Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 16, at the funeral home with a special singing service beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Randell Gortney
Randell Neil Gortney, 45, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Elkhorn City First Church of God. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Perry Justice
Perry Phillip Justice, 72, of Russell Springs, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at U of L Hospital.
Private graveside services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Cecil Mullins
Cecil Brian Mullins, 49, of Harrison Newsom Branch, Pikeville, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, June 21, 1973, the son of the late Cecil E. Mullins and Alma Elizabeth Short Mullins.
He was the husband of Kimberly L. Mullins, an I.T. training manager at Pikeville Medical Center and a member of the First Baptist Church of Pikeville.
Along with his wife, he is survived by three brothers, Ronald Mullins (Vicki), Richard Mullins (Tammy) and Charles Mullins (Sonia); nine nieces and nephews, Kevin Mullins, Ronnie Mullins, Courtney West, Martin Mullins, Derrick Mullins, Andrea Adkins, James Mullins, Zachary Slone and Emmaleigh Pettyjohn; and a host of loving great-nieces and nephews, family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Paul Badgett officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ruby Parson
Ruby Parson, 69, of Greasy Creek, Shelbiana, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, April 30, 1953, a daughter of Poyster Justice and Angeline “Rowe” Justice.
She was a member of Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church and retired from Pikeville Medical Center, Medical Records Department.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Angela Marie Justice; two brothers, Gary Justice and Robert L. Justice; and two sisters, Delorse Ann Justice and Alice Justice.
She is survived by one son, Poyster Gibson, of Shelbiana; three brothers, Bobby Justice, of Greasy Creek, Charles Justice, of Corbin, and Adam Ronald Justice, of Delaware; and four grandchildren, Christopher Ball, Scottie Ball, Hailey Gibson and Ryan Gibson.
Private graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the Justice Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
James Ratliff
James Edward Ratliff, 78, of Columbus, Ohio, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Bonnie Ray
Bonnie Louise Ray, 74, of Prestonsburg, formerly of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Riverview Healthcare Center in Prestonsburg.
Bonnie was born in Pikeville, Aug. 9, 1948, a daughter of the late Nick and Helen Hayes Ray.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Jubilee Christian Assembly Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Melissa Thompson, of Zebulon; a brother, Lorin Ray, of Pikeville; and one sister, Judy Ann Ray, of Elkhorn City. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Michael Davis and Kyle Price.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Jubilee Christian Assembly Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Ray Cemetery, Brushy. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Bob” Ray
Robert Lee “Bob” Ray, 84, of Shelby Township, Mich., formerly of Virgie, died Jan. 30, 2022, at his residence.
He was born July 29, 1937, to the late Willie and Bessie Marie Tackett Ray.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Ray; and two brothers and five sisters.
He is survived by three brothers, Willie Ray Jr., of Michigan, Harley Ray, of Virgie, and Gifford Dale Ray, of Virgie; two sisters; Millie Goode (Floyd), of Alabama, and Mary Wright, of Little Creek; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Ray Family Cemetery, Virgie, with Greg White officiating.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16, at the funeral home with visitation beginning at 6 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Angela Slone
Angela Johnson Slone, 47, of Stonewall, La., formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Ruby Wright
Ruby Joyce Harmon Wright, 89, of Virgie, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville.
Ruby Joyce was born in Virgie, Pike County, May 10, 1933, to the late Thomas Jefferson & Gracie (Damron) Harmon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Jess Harmon, Verlin Harmon Jr. and Clifford Harmon; and four sisters, Ada Trivette, Alma Tackett, Mae Wright and Eula Wright.
Ruby is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, RE Wright; two daughters, Gaye Wright Newsome and her husband, Donnie, and Gina Wright Robinette; four grandchildren, Jennifer Cox (Blaine), Amanda Robinette Hamilton, Joshua David Robinette (Kea) and Jordan J.P. Newsome (Kaitlyn); and six great-grandchildren, Brent Hamilton, Rylie Cox, Cade Cox, Soloman Robinette, Clay Cox and Autumn “Josie” Robinette.
Ruby was a loving wife, Mother, adoring grandmother and great-grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Eric Fleming officiating. Entombment followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
