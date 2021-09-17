Goldie Bentley
Goldie Lorraine Bentley, 81, of Caney, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 16, 1940, to the late Jack and Della Case.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fonso Bentley; one daughter, Debbie Bentley; four brothers, Noah Case (Sendy), Albert Case, Freeman Case and Earl Case; and two sisters, Emma Hall and Christine Belcher.
She is survived by three sons, Greg Bentley and Steven Bentley, both of Caney, and Gary Bentley (Kathy), of Printer; two daughters, Christy Bentley, of Caney, and Anita Newsome (Jimmy), of Hopkins Fork; two granddaughters, Cassandra Gibson (Jonathan), of Virgie, and Chasity Bentley, of Printer; and four great-grandchildren, Amilya Gibson, Layla Castle, Conner Bentley and Jaxon Castle.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Case Family Cemetery at Caney. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Sally Blackburn
Sally J. Blackburn, 92, of Williamson, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler with Rev. Dale Carey officiating. Burial followed in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Jesse Blair
Jesse Blair, 78, of Pikeville, formerly of Steele, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at his daughter’s residence.
He was born in Pikeville, May 19, 1943, the son of the late Oliver Blair and Della Coleman Blair.
He was a mine electrician and mechanic. He was also a Mason/Shriner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Blanche Blackburn Blair; two brothers, Ervin Blair and Edward Blair; and one sister, Margie Lester.
He is survived by one son, Chris Blair, of San Jose, Calif.; one daughter, Jessica Blair, of Pikeville; and a host of dear family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Randy Branham
Randy Blake Branham, 64, of Hellier, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, June 5, 1957, the son of the late Ruey Branham and Janice “Deanie” Hopson Branham.
He was a coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ginger Williams Branham.
He is survived by two daughters, Holly Bevins (Jayson), of Shelbiana, and Shana Bartley (Robert), of Marrowbone; four sisters, Anna Faye Stanley, of Clintwood, Va., Donna Igneliz and Belinda Streiff, both of Jacksonville, N.Car., and Theresa Taylor, of Hellier; four grandchildren, Hannah Bevins, Carter Bevins, Owen Bartley and Addison Bartley; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Allegheny Freewill Baptist Church with Oscar Damron officiating. Burial followed in the Robinson Family Cemetery, Allegheny. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Shelia Hunt
Shelia Carol Hunt, 62, of Pikeville, entered into rest on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in South Williamson, Oct. 3, 1958, a daughter of the late Gene Triplett and Vonceal Steel Triplett.
She was a Christian and attended the Connection Church in Pikeville. She was a homemaker and her focus was on her family. She never missed anything her children and grandchildren were doing in their lives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Brown.
Shelia is survived by her husband, David L. Hunt, of Pikeville; her son, David Aaron (Megan) Hunt, of Canada; her daughter, Jessica Hall, of Pikeville; and her beloved aunt, Shirley Triplett, of McAndrews.
Shelia also leaves behind her treasures, four grandchildren, Gavin, Kylie, Christyn and Andrew.
Shelia will be missed by family, friends and loved ones.
A memorial dinner will be announced at a later date. The family is being served by Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Bob Johnson
Bob Johnson, 79, of Long Fork Road, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Nannie Justice
Nannie Marie Justice, 88, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Nannie was born in Owsley, Jan. 21, 1933, a daughter of Thomas Jefferson “TJ” Adkins and Viola Justice Adkins.
She was a homemaker, former cook for Mullins School, a member of the Eastern Star and a member of the Owsley Free Will Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Karen Elliott and Glessie Burke.
She is survived by her husband, James Howard Justice; two sons, Roger Irick (Sharon), of Gibraltar, Mich., and James Michael Irick (Sharon), of Pikeville; two grandchildren, Jeremy Irick (Stephanie) and Wendy Trombley; four great-grandchildren, Christa Groat, Caleb Trombley, Lucy Irick and Linley Irick; and two great-great-grandchildren, Jayden Groat and AvaLynn Groat.
She is also survived by five brothers, John Henry Adkins and Gary Adkins, both of Mississippi, Roy Adkins, Jeffery Adkins and Denver Adkins, all of Ohio; and four sisters, Bessie Mae Leedy, Ethyl Riddle and Clena Maynard, all of Ohio, and Wilma Roden, of Michigan.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Owsley Free Will Baptist Ministers, Eddie Overstreet and Billy Maynard officiating. Burial followed in the Justice and Adkins Cemetery in Owsley. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville. The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
Nancy Little
Nancy Little, 71, of Turkey Pen of Indian Creek, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
She was born Oct. 12, 1949, in Pike County to Olena Chaffins Justice, of Turkey Pen, and the late John Gilbert Justice.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Union Old Regular Baptist Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Little; one son, Donnie Little (Stefanie); one brother, Danny Justice; and one great-grandchild, Ahlora. Nancy is survived by one son, Adam Little (Heather), of Stambaugh; two brothers, Frank Justice (Pam), of Turkey Pen, and Sammy Justice (Gail), of Elkhorn City; four grandchildren, Allie, Shantana, Jasmine and Natalie; and four great-grandchildren, Daniel, Emily, Aaron and Journey.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Enterprise Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed in the Jack Osborne Cemetery at Turkey Pen. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Angela Lowe
Angela Lowe, 58, of Meta, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Williamson, W.Va., April 12, 1963, the daughter of Rosemary Hopkins Wilhite, of Meta, and the late Hollan Wilhite Jr.
