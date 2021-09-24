Carlos Addington
Carlos Addington, 79, of Dorton, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 1, 1941, to the late Noble and Etta Mullins Addington.
He was a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church .
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Brenda Addington; two brothers, Russell Addington and Roger Addington; and two sisters, Beatrice Akers and Alice Burke.
He is survived by his wife, Violet Addington; one son, Carlos Dewayne Addington (Christina), of Knoxville, Tenn.; four step-sons, James Rowe, of Elkhorn City, Lee Rowe, of Pikeville, Terry Rowe, of Rogersville, Tenn., and David Rowe, of Pikeville; one step-daughter, Kathy Cantrell, of Elkhorn City; four brothers, Elmo Addington, of Beefhide, Dale Addington (Vickie), of Flemingsburg, Narvil Addington (Carol), of Beefhide, and Carvil Addington (Joann), of Michigan; and three sisters, Lavon Osborne, of Dorton, Marie Stewart (Audy), of Beefhide, and Anita Eddington, of Beefhide.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating. Burial followed in the Addington Cemetery at Dorton. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
“Cissy” Anderson
Berta “Cissy” Anderson, 74, of Russell Springs, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 7, 1947, the daughter of the late Jarve Norman and Sophia Murphy Norman.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Three Trees Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brothers, Bobby and Berlin “Mann” Norman.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Albert Anderson, of Russell Springs; one son, Jeffrey Bennett Anderson (Daisy), of Kingston, Tenn.; one daughter, Alicia Lynn Anderson, of Russell Springs; two sisters, Tootie Justice (Edward), of New Castle, Col., and Wanda Faye Anderson (Carmel), of Russell Springs; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home at Zebulon with Mike Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Anderson Cemetery, Phyllis. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Joannie Bartley
Joannie Denise Bartley, 29, of East Shelbiana Road, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Joannie was born in Pikeville, July 16, 1992, the daughter of Alpha Hopkins and the late Thomas Hopkins.
She was the wife of Adam Bartley, a teacher for Jenkins Independent Schools and a member of the Pleasant Valley Church.
Along with her husband and mother, Joannie is survived by three sisters, Jessica Tackett (Joey), Zelbann Hopkins and Melissa Adkins (Michael); three brothers, Thomas Hopkins, Calvin Bentley and Eric Bentley; and a host of loving nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own.
She was a blessing and role model to them, as well as an aunt.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the Pleasant Valley Church with Gary Hall and Brian Hundley officiating. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Darlene Blackburn
Darlene Blackburn, 69, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Darlene was born in Pike County, Dec. 13, 1951, to the late Jessie James and Murvel Luster Blackburn.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Elisha Dawn Blackburn; her sister, Wendy Blackburn; two brothers, Lester and Roger Dale Blackburn; and her nephew, Jeffery James Mullins.
Darlene is survived by her sisters, Bernice Howell (Noble) and Brenda Bentley; her nieces, Sharlene Huffman (Randall) and Missy Taylor (Greg); her great-nieces, Katelyn Ferran (Zach Fields) and Jessica Huffman; her great-nephew, J.D. Mullins; her great-great-nieces, Ivory and Ember Ferran; her great-great-nephews, Emmit Blake Clark, Trenton Mullins, Ethan Mullins and Matthew Mullins; her beloved cat, Sox; and a host of other family and friends.
Darlene will be sadly missed by all who knew and treasured her.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home chapel with Frankie Bryant officiating. Burial followed at the Potter Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Mark Compton
Mark Colin Compton, 48, of Lick Fork, formerly of Island Creek, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at his residence.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Elaine Gearheart
Elaine Ward Gearheart, 95, of Harold, Floyd County, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Feb. 15, 1926, in Johnson County. She was the daughter of the late S. W. (Shadrick) Ward and Gustavia (Gussie) Music Ward, of Pigeon Roost. She was the youngest of 19 children, having five brothers, Russell, Walker, Edgar, Joe D. and Ervin; four sisters, Sarah Henton, Jennie Wells, Lou and Rosella (Bea) Davis; six half-brothers, Benjamin, Jefferson, Shade, Henderson, John C. and James; and three half-sisters, Amanda Wells, Laura Dennison and Nancy Webb. Elaine was the last surviving offspring of that union.
Evelyn Elaine was known by her family and many friends as “Elaine.”
