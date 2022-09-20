Randall Adkins
Randall F. Adkins, 78, of Phyllis, passed from this life Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Randall was born June 5, 1944, in Pike County, to the late Harold and Mary “Justice” Adkins.
Besides both parents, he was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 56 years, Patsy Lee Stiltner Adkins; two children, Sherry Diane Adkins and Baby Adkins; grandchildren, Jaxson Leedy and Walker Adkins; siblings, Priscilla Anderson, Naomi Adkins, Harold Adkins Jr., Herman C. Adkins, Jerry Dean Adkins, Milder Gene Adkins, Billy Adkins, Leroy Adkins, Ember Adkins and James Adkins.
Randall is survived by children, Anthony Randall (Tawanna) Adkins and Julie Dawn (Johnny) Mullins; one very special granddaughter, Bethany Danielle (Travis) Leedy; grandchildren, Gabriel (Brandi) Adkins, Gavin Collins, Shania (Tyler) Lewis, Devin (Bailey) Edmonds and Tommy (Tiffany) Fouts; great-grandchildren, Jasper, Maverick, Ember, Hudson, Audrey, Dallas and Riverlyn; sister, Mary Hope Stiltner; and special nieces and nephews, Rebecca Justice, Stevie Adkins and Jarred Adkins.
Randall was a devoted husband and an adored father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Randall will be forever loved and missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Gary Hall officiated all services for Randall.
Arrangements were entrusted to Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Zachary Blankenship
It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Zachary William Blankenship, 18, of Stopover, on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Stopover.
Zachary was born in Pikeville, March 31, 2004.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Edna Blankenship; and uncle, Malcolm Blankenship.
Zachary was a junior at North Point Academy in Pikeville and was of the Christian faith. His smile was contagious and would light up the room. He was a wonderful kid and had a good sense of humor. Zach loved children and animals. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting. He loved his Savanna. Zach was the best son anyone could have asked for.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Zachary is survived by his parents who include his father, Raymond Hurley; mother, Betty Hunt; and his stepfather, Roy Lynn Hunt, of Stopover; fiancé, Savanna Prater, of Blackberry; his sissy, Edna (Tippy) Potter, of Phelps; special niece, Jaylen Charles; special nephews, Joseph and Jordan Charles, all of Stopover; maternal grandfather, Will Blankenship and Mom maw, Lenore Hunt, both of Stopover; cousins who were like brothers, Frank Hurley, Dyllon Hurley, Cameron Hunt, John Hurley and Harold Hurley; and best friends, DaShaun Jones, Bobby Kolffe and Shawn Prater. Zach had a host of aunts, uncles, friends, family and cousins.
The family will welcome friends Wednesday and Thursday evening at 6 p.m., Sept. 21 & 22, at Stopover Church of God in Stopover, with special services beginning at 7 p.m., with Pastors Harold Layne, Ronnie Hurley and Odis Blankenship officiating.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at the church. Interment will follow at Prater Cemetery in Woodman.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Ruby Collier
Ruby Collier, 78, of Jenkins, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Earmie Collins
Earmie Collins, 75, of Pikeville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Sept. 15, 1947, to her parents, the late Scott Coleman and Naomi Justice Coleman.
Earmie retired from Pikeville Medical Center Housekeeping department. She was of the Baptist Faith.
Earmie was the wife of Steven Collins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and several brothers and sisters, Donnie Lee Coleman, June Coleman, Alma Coleman, Scott Coleman Jr., John Coleman, Paul Coleman, Denver Coleman and Phillis Coleman; and a sister-in-law, Mary-Lou Coleman.
Along with her husband, she is survived by a son, David Kendrick; and a stepson, Matthew Collins. She is also survived by two brothers, Clarence Coleman and "Refford" John (Mary) Coleman. She is survived by two grandchildren, Emily Kendrick and Scott Kendrick; two step-granddaughters, Isabella Collins and Brittany Collins; a step-grandson, Matthew Collins; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Brother Terry Gibson officiating. Burial followed at the Justice Family Cemetery, Ivy Fork, of Chloe Road. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sharon Huffman
Sharon Pearl Boggs Huffman, 75, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Sharon was born in Memphis, Tenn., June 3, 1947, a daughter of the late Samuel Herbert Boggs and Claudia Odell Lovell Boggs.