Angela was a devoted daughter, mother, grandmother and sister. She was a Christian having been baptized at the Zebulon Church of Christ.
She is survived by her mother, Rosemary Wilhite, of Meta; a son, Jason Douglas Lowe, of Meta; a granddaughter, Destiny Shea Lowe, of Elkhorn City; three sisters, Karen Marie Wilhite (Tunis Keith Smith), of Louisville, Melissa (Mack) Lemaster, of Meta, and Tina (Terry) Booth, of Meta; nieces, Kira (Aaron) Ross, of Nashville, Tenn., and Sarah Beth Robinson, of Morehead; nephews, Mackenzie Lemaster, of Meta, Michael (Amy) Booth, of Meta, and Jacob Robinson, of Louisville; great-nephews, Killian Booth and Harrison Ross; great-nieces, Kairi Adkins and Kayla Bias; two aunts, Medria Copley and Connie Deskins; and cousins, Christy and Joe Snyder, Sydney Kaye Copley, Kendra Mahon, Kenneth Chapman, Darrell Ross Wilhite and Lynzee Wilhite; and a host of other extended family and friends.
In honoring the family’s wishes, cremation will take place and no services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Vinten McCoy
Vinten McCoy, 52, of Freeburn, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in South Williamson, Feb. 6, 1969, the son of Betty Jane Taylor McCoy and the late Verlin McCoy.
He was a retired employee from Kellogg's Company and a believer of the Christian faith.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by one sister, Aretha Ann McCoy.
Along with his mother, he is survived by one son, Patrick Dalton McCoy (Darla); two God Children, Colton and Hannah McCoy; three brothers, Luke McCoy (Versie), Melvin McCoy (Shawana) and Verlin Jr. McCoy (Phoebe); two sisters, Elaine Blankenship (Leon) and Darlene Morton (Billy); a half-brother, Verlin Sullivan; a half-sister, Venisa Dotson; one grandchild, Cleo Isabella McCoy; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Cornerstone Apostolic Church, Jamboree, with Richard McKinney officiating. Burial followed in the Billy Dotson Cemetery at Freeburn. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Avery Miller
Avery Miller, 76, of Fedscreek, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the Sullivan Cemetery, Fedscreek. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Dennis Pennington
Dennis Alan Pennington, 51, of Hardy, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at his residence.
The family has chosen cremation and no services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Tommy Prater
Tommy Lynn Prater, 69, of Fedscreek, departed from this earthly home and walked into the arms of the Lord on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center, following a long battle with cancer.
He was born on Aug. 3, 1952, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Harry T. Prater and Anna M. Prater, of Church Hill, Tennessee.
Tommy was greeted at Heaven’s gates with open arms by his son, Warren Thomas Prater. Tommy spoke daily of how he longed to see and wrap his arms around him, following his death in 2008. Also awaiting his arrival was his father, and brothers, Bobby D. Prater and Carl Casby Prater.
He is survived by his greatest love, Dorothy Prater, of the home. They were married on May 17, 1974, at Fedscreek. From there they made 47 years worth of memories, family, and love. He is also survived by his mother and a large host of family and friends that will always lovingly remember him and the happiness that he brought.
Tommy retired from TECO Coal Corporation after working as their prep plant supervisor and being in the coal industry for thirty-six years. It was during these years that he made lifelong friendships, and memories that he often spoke fondly of.
After retirement, Tommy became a very active member in his community. He was appointed as an Ordained Deacon of the Southern Baptist faith, under which he and his wife were very dedicated to their church and community. He was a member of Faith First Baptist Church. He believed in helping others and spreading the word of God with all his heart. He was a former board member of the Feds Creek Fire Department. He was active with the Coal Country Charity Riders in helping to raise money for those affected by the very disease that he too suffered with. He served with the Pike County Sheriff's Department, where he especially loved helping the children at their annual Christmas event to help local children in need. Tommy was also a member of the G.W. Young Lodge #29 Fraternal Order of Police. He was a proud, active member of the Thomas C. Cecil Lodge #375 of Pikeville, the El Hasa Shriners, the White Water Shrine, the Knights of Templar, and the Anna O. Young Eastern Star Chapter 28.
