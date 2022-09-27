Komas Bryant
Komas Donnie Bryant, 71, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at his home in Bean Station, Tennessee.
Donnie was born in Letcher County, May 28, 1951, to his parents, Esther "Sanders" Bryant and the late Alfred Bryant.
Donnie was a coal miner for over 30 years. Donnie was a member and minister for over 20 years at the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church and also served a brief Pastorship. Donnie was the husband of Charlotte Bryant.
Donnie was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Bryant Jr.; maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents; and a special nephew, Justin Bryant.
Donnie is survived by his wife, Charlotte; two sons, Komas Donnie Bryant Jr. and Wesley Bryant (Alexis); and two daughters, Francine Clark (Ted) and Khristina Bryant (Jerry Thacker.) Donnie is also survived by three brothers, Alfred R. Bryant (Karen), Connie Bryant (Janet) and Tony Bryant (Sandy); one sister, Edie Fleming (Terry); 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his special dog, Bruno; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers and Richard Gibson officiating. Burial followed at the Helton Family Cemetery located on Elkhorn Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Joe Coleman
Joe D. Coleman, 49, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born March 16, 1973, the son of Doris Robinson (Sam) and Vernon Coleman (Vickie.)
He was a carpenter and a believer of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Shane Coleman.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his beloved dog, Buddy; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Neil Coleman officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Kendra Collins
Kendra Dawn Collins, 25, of Pond Creek, Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Regina.
She was born in Pike County, April 25, 1997, a daughter of Kenneth Collins and Melissa Keene Collins.
She was preceded in death by a special uncle, Glen Keene; her companion, Jeffery McCoy; her grandfather, "Paw" Randy Bevins; her grandparents, Danny and Vicky Ratliff; and her grandfather, Jerry Adkins.
Along with her parents, she is survived by one son, Cameron Daniels; one daughter, Shelby McCoy; her grandmother, Glenda Bevins; her grandfather, Kenneth Collins (Drema); her grandfather, Glen Allen Keene; her great-grandmother, Dora Bloomfield; three sisters, Alyssa Kilgore, Bailey Collins and Maleah Collins; her aunts, Angela Keene and Tracy Chaney; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Gary Hall officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lawrence Elswick Jr.
Lawrence Elswick Jr., 79, of Canada, died Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Lawrence was born May 3, 1943, in Canada, to the late Grover Lawrence Elswick Sr. and Iona Rachel Fuller Elswick. Lawrence was also preceded in death by his son, Lawrence Dwayne "Tatar" Elswick; and his sisters, Judy Gayle Elswick Baker and Elizabeth Ann Elswick.
Lawrence was a retired coal miner, a member of the U.M.W.A., a member of the Victory in Jesus Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Lawrence loved to hunt. He was loved dearly by all his neighbors and friends.
Lawrence is survived by his wife, Helena Justice Elswick, of Canada; his daughters, Cindy Lester (Jerry), of Canada, and Derica Burgett (Bryan), of Chattaroy, West Virginia. Lawrence is also survived by his sisters, Connie Sue Elswick Chapman, of Canada, Patsy Ann Elswick Blackburn, of Canada, and Madonna Kaye Elswick Williamson, of McCarr; his grandchildren, Joshua Dwayne Elswick, of Canada, Dakota Lance Lester, of Charleston, S.Car., Aaron Cole Burgett, of Jefferson City, Mo., Alyssa Michelle May (Jon), of Rome, Ga., and Madison Blake Woolum (Austin), of Canada; three great-grandchildren, Colton Jake May, Kaden Luke Woolum and Kennedi Blayke Woolum; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Brother Ralph Justice officiating and Mike Elswick reading the obituary and saying a prayer. Burial followed at the Elswick Family Cemetery, Canada, with Jerry Lester, Bryan Burgett, Joshua Elswick, Dakota Lester, Cole Burgett, P.J. Bevins, Jon May and Austin Woolum serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Katherine Moore
Katherine Moore, 66, of Jenkins, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born June 8, 1956, to the late Curtis and Gladys Pearl Ray Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Moore; one brother, John L. Johnson; and three sisters, Alline Caldwell, Lorena Hampton and Jeanetta Hampton.
