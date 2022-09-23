Linda Bevins
Linda G. Bevins, 68, of Shelbiana, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
A private funeral service will be held for Linda at the J.U. Thacker Mausoleum at Annie E. Young Cemetery. Jason Johnson will officiate funeral services for Linda. Arrangements are entrusted to Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ruby Collier
Ruby Collier, 78, of Jenkins, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
She was born April 4, 1944, to the late Samuel and Mary Holbrook Collier.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Edward Collier, Johnny Collier, Billy Collier and Denver Collier; and one sister, Betty Potter.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Collier; one son, Henry Collier Jr., of Shelby Gap; two daughters, Tammy Damron (James), of Shelby Gap, and Delia Lucas (Ricky), of Shelby Gap; two sisters, Shirley Austin, of Jenkins, and Abbie Cook, of Haymond; four grandchildren, Samuel Newsome, Stephen Newsome, Ricky Tyler Lucas and Zachary Lucas; and four great-grandchildren, Hunter, Larra Shae, Gauge and Jax.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Hubert Potter and John George Blackburn officiating. Burial will follow at the Collier Brothers Cemetery at Shelby Gap. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Mary Justice
Mary Sue Coleman Justice, 88, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at her residence.
She was a retired sales clerk and a member of the Pikeville Free Will Baptist Church since 1974 and a faithful choir member.
Mary Sue was born in Pikeville, Jan. 18, 1934, a daughter of the late William Arvid Coleman and Sophia Sword Coleman.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Paul Coleman, Ralph Coleman, John Howard Coleman, Chester Coleman and Joel Coleman; and two sisters, Edith Coleman Patton and Grace Evelyn Coleman. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and her caregivers, Wilma Taylor, Stephen Brewer and Hope Coleman; her nephew, Stephen Brewer, has gone beyond the call of duty as a caregiver.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Free Will Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery at Shelbiana.
Honoring her by serving as pallbearers will be Stephen Brewer, Mark Fields, Jason Brewer, Andrew Brewer, Landon Williams, Levi Williams, Mike Adkins and Barry Justice.
Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
Roger May
Roger Dean May, 70, of Pikeville, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at the Rebecca Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Ratliff Cemetery, Wolfpit. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Aimee Pugh
Aimee Grace Pugh was born on Sept. 25, 1998, and went to be with Jesus on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Aimee lived her short life to the fullest. She touched so many lives with her infectious smile and zest for life. Aimee was saved in 2016 at FedsCreek Baptist Church and has continued to be a faithful member since. She graduated from East Ridge High School in 2018. She also enjoyed spending time with extended family and was in Pigeon Forge, just over a week ago, on a Cousins Trip. Dollywood was also a place she enjoyed. She loved to go to water parks. Some of her favorite things to do were to sing in church, swim, watch videos on her phone, and most of all be the “Queen of the House,” and that she was!
Aimee was predeceased by her maternal grandfathers, Grayson Phillips and Tom Davenport (Pops); paternal grandmother, Evelyn Rhoades; and paternal grandfather, Dave Pugh.
She is survived by her parents, Neil and Donna Pugh, of Fedscreek; one sister, Amber Chadwell (Matthew), of Medford N.J.; two nephews, Caleb and Collin Chadwell, of Medford, N.J.; two half-brothers, David Pugh, of Bedford, and Richard Pugh, of Campbellsburg; maternal grandmother, Augustine Davenport, of Fedscreek; and her special “Auntie Rhonda” Rhonda Fuller, of Lexington. Aimee is also survived by two special and loving friends, Kay Fuller and Karen Darnell; along with many extended family members and friends.
Aimee’s celebration of life will be held at Feds Creek Baptist Church with viewing and music at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, with Brother Lloyd Holland leading the service. Burial will follow at Mountain Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
This is a paid obituary.
Flava Young
Flava Oneil Young, 83, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the Mayflower Unity Baptist Church, Pikeville, with Kennith Childers officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