In his spare time, Tommy thoroughly enjoyed traveling to visit various flea markets. You would often find him gone on the weekends to see what treasures he could find. As an avid car enthusiast, Tommy loved his show cars. He brought home many trophies and awards throughout the years for these, and he proudly displayed them in his home along with his CB collection that he was very active with.
In remembrance of Tommy, the family would like to ask you to contribute to the Coal Country Charity Riders or to sponsor a child in need for Christmas. These were both activities that he loved, and that were near and dear to his heart.
Funeral services were held at Lucas and Son Funeral Home of Pikeville on Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021, at 5 p.m. Masonic rites were performed at 6:30 p.m. Services and burial followed on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Lucas and Son Funeral Home chapel, with Randy Bentley officiating. Interment followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery of Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Bob” Staten
Robert Stephen “Bob” Staten, 74, of Indian Creek, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Chattaroy, W.Va., Jan. 28, 1947, to the late Jess and Shirley Thompson Staten.
He was a former secretary for Thomas C. Cecil Lodge and worked for Community Trust Bank until his retirement.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-son, Jeff Hall; one brother, James Staten; and one sister, Margaret Kohari.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Hylton Staten; two daughters, Susan McFarland (Scott), of Kettering, Ohio, and Amy Siegel (Shad), of West Van Lear; one step-son, Jimmy Hall (Jamie), of Berea; one grandchild, Grace Siegel; two step-grandsons, Josh Hall and Tanner Hall; one step-granddaughter, Dana McFarland; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Howard Hylton Cemetery at Sunny Fork of Virgie. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Kyle Sutton
Kyle J. Sutton, 38, of Cedar Creek Road, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Missouri, May 11, 1983, the son of Becky Sutton Russell.
He was the assistant produce manager at Shelbiana Food City and a believer of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joe and Helen Sutton.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his fiance’, Samantha Adkins; his step-father, John Russell; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral and burial will follow in Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sarah Tackett
Sarah Mable Tackett, 89, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at The Jordan Center in Louisa.
She was born Dec. 24, 1931, to the late Ben and Lucy Johnson.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Calvary Freewill Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Tackett; two sons, Jerry Tackett and Jimmy Tackett; one daughter, Linda Tackett; five brothers, Bryan Johnson, Russell Johnson, Hassell Johnson, Noah Johnson and Grover Johnson; two sisters, Leona Hall and Della Slone; and one grandchild, Anthony Tackett.
She is survived by two sons, Michael Tackett (Debbie) and Clemit Tackett (Esta); four daughters, Brenda Conway (Clyde), Trula Wright (Jody), Vonda Moore (Paul) and Shelby Tackett; 13 grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 22 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Calvary Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Ben Johnson Cemetery at Indian Creek.
Visitation will continue on Friday at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Noah Taylor
Noah Merlin Taylor, 78, of Little Robinson, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, May 13, 1943, to the late Merlin and Zella Damron Taylor.
Noah was a retired coal miner, a member of the Jubilee Christian Assembly and a United States Army Veteran who served during Vietnam.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ora Mae Tackett.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Hall Taylor; one son, Noah Christopher Taylor, of Little Robinson; one daughter, Tiffany Stratman (John), of Richmond; one sister, Jeanette Slone, of Little Robinson; and two grandchildren, Dylan and Dawson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Fon Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in the Tackett Family Cemetery at Little Robinson.
Visitation will be at the funeral home after 11 a.m. on Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Fred Varney
Fred Varney Sr., 74, of Williamson, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Faith Mission Church, McCarr, with Pastor Jimmy Fields officiating. Burial followed in the Mt. View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Anna Webb
Anna Sue Webb, 85, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Grundy, Va., Nov. 17, 1936, the daughter of the late Delmas Leo Webb and Millie “Cox” Webb.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Jan Copley; one brother, Franklin Webb; and one sister, Marjorie Ruth.
She is survived by a daughter-in -law, Redia Copley, of Magoffin County; one sister, Delores Jean Basco, of Killen, Texas; two grandchildren, Randy Conley and William Franklin Conley; three great-grandchildren, Natalie, Emily and Abigail; and many other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home at Zebulon. Burial followed in the Browns Fork Cemetery in Magoffin County. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Dr. Bill Webb
Dr. Bill A Webb, 63, of West Chloe Ridge, Pikeville, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Oct. 18, 1957, the son of Lena Williamson Webb and the late Billy Webb.
He was a physician in a private practice and an Elder of the Coal Run Church of Christ. He was a member of Shriners Lodge and the KY Medical Board of Licensing.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one sister, Wanda Lena Webb.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Karen May Webb; one son, Dr. Barrett Webb (Liz); two daughters, Celeste McBride and Delaney Stands; one brother, Kendall Webb (Pat); one sister, Barbara Webb Miller (Mickey); three grandchildren, Josiah Strosnider, Liam Webb and Aubryn Webb; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the Coal Run Church of Christ with Trey Mouton and Chester R. Varney officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