She was a retired Belfry High School Business Teacher and a member of the Main Street Church of Christ.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Ronald “Ron” Huffman.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Anne Huffman and her husband, Patrick Devine, of Pikeville; and her beloved fur-baby, Marshmellow.
She is also survived by her brothers, Samuel Boggs (Shirley), of Hillsville, Va., and Delburn R. Boggs, of Maryville, Tenn.; and two half-brothers, Alvin Davenport (Brenda), of Prestonsburg, and Calvin Davenport (Susan), of Nicholasville; sister-in-law, Beverly Huffman Lockhart; brother-in-law, Thomas Edward Huffman; and a nephew, Chad Huffman (Tracy.)
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Keith Blackburn officiating. Entombment followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Allen Jennings
Allen Wayne Jennings, 72, of Big Branch, Pikeville, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Prestonsburg Health Care Center, Prestonsburg.
He was born in Tennessee, June 19, 1950, the son of the late Roy and Grace Jennings.
He served his country honorably in the United States Army and was a trucker.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ramonia (James) Jennings, of Pikeville; two sons, Allen W. Jennings Jr., of Louisa, and Clint Jennings, of Paintsville; one stepson, Freddie James; two daughters, Crystal D. Robinson, of Martin County, and Rachael Mullins, of Big Branch; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Freedom Bible Church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Timothy Justice
Timothy Ray Justice, 58, of Pikeville, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Denver, Colorado.
He was a coal miner and a member of the Main Street Church of Christ.
Timothy was born in Grundy, Va., Nov. 9, 1963, a son of Jonah and Helen Myers Justice.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Sherry Jo Blackburn Justice; two sons, Timothy Clinton “Clint” Justice, of Pikeville, and Jonah Phillip Justice (Caroline), of Cheyenne, Wyo.; and one daughter, Carlee DeAnn Justice, of Lexington.
He is also survived by a brother, Jeffery Justice (Connie), of Phyllis; and one granddaughter, Magnolia Blake Justice “Maggie.”
Visitation will be held in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m., with evening services beginning at 8 p.m., with Josh Allen officiating.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Bryant Justice officiating. Burial will follow in the McCoy Cemetery at Zebulon.
Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Marcum Keene
Marcum Keene, 89, of Mouthcard, passed away at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
He was born June 30, 1933, in Fedscreek, to Joseph and Cora Keene.
Marcum attended grade and high school at Feds Creek and went on to graduate from Pikeville College with a degree in history and a master’s degree in Administration from Morehead State University.
On Jan. 21, 1956, he married the love of his life, Beatrice Griffith. Marcum taught school and drove a school bus at Feds Creek for a period of 10 years. After leaving Feds Creek, he went on to Grundy High School, Grundy, Va., where he served as a teacher, bus driver, and assistant principal for 11 years. He completed his career serving 14 years as principal at Big Rock Elementary, Big Rock, Virginia.
Marcum was a member of Mountain View Church of Christ, a Kentucky Colonel and an avid Kentucky Wildcats sports fan. He enjoyed most watching his grandson, Mark, play major league baseball, attending games as often as he could. He followed Mark’s career through MLB TV watching most all his games. He also enjoyed fishing and gardening.
Marcum was preceded in death by his parents; great-grandson, Jayme Tyler Stanley; five brothers, Joseph Jr., Ivel, Mack, Robert and Scott; and six sisters, Gertrude, Sue, Helen, Jean, Claire and Imel.
Marcum was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Bea; his sons, Phillip, of Fedscreek, William Brett (Tyan), of Pikeville; one daughter, Tammy (Greg) Reynolds, of Virginia Beach, Va.; grandchildren, Shellie (Shawn) Looney, of Big Rock, Va., Jessica (Travis) Caudill, of Fedscreek, Mark (Kathleen) Reynolds, of Charlotte, N.Car., Kelli (Brandon) Farmer, of Pikeville, Kyle (Courtney) Reynolds, of Phoenix, Ariz., Isabella Keene, of Pikeville, and William Keene, of Pikeville.