She is survived by her children, Shannon Moore (Tara), of Beefhide, Kim Taylor (John), of Stanville, Lonnie Johnson, of Dorton, and Gladys Moore, of Floyd County; one brother, Rayburn Johnson, of Marion, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Breanna Damron, Jonathon Johnson, Thomas Johnson, Brayden Huffman, Kayleigh Huffman, Ashley Moore, Mathea Slone and Jacob Slone; two great-grandchildren, Maggie and Emilyn Tackett; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Mike Dishman, James Dotson and Jamie Miracle officiating. Burial followed at the Frank Tackett Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Donald Newsome
Donald Gene Newsome, 77, of Robinson Creek, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Donald was born in Floyd County, Dec. 21, 1944, to the late Estill and Mary (Hamilton) Newsome.
Donald wed the love of his life, Nadine (Kiser) Newsome, and together they celebrated 54 years of marriage.
Donald is survived by his wife, Nadine (Kiser) Newsome; three daughters, Tina Coleman, of Beaver, Tammy Newsome, of Lexington, and Sandy Allen (Steve), of Dana; one son, Ronald Newsome (Tonya), of Pikeville; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Donald was a retired coal miner and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Donald always wore a kind smile and always had a joke to tell. He was a gentle, warm and loving soul. He never met a stranger. Those who knew him will remember him for his love for the Lord and his family. He enjoyed telling stories about his younger days, fishing and keeping up with the Kentucky Wildcats.
He will be forever missed and cherished by his adoring family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Kiser Cemetery, Penny Bottom. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Michael Sargent
Michael Sargent, 52, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Peanut” Stewart
Diana Faye "Peanut” Stewart, 60, of Dorton Creek, died Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Oct. 28, 1961, to Thurman Lee Wright, of Dorton Creek, and the late Catherine Brown Wright.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, David Osborne and Randall Stewart.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Stevie Joe Stewart, of Dorton; her stepmother, Lilly Wright, of Dorton Creek; one daughter, Christy Robinson (Jon), of Williamstown; one brother, Donald Ray Wright (Belinda), of Dorton; one sister, Debra Kay Osborne, of Dorton; three grandchildren, Carson, Karlee and Ashlee; her mother-in-law, Sylvia Sowards, of Virgie; her brother-in-law, Timmy Stewart, of Virgie; her sister-in-law, Linda Stewart, of Virgie; along with a host of family, friends and former co-workers.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at the Dorton Methodist Church with Johnny Vanover officiating. Burial followed at the Wright Cemetery, Dorton Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Bobby Stiltner
Bobby Ray Stiltner, 79, of Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was a retired coal miner, a member of the Ferrells Creek Church of Christ and a United States Air Force Veteran.
Bobby was born Nov. 20, 1942, to the late Clarence Stiltner and Jean Lovelace Stiltner.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by a son, Michael Ray Stiltner; siblings, Earnisteen Tackett, Magdalene Smith, Sue Stiltner, Blake Stiltner, Margaret Stiltner, John Paul Stiltner, William "Doc" Stiltner and J.D. Stiltner.
Bobby is survived by three children, Bobby Dewaine Stiltner (Amy), Paula Jean Stiltner and Kevin Dale Stiltner; grandchildren, Amanda Coleman, Kayla Herrell, Christopher Stiltner, Zachary Stiltner, Lakeisha Hayden, Sara King, Courtney Hylton, Dalton Simpson, Michael Stiltner and Ashley Stiltner; 21 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and one brother, Kenny Joe Stiltner.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Billy Ford and Jim Ed Belcher officiating. Burial followed at Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Glenn Stump
Glenn Stump, 92, of Sharps Chapel, Tenn., died Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
Glenn was a loving husband and father as well as an amazing “Papaw” to his many
grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a long-time entrepreneur in the
Phelps area. Glenn, along with his late wife, Pauline, were a staple at the
Phelps intersection for many years. Glenn enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a
man of true grit, and touched many families throughout his life.
