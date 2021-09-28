Tabatha Bartley
Tabatha Ramey Bartley, 38, of Mouthcard, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the Harold Ramey Cemetery, Mouthcard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Magdalene Bentley
Magdalene Bolden Bentley, 68, of Little Creek, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Magdalene was born in Pike County, Aug. 14, 1953, the daughter of the late Ira Bolden and Belle Harris Bolden.
She was the wife of Curtis Bentley, a homemaker and a member of the Little Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, Magdalene was preceded in death by two brothers, Elijah Frank Bolden and Ira Jr. Bolden; and two sisters, Virginia Faye Bryant and Phoebe Betty Hopkins.
Along with her husband, Magdalene is survived by one son, Ryan Curtis Bentley; one grandson, Elijah Blake Bentley; Kendra Keene, who was like a granddaughter; two brothers, Richard Bolden and Nathaniel Dean Bolden; two sisters, Gladys Marie Matney and Dorothy Bryant; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Little Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Teddy Honaker, Mike Justice, Barry Lucas and others officiating. Burial followed in the Jimmy and Stella Bentley Cemetery at Little Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Christine Blackburn
Christine Blackburn, 86, of Pikeville, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Christine was born Sept. 2, 1935, to the late Lilburn Gibson and Sarah Thacker, in Pike County.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ermil Eugene Blackburn; two sisters, Hazel Gibson and Hester Gibson; and three brothers, Jay Gibson, John Gibson and Jimmy Gibson.
Christine is survived by one daughter, Donna (Dennis) Thacker; one son, Gene (Amy) Blackburn; four grandsons, Brandon (Michelle) Adkins, Treyton (Tara) Blackburn, Patrick Thacker and Franklin (Norma) Thacker; four great-grandsons, Nicholas (Katie) Adkins, Cameron Thacker, Ian Thacker and Jacob Thacker; one great-granddaughter, Amara Thacker; one brother, Rexford (Shirley) Gibson; and a host of family and friends.
Christine will be forever missed by all who knew and cherished her.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville with Tommy England officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
James Epling
James Clyde Epling, 75, of Elkhorn City, passed from this life Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
Clyde was born in Pike County to the late James Epling Jr. and Emily Geraldine “Stewart” Epling, on Dec. 14, 1945.
Besides both parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his sibling, Richard Allen Epling.
Clyde is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis “Hensley” Epling; sons, James Todd Epling and his wife, Johnna, Timothy Ray Epling and his wife, Janet, Tony Erwin Epling and his wife, Mary, and Teddy Clyde Epling and his wife, Zita; grandchildren, Clarissa Epling, Emily Ratliff and her husband, Tyler, Sarah Brown and her husband, Josh, Abby Epling and her fiancé, Mikey Potter, Tony Joshua Epling, Alex Epling and Lainey Epling; great-grandchildren, Ashton Lambdin, Hunter Lambdin, Lyla Mae Ratliff, Braylon Potter, Lakin Potter and Ada Ratliff; and siblings, Gween Edwin Epling, Emily Lou Easterling, Terry Garreth Epling, Otis Gray Epling, Lana Rue Murray and Laura Mae Farmer.
Clyde was a devoted husband, a caring father, a treasured grandfather and a fond great-grandfather.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Ritchie Gibson, Richard Gibson and Terry Gibson officiating. Burial followed at the Mullins Cemetery on Laurel Branch in Venters. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Linda Goodwin
Linda Louise Goodwin, 69, of Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the Lester Cemetery, Fedscreek. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Rickey Hall
Rickey Allen Hall, 58, of Jenkins, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
He was born Feb. 22, 1963, to Wilburn Jimmy Hall Jr., of Jenkins, and Saundra Lee Mullins Hall, of Jenkins.
Besides his parents, he is survived by one brother, Jamie Hall, of Jenkins; one sister, Cindy Hackworth (Dewey), of Prestonsburg; one nephew, Jimmy Ray Hall, of Jenkins; one niece, Sandy Hall, of Prestonsburg; and two uncles, Dennis Mullins, of Mayking, and Bill Mullins, of Dunham.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the Peoples Fundamental Baptist Church with Danny Hurst, Danny Craft and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Bentley Cemetery at Payne Gap. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Margaret Johnson
Margaret Johnson, 65, of Pikeville, passed from this life Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Margaret was born Nov. 28, 1955, to the late Hillard and Lou “Epling” Thacker, in Pike County.
Besides both parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Thacker.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband of thirty-eight years, Phillip Johnson; son, Neal Thacker, and his wife, Tiffany; grandson, Matthew Thacker; granddaughter, Rylee Baker; siblings, Benny (Teresa) Thacker, Rubin (Lavonne) Thacker, Lorene (Danny) Sturgill, Debbie Maynard, Margie Bartley, Lonnie Dean (Dixie) Thacker, Gary (Liz) Thacker, Hillard (Sue) Jr. Thacker and Barb (Dana) Mullins; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Margaret adored her family and was a wonderful wife, treasured mother and adored grandmother.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with John Lucas officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Olena Justice
Olena Chaffins Justice, 91, of Turkey Pen of Indian Creek, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
She was born Dec. 8, 1929, to the late Estill and Nanny Patton Chaffins.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Gilbert Justice; one daughter, Nancy Ann Justice Little; one son, Danny Lee Justice; one grandson, Donnie Lane Little; two brothers, Elliot Chaffins and Wed Chaffins; four sisters, Lourenia Chaffins Pinson, Betty Jean Chaffins Trent, George Elva Chaffins Mercer and Anzie Chaffins Vermilyer; and one great-great-granddaughter, Alora Grace Tackett.
