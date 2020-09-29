Lonnie Baker
Lonnie Walden Baker, 82, of Douglas Parkway, Pikeville, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Letcher County, Nov. 12, 1937, the son of the late George Baker and Cora Reed Baker.
He was retired, but had a lot of hobbies which kept him busy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, knife collecting, sports, spending time with his family and buying and selling scrap metal. He was a member of the American Legion Post #66, Jenkins, and was of the Old Regular Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Mavis Baker; his daughter, Denise King; and two brothers, Junior Baker and Earl Baker.
He is survived by his son, Lonnie Baker Jr. (Darlene); his daughter, Geneva Baker; three brothers, Charles Eldrew Baker (Christine), Jimmy Baker (Sarah) and Bobby Baker (Faye); two sisters, Phyllis Hall (Chuck) and Thelma "Tina" Stanley (Clyde); five grandchildren, George, Gage (Josie), Rachel (Montana), Cora and Arianna; three great-grandchildren, Riley Jett, Anakin Gage and Kallie Ellen; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Baker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Robin Blair
Robin Louise Blair, 63, of Pikeville, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Thomas Bowling
Thomas Lee Bowling, 69, of Spears Branch, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Johnson County, Dec. 1, 1950, the son of the late Edgar and Josie Bowling.
He was disabled and was a member of the Mayflower Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Ronald “R.B.” Spears.
He is survived by his wife, Hilda (James) Bowling, of Spears Branch; one son, Jimmy Lee Brown, of Pikeville; five daughters, Brenda James (Ronnie) and Glenda Collins (Bobby), both of Lower Johns Creek, Joyce Burchett, of Millard, Lasheri Akers (Dee), of Dana, and Jackie Spears (Justin Akers), of Tennessee; one brother, Cecil Bowling, of Ohio; two sisters, Dixie Wells, of Johnson County, and Carol Goble, of Floyd County; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Kenneth Childers officiating. Burial followed at the Spears Cemetery, Lower Johns Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Vada Charles
Vada Jane Thacker Charles, 88, of Phyllis, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Lee Smith, Ricky Worrix and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Mae” Hamilton
Mayrene “Mae” Hamilton, 91, of Rocky Road, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Compton officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Bruce Johnson
Bruce Johnson, 86, of Ecorse Michigan, formerly of Long Fork of Virgie, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Henry Ford Hospital in Michigan.
He was born at Speight, March 8, 1934, a son of the late Pleasant and Lily Johnson.
He retired from United States Gypsum and was a member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Curt Johnson, Hobart Johnson, Hubert Johnson and Truman Johnson; four sisters, Draxie Hall, Hazel Johnson, Emma Johnson and Molly Owens; and one son in law, Sean Pedley.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Alloway Johnson; two sons, Tim Johnson (Lisa), of Lincoln Park, Mich., and Todd Johnson, of Gibraltar, Mich.; three daughters, Tonya Pedley, of Taylor, Tiffany Regalado (Gilbert), of Allen Park, Mich., and Tamara Sucharski (Edward), of Rockwood, Mich.; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Eddley Newsome officiating. Burial followed at the Frank Tackett Cemetery at Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Jonah Maynard
Jonah Maynard, 98, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
He was born at Pikeville, April 15, 1922, the son of the late Millard and Angeline “Lowe” Maynard.
He was an avid member of the Big Branch Old Regular Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the Water Well Drilling Association.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mable Maynard; his sister, Elmay Ray; and his brothers, Benny Maynard, Orison Maynard, James Pry Maynard and John Cap Maynard.
He is survived by his devoted daughter, Carolyn Thacker (Gary); his granddaughter, Gina Wolters (John); his great-granddaughter, Savannah Wolters; his sister, Ester Goff; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Jonah Duane Smith, Richard Staton and Gary Young officiating. Burial followed at the Apple Orchard Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., of Pikeville.
Sam Newsom
Sam Newsom, of Georgetown, formerly of Robinson Creek, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Georgetown Community Hospital.
Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Ledna Parsons
Ledna Jane Parsons, 79, of Brushy Road, Varney, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, June 10, 1941, the daughter of the late Condor Maynard and Lizzie Caines Maynard.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, James, Oscar, Raymond, Virgil and Vernon Maynard.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Lee Parsons, of Varney; one son, Terry Parsons (Melissa), of Varney; one daughter, Sherry Lewis (Tobi), of Varney; one sister, Ruth Maynard, of Varney; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Church with Gary Young, Richard Staton, Dwayne Smith and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Parson/Maynard Cemetery.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Amanda Roberts
Amanda Robinson Roberts, 53, of Penny Road, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born March 24, 1967, to Ivolene Joyce Martin Robinson McDaniels, of Michigan, and the late Marvin Douglas Robinson.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Elkhorn Independent Church at Elkhorn Creek.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Almedia Bartley Martin and William Joel “Bill” Martin; and her paternal grandparents, Earl Robinson and Earsie Bartley Robinson.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband and love of her life, Leonard Roberts; two sons, Doug Roberts, of Robinson Creek, and Terry Daniel Roberts, of Dorton; one adopted daughter, Janice Conn, of Alabama; one brother, Timmy Ray Robinson, of Penny Road; one sister, Dewanna Robinson Rogers, of Penny; one adopted sister, Mary Margaret Stratton; three grandchildren, Kira, Jordan and Daniel; her special children of the heart, Cody, Amber, Haley, Marley, Ava, Malcolm, Lamont and Mo’Nique; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Amanda truly loved all her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Garrett Tackett, Lawrence Roberts, Joey Lawson and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Bill and Almedia Martin Cemetery, Penny Road, with Timmy Ray Robinson, Steve Martin, Johnny Meade, Allen Roberts, Doug Roberts, Terry Roberts, Shawn Roberts, Jeffery Roberts and Cody “Bug” Adkins serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Jordan May and Daniel Roberts. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