Glenn was born on May 26, 1930, to the late Frank Stump Sr. and Sara Ann
(Dotson) Stump.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Dorothy “Pop” Stump; grandson, Judson Kyle Anderson; brothers, Ermel Stump, Oscar Stump (Merle) and Frank Stump Jr. (Libby); and his five sisters, Pauline Smith (Julius), Virginia Ann Smith (Willie), Jeanette Densmore (Bill), Racene Hassard (Ron) and Justine Hickman (John David “J.D.”)
Glenn is survived by his daughter, Sheryl Elizabeth Anderson, of Saint Cloud, Fla.;
six sons, David Glen (Sandra), of Sharps Chapel, Tenn., Frank Marshall (Debbie), of
Knoxville, Tenn., John Mitchell, of Shelbyville, Keith Gordon (Karen), of Knoxville, Tenn., Samuel Blake (Jenny), of Richmond, and Gregory Paul, of Sharps Chapel, Tennessee.
He is also survived by grandchildren, Alta Anderson and Cara Noel, both of Saint
Cloud, Fla., Andrea Leigh Stump, of Sharps Chapel, Tenn., Chad David Stump (April), of
Banner, Ryan Stump (Robyn), of Johnson City, Tenn., Blake Stump (Lauren), of
Castle Rock, Col., Jonathan Stump (Joslyen), of Georgetown, Raimee Stump Botner (Adam), of Smyrna, Tenn., Erin McKenzie Stump, Wesley Keegan Stump, Konnor
Maxwell Stump, all of Knoxville, Tenn., Racheal Stump Cook (David), of Brentwood, Tenn., Kayla Stump Hendren (David), of Richmond, Raigan Elizabeth Stump and
Brooklan Grace Stump, of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Glenn is also survived by great-grandchildren, Lilleigh Jane Stump, of Sharps Chapel,
Tenn., Hallie Lorin Stump, Miley Nicole Burchett, Jaxson Layne Burchett, all of Banner, Eli Stump and Ella Stump, of Johnson City, Tenn., Liam Stump, Mason Stump, Ollie
Stump, Elliott Stump and Willow Stump, all of Castle Rock, Col., Felix Stump, Glenn
Stump, Dayana Mendoza, Ivana Mendoza and Zoe Mendoza, all of Georgetown, Otis Botner, of Smyrna, Tenn., Isabella Stump and Scarlett Hendren, both of Richmond.
Glenn is survived by two sisters, Shelby Campbell (Roy), of Phelps, and Janice McLaughlin (Harv), of Washington, Mich.; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Services in memory of Glenn Stump will be held at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
Chapel in Maynardville, Tennessee. Visitation to be held Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022,
beginning at 5 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 7 p.m.
A burial ceremony will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Maynardville, Tenn., on
Wednesday, Sept. 28, beginning at 11 a.m., where Glenn will be laid to
rest alongside his wife, Pauline. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cooke-
Campbell Mortuary Chapel in Maynardville, Tennessee.
Amie Vandyke
Amie Vandyke, 76, lifelong resident of Stopover, died Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Grundy, Oct. 22, 1945, to the late Hayes and Amie “Blankenship” Coleman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Vandyke; brothers, Perry, Malon, Dodge, and infant, Paul Coleman; sister, Nancy “Coleman” Blankenship; and granddaughter, Angel Vandyke.
Amie was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed many outdoor activities which included gardening and four wheeling. She loved her animals, especially her dogs. Amie enjoyed cooking and canning. She loved spending time with her family. Amie is survived by her sons, James, Chester and Michael Vandyke; granddaughters, Ashley and Faith; great-grandchildren, Anthony Vandyke and Arionna Hurley, Chester Vandyke (Rebecca) and Ashley Vandyke (John.)
The family will begin receiving friends at the Jones & West Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at 6 p.m. There will be special services on Tuesday and Wednesday night beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Interment will be at the Vandyke Family Cemetery, Stopover. Odis Blankenship and Harold Layne will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