She is survived by two sons, John Franklin Justice (Pam), of Turkey Pen, and Samuel G. Justice (Gail), of Pikeville; one brother, Worlie Chaffins, of Tennessee; two sisters, Maxine Chaffins Fivecoat and Sue Lynn Chaffins Duncan, both of Indiana; seven grandchildren, Adam Little, Senega Justice Ratliff, Kirk Justice, Angela Justice Riddle, Keith Justice, Melinda Justice Stevens and Nancy Beth Younce; seven great-grandchildren, Shantana Little, Dakota Ratliff, Jasmine Little, Alexandria Little, Aaron Justice, Hannah Justice and Lillyianna Justice; six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Terry Gibson officiating. Burial followed in the Jack Osborne Cemetery on Turkey Pen. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Virginia Lane
Virginia Denise Setser Lane, 48, of Long Fork, Gulnare, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Mayflower Unity Baptist Church on Caney of Lower Johns Creek with Kenneth Childers and others officiating. Burial followed in the Setser Family Cemetery, Gulnare. Arrangements were under the direction of the Mullins Family Funeral Home of Warfield.
The guestbook may be signed at www.mullinsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Georgia Leslie
Georgia Maxine Ray Leslie, 84, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Varney, Oct. 30, 1936, the daughter of the late Bradley and Liza Stanley Ray.
She was a member of Coal Run Church of Christ since 1982, and had been a cook at Mullins High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Leslie, on April 21, 1986; and all of her brothers and sisters, Emery Ray, Elmer Ray, Alice Gillespie, Alma Tackett, Easter Ellis, Astor Lynch and Lula Ray.
Mrs. Leslie is survived by her three sons, Marvin Ray Leslie, and his wife, Sandra, of Harold, Roger Lee Leslie, of Pikeville, and James Allen Leslie, of Lexington; and one grandson, Joey Leslie, of Miami, Florida.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home with Jerry Bliffen officiating. Burial will follow at the Ray Family Cemetery, Joes Creek, Pikeville.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Rhonda Norman
Rhonda Norman, 54, of Matewan, W.Va., died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center, following a courageous battle with Covid 19.
She was born in Williamson, Aug. 4, 1967, a daughter of the late Harold May and Pauline Gooslin May.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sid Norman; and her daughter, Amanda Norman.
She leaves to mourn her passing, her brothers, H.D. May, of Red Jacket, W.Va., Jerry May (Nina), of Matewan, W.Va., Brian May (Sabrina), of Red Jacket, W.Va., and David May (Stacy), of Morehead; her sisters, Sherry Coleman (Mitchell), of Maysville, Pam Alley (Robert), of Belfry, Linda Stanley, of Canada, and Lasondra Staton (Roger), of Williamson, W.Va.; and two grandchildren, Riley Norman and Dalton Jude. She also leaves a special nurse, Kim Steele; and her nieces and nephews who referred to her as “Maw Rhonda.”
Rhonda was of the Apostolic faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her grandchildren were the joy of her life.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Shawn Gooslin officiating. Interment followed at the Family Cemetery at Barn Hollow, Freeburn. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
James Robinson
James Robinson, 94, of Shelbiana, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center, Hazard.
James was born in Pike County, Dec. 25, 1926, the son of the late Nelce Robinson and Margaret Riley Robinson.
He was the husband of Margie Prater Robinson, a retired coal miner for Republic Steel Coal Company, a member of the UMWA and a believer of the Old Regular Baptist faith. He also served his country honorably in the United States Army.
Along with his wife and parents, James was preceded in death by one infant son; one brother, Arthur Hurley; and one sister, Betty.
James is survived by five children, Richard Robinson, Roberta Newsome, Joyce Ann Robinson Bentley (Roy), Paul Adam Robinson (Angie) and Dwayne Cliff Robinson (Emma); eight grandchildren, Jennifer Head, Keith Robinson, Misty Little, Jamie Bentley, Neal Bentley, Brianna Kauhane, Daniel Robinson and Amie Williams; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the funeral home with church services beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Tommy Sincell
Tommy Junior Sincell, 46, of Pikeville and Williamson, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Tommy was the son of Jacqueline Daniels Sincell Hamilton and the late Thomas Howard Sincell.
He was born in South Williamson, March 16, 1975.
Tommy had done many jobs in his life, but the thing he did and liked the most was being an automobile mechanic.
Mr. Sincell is survived by his mother, Jacqueline Daniels Sincell Hamilton, of Williamson, W.Va.; his brother, Carl, and his wife, Marcella Sincell, of Belcher; his sisters, Virgie Mae, and her husband, Jamie Holyfield, of Williamson, W.Va., and Dicie Rena Hamilton, of Vinton, Ohio; two nephews, Ross Holyfield and Ryan Holyfield; and four nieces, Rebecca Ray, Karrie Williams, Lexie Hamilton and Jaida Sincell.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallandsonfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Colleen Talbert
Colleen Y. Talbert, 87, of Matewan, W.Va., died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Honoring services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in the Chambers Funeral Services chapel with Pastor David Smith officiating. A committal service followed at the family cemetery located in Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Marie Williamson
Marie B. Williamson, 69, of Belfry, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Mark Carter officiating. Burial followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.