A beautiful woman of style and grace, she smiled and laughed easily and enjoyed those she had around her. Elaine was a devoted wife of Paul R. Gearheart. To this union of 62 years, she was blessed with three children, Stephen Eugene Gearheart, preceded her in death May 18, 1968, Paul Douglas (Linda) Gearheart and Susan Gearheart (John) Schmoldt, of Harold; six grandchildren: Adam Douglas (Brandi) Gearheart, Heather Gearheart (Chotty) Thompson, Crystal Elaine (Wes) Frazier, Ashlely Nicole Gearheart, Paul Jacob Hans Schmoldt and Clay Gearheart Schmoldt; eight great-grandchildren: Elaine Alexxa Kay Gearheart,,Alivia Myrea Gearheart, Abigail Free Adams, Paul Clark Wesley Frazier, Emily Grace Gearheart, Landon Eli Ward Frazier, Lindy Sue Reagan Gearheart and Mylee Nycole Williams.
She leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews; many friends and neighbors, and her wonderful and loving caregivers, who knew and loved her; all of whom added much joy and happiness to her life.
The love she felt and expressed for her family and friends expanded as she developed a personal relationship with God. To seal the commitment she made to HIM, she was baptized, and became a member of the Church of Christ.
All of Elaine’s family and friends will remember her for her kindness, thoughtfulness, dedication, and the love she so freely gave to all.
Elaine: Entrepreneur, Legacy, Admired, Inspiration, Noble and Elegant; Like her jewelry, she wore her name well.
A private family funeral service is scheduled for Elaine Ward Gearheart. Pallbearers: P.D. Gearheart, Adam Gearheart, John Schmoldt, Jake Schmoldt, Clay Schmoldt, Chotty Thompson, Wes Frazier, Clark Frazier, Eli Frazier and Hunter Harvey.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, FAMILY REQUEST DONATIONS TO THE BETSY LAYNE FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 57 CHURCH ST, BETSY LAYNE, KY 41605.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Rhonda Hall
Rhonda Carol Hall, 57, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church with Vernon Johnson and Dakota Bentley officiating. Burial will follow in the Ryder Cemetery at Weeksbury. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Michael Harris
Michael Darren Harris, 60, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at his residence.
He was a retired Kentucky State Police dispatcher and a believer of the Jehovah’s Witness faith.
Mike was born in Pikeville, Feb. 8, 1961, a son of William Ballard and Patty Jean Aders Harris.
Along with his father, William Ballard Harris, he was preceded in death by a sister, Diana Renee Harris; a brother, Richard Gregory Harris; his paternal grandmother, Peggy Harris; and his maternal grandmother, Mae Aders.
Along with his mother, Patty Jean Aders Harris, he is survived by his wife, Cathy Hall Harris; three sons, Johnathan Michael Harris (Beth), of Winchester, and Caleb Sean Harris and Nicholas Grant Harris, both of Pikeville; and a brother, William “Billy” Ballard Harris II (Arletta.)
He is also survived by two grandchildren, Jordan Richards and Austin Richards; one nephew, Bud Harris; and four nieces, Wendy Harris May, Billie Joe Harris, Jennifer Harris Mills and Cyndi Harris Stiltner.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Heiko Giese officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Ripper” Hopkins
Ernest Jack “Ripper” Hopkins, 79, of Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Little Creek, June 16, 1942, the son of the late William “Bill” Hopkins and Dona Brewer Hopkins.
He was a police officer, a member of the Elkhorn City Church of Christ, a member of the Elkhorn City Fire Department and a KY Colonel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Hopkins Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Swiney Hopkins, of Elkhorn City; one son, Scott Hopkins (Melissa), of Pikeville; one daughter, Scarlett Hopkins, of Elkhorn City; three grandchildren, Hannah Nicole Hopkins, Britney Paige Hopkins and Emma Grace Hopkins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Jim Ed Belcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Elkhorn City Cemetery, Elkhorn City. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Michael Johnson
Michael Johnson, 66, of Varney, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Williamson, W.Va., Feb. 14, 1955, the son of the late Richard and Elsie Johnson.
He was a retired coal miner and coal truck driver. He was a member of the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church where he was also a clerk and a deacon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Michael Douglas Johnson; four sisters, Connie Johnson, Lilly Johnson, Ellie Johnson and Twanie Johnson; and three brothers, Gordon Johnson, Bruce Johnson and Terry Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Cleo Johnson; one daughter, Michele Newsome (Mark); one son, Roger Johnson (JoAnn); and two grandchildren, Mackinsey Newsome and Madison Newsome.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Robinette Cemetery, Varney.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, at the church with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Wyzona Kinney
Wyzona Kinney, 83, of Bill King Hollow, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Pikeville Nursing and Rehab Center.
