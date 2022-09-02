James Bartley
James Fleetwood Bartley, 64, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 3, 1957, to the late Lagrand and Rosie Newsome Bartley.
He was a member of the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Sue Bartley.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Kiser Bartley; two sons, Jamie Bartley (Courtney), of Penny, and Cameron Bartley (Eryn), of Penny; two sisters, Willa Mullins, of Penny, and Rosie Varney (Lesley), of Penny; six nieces and nephews; and six grandchildren, Jonah, Carly, Carah, Josiah, Ellie and Jireh.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Newsome Branch Cemetery at Penny.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2, at the funeral home with a service starting at 7p.m., with Matt May officiating and a service Saturday with Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hall & Jones Funeral Home in memory of James Bartley.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Fredia Hall
Fredia Adkins Hall, 66, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 14, 1955, the daughter of the late John Henry Adkins and Julia Mullins Adkins.
She was the wife of Donnie Hall, a homemaker and a devoted Christian.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Larry and Roger Neal Adkins.
Along with her husband, Donnie, she is survived by one daughter, Connie (Billy) Roberts; one son, Steve (Carrie) Hall; five grandchildren, Terra (Cody) Hall, Keisha (Travis) Hall, Ryan Hall, Abigail (Dakota) Bentley and Ashley Roberts; four great-grandchildren, Zayden Hall, Conor Newsome, Aaliyah and Jayda Bartley; three brothers, Johnny Michael Adkins, Randall Adkins and Greg Adkins; six sisters, Sylvia McKinley, Phyllis Ervin, Lisa Thacker, Christine Thacker, Geraldine Adkins and Kay Sargent; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Greg White and Ryan Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Osborne Cemetery, Turkey Pen.
Visitation will continue on Friday, Sept. 2, at the funeral home with church services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Vee” Jude
Mary Vivian “Vee” Jude, 94, of Williamson, W.Va., and former longtime resident of Thacker, W.Va. died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel in Toler with Elder Jerry McCoy officiating. Burial followed at the Harris Cemetery, #11 Hollow, Thacker, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
Larry Kendrick
Larry Kendrick, 73, of Winchester, formerly of Pike County, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Larry was born June 28, 1949, in Hellier, to the late Jesse and Myrtle “Thacker” Kendrick.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Christine Francisco and Jessie Lou Keene; and two brothers, Cecil Kendrick and Eugene Kendrick.
Left to mourn his passing is his loving wife, Phyllis “Thacker” Kendrick; three adoring daughters, Melanie Johnson, Kristen Martin and Lara Herrera, all of Winchester; two sisters, Anna Gail Hall and Brenda Adams; three brothers, Gary, Ronald and Randy Kendrick; and three grandchildren, Tanner Moore, Blake Hall and Silvia Herrera.
Larry was a graduate of Hellier High School. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy. He retired from the U.S. Postal service and was a member of the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church. He was employed by Pikeville Medical Center as Chaplain and was a former pastor of many churches who touched many lives. He was a dedicated servant of the Lord.
Larry will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home chapel. D.A.V. Rites were conducted by the Elkhorn City Chapter #140. Burial followed at the Kendrick Cemetery, Chloe Creek in Pike County. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Angela Pruitt
Angela Pruitt, 46, of Pikeville, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
She was born in Pikeville, July 28, 1976, to the late Tony and Sheila Jo “Sanson” Lell.
Angela was of the Church of Christ faith. She loved going to the lake and listening to music and spending time with her family and friends, especially Jonah and her dog, Brady.
She is survived by her fiancé, Jonah Stump, of Pikeville; her daughter, Megan Pruitt, of Phelps; her brother, Nick Blankenship, of Prestonsburg; her sister, Jodie Lell, of Phelps; her grandmother, Fannie Sanson; her brother-in-law, Benny Lee Stump; her sister-in-law, Mashanna Erwin; her favorite aunt, Charlotte Smith; her nieces, Hallie Rea Meek, of Morehead, and Toni Alexandria Lell, of Phelps; her nephew, Triston Lell; and her best friend, Shanna Estep.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Lell Family Cemetery, Camp Creek, Stopover. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
Ricky Reed
Ricky Dale Reed, 64, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.
Ricky was born in Troy, Ohio, April 1, 1958, the son of William and Ruthie Adams Reed.
Working in the coal industry, Ricky was a retired belt splice specialist.
Ricky was preceded in death by his wife, Letha Carol Reed, Sept. 15, 2014; a brother, William Leo Reed; and a sister, Violet Damron.
He is survived by his son, Danny Michael Hamilton, and his wife, Shena, of Kimper; his daughter, Kelley Williams, and her husband, Marc, of Pikeville; seven grandchildren, Laryn Hamilton, Noah Hamilton, Aaron Hamilton, Olivia Justice, Dakota Ratliff, Natalie Ratliff and Carter Williams; a great-grandchild, Elliott Hamilton; three sisters, Carol Branham, of Pikeville, Sheryl Chaney, of Pikeville, and Peggy Reed, of Pikeville.
Ricky will be forever loved and remembered by his family and friends.
Pallbearers will be: Danny Michael Hamilton, Dakota Ratliff, Jonathan Anderson, Darrell Anderson, Marc Williams and Orville Caudill.
Funeral services were held at 12 noon, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at J. W. Call and Son Funeral Home with Richard Holmes officiating. Burial followed at Annie E. Young Cemetery in East Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Patricia Riley
Patricia Ann Riley, 73, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born March 10, 1949, the daughter of the late Will Adkins and Betty Ramsey Adkins. She was the wife of William "Bill” Riley, a retired manager for Coleman Oil and a member of the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.
Along with her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Carlette Riley; two sons, William Paul Riley and Jerry Lee Riley; one sister, Geri Cole; two grandchildren, Carley Riley and Jordan Riley; three great-grandchildren, Rylon Riley, Chelsea Thacker and Isaac Thacker; and a host of loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Dixie Robinson
Dixie Robinson, 77, of Pikeville, passed from this life Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
Dixie was born Dec. 9, 1945, in Pikeville, to the late James Gervis Mullins and Jenettia (Warrix) Mullins.
Besides both parents, Dixie was preceded in death by her spouse, James Estill Robinson; daughter, Wanda Yates; sister, Bessie Collins; and brother, James Mullins.
Dixie is survived by her grandsons, Kelly (Robin) Fields and Benjamin (Priscilla) Fields, all of Pikeville; great-grandchildren, Camron Fields, TaKeyla Fields and Madison Collins; and one great-great-granddaughter, Ivy Blake Fields.
Dixie was a loving mother and devoted grandmother.
She will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed at Annie E. Young Cemetery. Frankie Bryant and others officiated all services for Dixie. Arrangements were entrusted to Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.