Lowell Caudill
Lowell Dean Caudill, 80, of Virgie, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at his residence.
He was born April 12, 1941, to the late Challie and Vadnie Pearl Tackett Caudill.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Hobart Dale Caudill; one sister, Elaine Tackett; two sons-in-law, Eddie Berger and Joe David Berger; and one daughter-in-law, Karen Anita Caudill.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Johnson Caudill; one son, Milford Caudill (Lisa), of Long Fork; three daughters, Kris Berger, of Bevinsville, Phyllis Bates (James), of Long Fork, and Delois Stallard (James), of Price; two sisters, Vadas White, of Michigan, and Florene Mullins, of Louisville; six grandchildren, Phillip Wicker, Tabitha Ann Berger, Jonathon Berger, Naomi Leann Tuttle, Matthew Shane Caudill and Taylor Lynn Berger; five great-grandchildren, Sarah Olivia Grace Terry, Lucy Elizabeth Messer, Madelyn Anita Caudill, Paisley Kapri Berger and Matthew Noah Caudill.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Gilford Hall and Shawn Kidd officiating. Burial followed in the Harvey Johnson Cemetery at Topmost. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Bill” Clark
William "Bill" Lee Clark, 83, of Russell, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Trinity Station Nursing Home.
Bill was born Aug. 13, 1938, to the late Orville Clark and Elmo Clark Clark.
He was the husband of the late Joyce Charles Clark, a retired employee for C & O Railroad, and a member of the Shelby Church of Christ. He also served his country honorably in the United States Marines.
Along with his wife and parents, Bill was preceded in death by one sister, Bobbi Jo Bolton.
Bill is survived by one daughter, Pamela Whitt; one son, Lee (Sarah) Clark; one sister, Vicky Dinsmore; two brothers, Franklin Clark and Lewis Kirk; three grandchildren, Mary Charles Whitt, Will Clark and Silas Clark; one great-grandchild, Lillian Snedegar; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Bud Ford officiating. Burial followed in the R.H. Ratliff Mausoleum at Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Larry Elswick
Larry Kenneth Elswick, 56, of Lexington, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
He was born July 5, 1965, to the late Larry Oliver Elswick and Anita Bartley, in Pike County.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents.
Larry is survived by his siblings, Anna Elswick, Amy Elswick Gentry, Bella Elswick, Dustin Elswick and Kanyon Elswick; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Susan Hurley
Susan Ball Hurley, 66, of Fedscreek, gained her heavenly wings on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center, after fighting a courageous battle of ovarian cancer.
Susan was born in Pike County, August 24, 1955, to her parents, the late Daley Arthur Ball and Betty Mae Ball, of Fedscreek.
Susan was the wife of Eddie Hurley and a member of Kimper Church of God. Susan was a homemaker.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Jody Lance Phillips, the love of her life and a special niece, Heather Suzanne Taylor.
Susan is survived by her husband, Eddie; two sisters, Patty Griffith (Ron), of Bardstown, and Sandra Hurley (Darrell), of Pikeville.
She is also survived by a cousin, Joe Hoffer (Darlene), whom she loved as a brother; two nieces, Jennifer Griffith-McCormick (Brian), of Verona, Wisconsin,and Tara Griffith Beam (Brent), of Asheville, North Carolina; three great-nephews, Gavin McCormick, of Madison, Wisconsin, Mason McCormick, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Rowan Beam, of Asheville, North Carolina; a brother-in-law, Jerry Hurley (Donna), of Kimper; a very special friend, Kayla Hurley, whom she loved as a daughter; many cousins and friends, especially her church family at the Kimper Church of God; and a host of loving family and friends.
Susan will be surely missed.
Services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Bob Johnson
Bob Johnson, 79, of Virgie, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 15, 1941, to the late Jeff and Rissie Burke Johnson.
He was a retired coal miner, a member of the Long Fork Freewill Baptist Church and a Veteran of the United States Air Force.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jeffrey Bentley; and one sister, Loma Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Ollie Johnson; one daughter, Amy Bentley, of Long Fork; two sisters, Eleanor Hall and Fern Burke, both of Indian Creek; one grandchild, Timmy Bentley (Morgan); and two great-grandchildren, Shelby and Quinlynn.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Long Fork Freewill Baptist Church with Greg White and others officiating. Burial followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery at Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Anderson McCown
Anderson Ray McCown, 57, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.
He was born in Maryland, Sept. 25, 1963, a son of the late Jimmy R. McCown, and Ada Scott McCown, of Chattaroy, West Virginia.
Besides his mother, he leaves to mourn his passing his sons, Ricky (Rachel) McCown, of Johnston, Iowa, and Joshua Spradlin, of Ashland; his daughter, Amanda McCown (Joe Upton), of Sevierville, Tenn.; his granddaughter, Arabella Upton; his brother, Danny (Susan) McCown, of Richmond, Va.; and a friend who was like a brother, J.K. (Renee) Spence, of Wayne, West Virginia.
Andy was a store manager for Family Dollar stores. He was a member of the local union who set up concerts in the Tri-State Area. He enjoyed playing darts with his dart league. He was a bass player and one of the original members of the family band, The Outdoor Plumbing Company. He was an avid comic book and movie fan.
He had the gift of bringing joy to people. He could always make them laugh and lighten their day.
He always believed that things happened for a reason and there was a bigger purpose for our lives.
A graveside gathering of family and friends was held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Scott Family Cemetery in Hardy. Arrangements were under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
James Mullins
James Stuart Mullins, 74, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
James was born Feb. 21, 1947, to the late Alison Stuart and Larna “Lee” Mullins, in Grundy, Virginia.
Besides both parents, he was preceded in death by one grandchild, Abigail Mullins.
James is survived by his loving wife, Holly Mullins; his children, Kateland Jessica Mullins, James Lee McCoy, Stuart Alison Mullins and Charles Christan Mullins; his granddaughter, Ava Mariana Holt; and a loving host of family and friends.
James was a caring husband, dedicated father and cherished grandfather.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and treasured him.
Graveside services were held at 12 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Mountain Valley Memorial Park in Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Greely Osborne
Greely Osborne, 81, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his residence.
Greely was born in Topmost, Sept. 15, 1940, the son of the late Earl and Tallahassee Caudill Osborne.
He was also preceded in death by a step-daughter, Sharon Fuller; a brother, Ellis Osborne; and two sisters, Leona Tackett and Irene Hall.
Greely had been a custodian in the Fayette County Department of Education and had worked at Pikeville Medical Center.
Greely is survived by two sons, Richard Erick (Vallie) Osborne, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and William Osborne, of Novato, California; one sister, Judy Busby, of Orlando, Florida; one brother, Darrell Osborne, of Florida; four step-daughters, Susan (Clarence) Coleman, of Greasy Creek, Pamela (Rene) Narvaiz, of Houston, Texas, Edwina (Melvin) Jones, of Elkhart, Indiana, and Glenda Bevins, of Draffin; 14 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the J. W. Call & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