Wyzona was born in Pike County, Feb. 3, 1938, the daughter of the late Sam Young and Sarah Hinkle Young.
She was the wife of Sid Kinney, a nurse aide for Home Health and a member of the Pikeville Freewill Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one infant son, Ricky Lee Kinney; two infant daughters, Jowanda and Sidney Lynn; four sisters, Lola Wallace, Ocie Young, Ola Tackett and Oma McCown; three half-sisters; and a half-brother.
Along with her husband, she is survived by one brother, Roger Von Young; two sisters, Sue Branham (Odell) and Carrol Hall (Phil); and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with David Bentley officiating. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will continue Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the funeral home with church services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Laura Little
Laura Martha Little, 95, of Virgie, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Laura was born in Pike County, March 24, 1926, to the late Willie May and Lottie Owens Bentley.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jackson Little; her daughter, Geraldine Wright; her sons, Donnie and Ronald Little; her sisters, Bessie Bartley, Flora Crawford, Ruby Deel, Mae Patrick and Mary Bevins; and her brothers, Butler Martin and Arnold and Fonso Bentley.
Laura is survived by her daughters, Glema Freeman (Timothy), Gloria Goodman (Howard Thacker), Jaqueline Hughes and Laura Jean Clarke; her sons, Jack Little Jr. (Dorsia) and GC Little (Georgie); her sisters, Katie Pauley and Fayetta Damron; 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Laura will be forever missed by all who knew and cherished her.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home chapel with Bruce Mullins officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Ada McCown
Ada Jean McCown, 75, of Chattory, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.
She was born Oct. 8, 1945, a daughter of the late Anderson and Lilly Bell Scott.
In addition to her parents, Ada was preceded in death by her husband, Jim McCown; her son, Anderson McCown; and one brother, Marchell Scott.
Ada was a wonderful musician. She loved to play the guitar and sing in their family band; The Outdoor Plumbing Company. She had a beautiful smile and voice.
Ada leaves to honor her memory; a son, Danny (Susan) McCown, of Richmond, Va.; a special friend, she loved like a son, J.K. (Renee) Spence; one brother, Anderson (Jean) Scott, of Germantown, Tenn.; one sister, Rosetta Daiza, of Orchard Lake, Mich.; two sisters-in-law, Janet McCown, of McAndrews, and Della McCown (the late Ronald) Leake, of North Port, Fla.; four grandchildren, Ricky (Rachel) McCown, of Johnston, Iowa, Joshua Spradlin, of Ashland, Amanda McCown (Joe Upton), of Sevierville, Tenn.; and Jaqueline (Michael) Goodrich; and three great-grandchildren, Lucy, Tag and Arabella.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps with Reverend Johnny Hatfield officiating. Burial followed in the Scott Family Cemetery at Hardy. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
Jeffery McCoy II
Jeffery Allen McCoy II, 30, of Jimmies Creek, Regina, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 17, 1990, the son of Jeffery Allen McCoy Sr. and Tonya LaPois.
He was a landscaper for Osborne Landscaping Company and a believer of the Christian faith.
Along with his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Shelby Kenkaye McCoy; three brothers, Ryan McCoy (Tiffanie), Dawson McCoy and Jake McCoy; two sisters, Nicole McCoy Smallwood (Jamie) and Amanda McCoy Smith (Jared); and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Shawn Slone officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Hazard Miller
Hazard Miller, 74, of Fedscreek, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Dudley Morley
Dudley Ray Morley, 62, of Pikeville, passed from this earthly life Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at UK Medical Center, Lexington.
Dudley was born in Pike County, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 1959, a son of the late Charles Jr. and Imal C. (Howard) Morley.
Dudley was a school teacher and member of the KY Education Association, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Mouth of Joe’s Creek Church of Christ.
Other than his parents, Dudley was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles W. and Eliza Morley and Sidney and Lizzie Howard; his aunt, Sarah Howard; his uncles, Archie, Ballard, Robert and William E Howard; and his niece, Chassity Morley.