He is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Monroe (Shirley), of Dayton, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Church of Christ, Lick Creek, with Steve Cantrell officiating.
The family will greet friends at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of the service.
“Children are the only form of immortality that we can be sure of” -Peter Ustinov
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marcum’s name to: Mountain View Church of Christ, 2015 Old Ferrells Creek Road, Belcher, Kentucky 41513.
Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Erma Kidd
Erma Kidd, 92, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the Annie E. Young
Cemetery, Pikeville, with Josh Allen officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jo Maynard
Jo Anne Maynard, 74, of Majestic, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Honoring services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Barrenshee Church of God, 440 Barrenshee Creek, Freeburn, with Pastor Doug Maynard officiating. Cremation will follow services. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Thelma Phillips
Thelma Gay Phillips, 65, of Statesville, N.Car., died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at the Stateline Church of God. Burial followed at the Chaffins Cemetery, Mouthcard. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Martha Puckett
Martha Lee Rose Puckett, 82, of Louisville, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2022, peacefully at home. Martha was born in Pikeville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Puckett, and was the daughter of the late Noah and Velva Rose, of Pike County.
Survivors include: daughter, Rebecca Lynn Galiano, of Louisville; son, Raymond Otto Puckett, of Elkhorn City; sisters, Brenda, Linda, Bonnie, Betty and Ruby; brothers, Billy and Bobby; grandchildren, Dusty McCoy, of Grottoes, Va., Russell Galiano, of Chesapeake, Va., Victoria Wilbur, of Louisville, Veronica Johnson, of Louisville, Trinity Puckett, of Churchview, Va., and Destinee Puckett, of Elkhorn City; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the Elkhorn City Cemetery at 2 p.m., Sept. 24, 2022, with a small fellowship to follow at Bailey's Funeral Home.
Martha, Sister, Mom, Mawmaw; these were her earthly names. As for now she is known as a daughter of the King, and she dances in celebration with her husband. We, as believers, know that Martha’s body has been restored and made anew. We look forward to seeing her again one day.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Martha's name to the Glaucoma Research Foundation at https://glaucoma.org/.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Bruce Smallwood
Bruce Smallwood, 75, of Flemings Branch, Dorton, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, April 6, 1947, to the late Elster and Maxine Sword Smallwood.
Bruce loved building race car motors and was enthusiastic about driving race cars.
He is survived by his fiancé, Monica Jones; ex-wife, Shirley Johnson Smallwood; one daughter, Judy (Brad) Stump; a cousin he loved like a brother, Lon Johnson Jr.; special friend, Jenny Fleming Hughes; special nephew he loved like a son, Steven Blake Smallwood; two fur babies, Harley and Sasha; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Penny Road Community Church with Burnin White officiating. Burial will follow at the Smallwood-Beverly Cemetery, Flemings Branch. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Clyde Workman
Clyde Wilburn Workman, 77, of Coal Run Village of Pikeville, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Morehead, Feb. 24, 1945, a son of the late Robert and Ruth Crose Workman.
Clyde worked in the mining industry as a welder and diesel mechanic and was also a member of the Coal Run Church of Christ.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Clyde is survived by his loving wife, Garlene Ball-Workman; three sons, Robert (Janna) Workman, of Johnstown, Ohio, Chris (Lisa) Ball, of Rogersville, Tenn., and Randy Ball, of Elizabethtown; one daughter, Tasha (Shane) Fouch, of Johnstown, Ohio; two brothers, Mike (Dorthea) Workman, of Pikeville, and Denzil Workman, of West Liberty; and one sister, Pauline Baldridge, of Morehead.
He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Ty Ball, Jackson Ball, Katie Ball, Mishae Fouch, Andrew Ball, Kaid Mast, Sladen Fouch, Kason Mast and Cooper Workman.
Clyde will be sadly missed, but forever loved by his family and many friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Johnson Memorial Park in Pikeville with Jerry Bliffen and Trey Mouton officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