Dudley is survived by his wife, Melissa (Elliott) Morley, of Pikeville; one son, Maxwell Morley, and his wife, Emalee, of Louisville; two brothers, Michael Morley, and his wife, Madonna, of Meta, and Charles S. Morley, and his wife, Linda, of Mikes Branch, Pikeville; two sisters, Jeri Osborne, of Virgie, and Elizabeth R. Doggett, of Idaho; seven nieces and nephews, Corey Doggett and his wife, Aimee, Teresa Ellison and her husband, Lonnie, Stephanie Osborne, Josh Osborne and his wife, Toni, Chuck Morley, Catrina Morley Slone and Brock Morley and his wife, Brittany; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews; and Dudley's favorite aunt, Maxie Howard.
Dudley leaves behind many other family and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home with Charles "Dan" Fraley officiating. Burial followed in the Howard Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Greely Osborne
Greely Osborne, 81, of Pikeville, died at his home Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
Greely was born Sept. 15, 1940, in Topmost, the son of the late Earl and Tallahassee Caudill Osborne.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Jean Adkins Osborne; a step-daughter, Sharon Fuller; a brother, Ellis Osborne; and two sisters, Leona Tackett and Irene Hall.
Greely had been a custodian in the Fayette County Department of Education and had worked at Pikeville Medical Center.
Greely is survived by two sons, Richard Erick (Vallie) Osborne, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and William Osborne, of Novato, Calif.; one sister, Judy Busby, of Orlando, Fla.; one brother, Darrell Osborne, of Florida; four step-daughters, Susan (Clarence) Coleman, of Greasy Creek, Pamela (Rene) Narvaiz, of Houston, Texas, Edwina (Melvin) Jones, of Elkhart, Ind., and Glenda Bevins, of Draffin; 14 grandchildren; and several great and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Bobby Smith
Bobby Ray Smith, 80, of Phelps, died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center with his loved ones by his side.
He was born in Coleman, June 22, 1941, a son of the late Charlie J. Smith and Almeda Smith.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty and Ethel Smith and Helen Pearson; and his brothers, Dewey and James Smith.
He leaves to mourn his passing his daughters, Candy (Buddy) Stone, of Nashville, Ga., and Sherry Smith Mayhorn, of Phelps; his son, Chris (Santana) Smith, of Phelps; eight grandchildren, Buddy Ray Stone and Amanda Stone Smith (Randy), of Nashville, Ga., Austin Mayhorn, Trey Francis, Dalton Bevins, Logan Smith and Alexis Smith, all of Phelps, and Blake Smith, of Morristown, Tenn.; his great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Farrah and Brayden Smith and Kylie Stone, all of Nashville, Ga.; and the mother of his children, Anna Sue (Susie) Griffin.
Bobby was a disabled coal miner. He was a lover of the outdoors and nature. He appreciated the simplicity of life and the love of his family. He was a loving father and devoted grandfather.
He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in the Jones & West Funeral Home chapel with Jimmy Smith and Odis Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Family Cemetery, Smith Fork, Phelps.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25,2021, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home at Phelps.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home at Phelps.
Bruce Stroud
Bruce Lee Stroud, 38, of Sevierville, Tenn., formerly of Williamson, W.Va., died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Memorial services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Bethel Temple at Nolan, W.Va., with Reverend Donald Stroud and Lou Watson officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson.
Margie Stump
Margie Bevins Stump, 73, of Phyllis, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, July 14, 1948, the daughter of the late Booker Bevins and Flora Justice Bevins.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Berean Bible Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Lou Justice; and one brother, Booker Jr. Bevins.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Stump, of Phyllis; one son, Roger Dale Stump Jr., of Wheelwright; one daughter, Rita Lou Henderson (Vincent), of Grapevine; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Debra Ramey, of Phyllis.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road, with David Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road.
Visitation only will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home at Zebulon. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Victor Thacker
Victor Darrell Thacker, 62, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Patricia Varney
Patricia Varney, 72, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Harlan ARH Hospital.
She was born Aug. 9, 1949, the daughter of the late Gretho Williams and Betty King McBee.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, James Stacy Varney.
She is survived by one son, Teddy Randall Varney; one brother, James V. Gibson; two sisters, Lishie Williamson and Claudia King; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends who will miss her dearly.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Tammy Watts
Tammy Lynn Newsome Watts, 63, of Harts Creek, W.Va., died at her residence on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the Weaver Mortuary in Williamson, W.Va., with Reverends Jimmy Maynard and Curt Collins officiating. Interment will be in the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
