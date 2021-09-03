Dottie Bowens
Dottie Maria Bowens, 56, of Ransom, and formerly of Matewan, W.Va., died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at her residence.
Graveside services were held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Chafin Family Cemetery located in Double Camp-Newtown with Pastor Randy Casey officiating. Family and friends served as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Paul Collins
Paul Douglas Collins, 64, of Pikeville, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, June 8, 1957, the son of the late Wade Langley Collins and Marie Syck Collins.
He was the owner of Carpet Outlet and a believer of the Baptist faith.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Paul Brandon Collins; one brother, Jack Collins; and three sisters, Melster Belcher, Joann Ferrell and Mildred Binnix.
He is survived by two sons, Jeremy Collins and Cory Collins; one sister, Justine Collins; three brothers, Bruce Collins, Gary Collins and Randy Collins; two grandchildren, Maddie Grace Hall and Daisey Mae Collins; and a host of loving family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery at Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lillian Fowler
Lillian Irene Fowler, 94, formerly of McAndrews, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Cedar Creek Assisted Living Facility.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Paul David King officiating. Burial will follow in the Jacob Runyon Cemetery, Pinsonfork. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Gregory Gilbert
Gregory Glenn Gilbert, 65, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in North Carolina, Sept. 7, 1955, the son of the late Noah Glenn Gilbert and Elsie Rice Gilbert.
He was the husband of Diana Potter Gilbert. He was a retired truck driver and mechanic.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Harvie Dale Gilbert.
Along with his wife, he is survived by two sons, Gregory Daniel Gilbert and Matthew Colton Gilbert; one brother, Rickey Dean Gilbert; one sister, Rebecca Ann Hayes; two grandchildren, Corey Daniel Gilbert and Alexander Lee Gilbert; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m Friday at the Elkhorn City Church of Christ with James Swiney and Rudy Hayes officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Rosa Hill
Rosa Lea (Hite) Hill, 83, of Red Jacket, W.Va., died peacefully at her home on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler with Rev. Lowell Sparks officiating. Burial followed in the Hill Family Cemetery on Grapevine Fork at Beech Creek, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Ronnie Johnson
Ronnie G. Johnson, 54, of Three Mile, Jenkins, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Sept. 18, 1966, the son of Connie E. Barnett Johnson and the late Estill Johnson.
He was a believer of the Old Regular Baptist faith.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rosie and Albert Johnson; and his maternal grandparents, Edna and Amos Barnett.
Along with his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Rebecca Johnson and Juanita Lawson (Glen); two nephews, Michael Lawson (Brandy) and Cody Lawson (Nettie); two great-nieces, Hillary Curry and Maddison Lawson; one great-nephew on the way, Jeriah M. Lawson; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Elkins Cemetery at Three Mile.
Visitation will continue on Friday at the funeral home with church services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Tina Justice
Tina Marie Justice, 54, of Hardy, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler with Bro. Jesse Spaulding and Bro. Bruce Justice officiating. Burial will follow in the Justice Family Cemetery at Hardy. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Arnold Lowe
Arnold Wayne Lowe, 75, of McAndrews, passed into eternity Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at ARH Hospital in South Williamson.
He was born Oct. 29, 1945, at Jumping Branch, W.Va., a son of the late Will Fred Lowe and Georgie V. Underwood Lowe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Geraldine, who passed on Aug. 7, 2021; his brother, Freddie Lowe; his sister, Mary Granam; and his granddaughter, Heather Slone.
He leaves to mourn his passing his sons, Arnold (Boggie) Lowe, of McAndrews, and Justin (Crystal) Lowe, of Canada; and his daughter, Vicky (Greg) King, of Canada.
Arnold was a Christian and a member of the Community Lighthouse Church at Huddy. He was a loving father and grandfather. He loved music and got joy from it, but most of his joy came from his family. He was a loving father and devoted grandfather. He left this earth only 20 days after his beloved Geraldine. He will always be remembered for his generous spirit and loving nature.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Dora Mackling
Dora Violet Prater Mackling, 92, of Stokesdale, N.Car. , formerly of Stopover, entered into rest Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at her home.
She was born Feb. 14, 1929, a daughter of the late Salesbury Prater and Daley Allen Prater.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Millard Prater, Levi Prater and Leonard Mackling; her children, Monroe, Donny, Ocie, Arthur, Sonny, Darlene, Jeffery and Doris Prater and Glendene Hatfield; her brothers, Roscoe, Lonzo, Daniel, Reford, George and Burt Prater; and her sisters, Oma Dotson, Sara Pack, May Prater, Lona Keen and Juanita Makem.
She is survived by her sons, Harold, Darold, Ronnie and Jonnie Prater; her daughters, Mary Thomas, Carlene Curry and Charlene Kunter; 60 grandchildren; 106 great-grandchildren; and 30 great-great-grandchildren.
She was a dual member of both Stopover Freewill Baptist Church and Northwest Baptist Church of Oak Ridge, North Carolina. She loved singing in church.
She enjoyed keeping up with her friends and family through facebook. She also enjoyed working puzzles and coloring. She was a Godly woman and loved her family dearly. Her late husband called her “Princess” for the 30 years they were married.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Stopover Freewill Baptist Church. Interment followed in the Woodman Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home at Phelps.
Scotty Manns
Scotty Manns, 62, of Delbarton, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Terry Blankenship officiating. Burial followed at the Estep Family Cemetery at Scarlet Road, Delbarton, West Virginia.. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Larry New
Larry Jack New, 84, of South Williamson, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.
There are no public services. A private graveside service will be held due to the current pandemic situation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Lassie Rogers
Lassie Justice Cool Rogers, 94, was born March 11, 1927, to the late Flem Justice and Sarah Florence “Fonnie” Justice, in Pike County.
Besides both parents, Lassie was preceded in death by her husbands, Fonso Cool and Roy Rogers; a daughter, Patricia Lynette Cool Rathbun; as well as her brothers, Jerry C. Justice, Rufus (Happy) Justice, Flem Danzel Justice, Malcolm Dean Justice, Phillip Green Justice, Dolan Clayton Justice, Fon Blake Justice and Bobby Clinton Justice; and a sister, Geraldine Justice.
Lassie is survived by one daughter, Pluma Jean Cool Belcher; two step-daughters, Bev Rogers and Linda Rogers (Tom) Wickham; four grandchildren, Joseph Trevor Belcher and his spouse, Shana Renee Williams Belcher, Deborah Joanne Beck and spouse, Matt, Katherine Lynn Smith and Tonya Yvette Belcher Lewis; 11 great-grandchildren, Jocelyn F. Anderson, Rachel Halleen, Justin P George, Jasmine George, Jackson Beck, Alexia Smith, Joseph Dylan Belcher, Cade Estep, Kinlee Estep, Cavin Compton and Casen Blaze Lewis; one brother, Kenneth Darrell Justice; and two sisters, Frona Bevins and Glema Sue Kunz and spouse, Roger.
Lassie will be missed by a host of friends and family who knew and loved her.
The family will accept friends at Bailey Funeral Home Chapel in Elkhorn City on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, from 6-10 p.m.
The funeral service will be Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Scottie Adkins and Rev. Kathy Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Elkhorn City First Church of God, or, Lick Creek First Church of God.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Nancy Rushing
Nancy Kathleen Rushing, 56, of Williamson, W.Va., died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Truby Stump
Truby Stump, 80, of Phelps, entered into rest Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, June 24, 1941. Truby was the daughter of the late Jake Eldridge and Hazel New.
She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Western Arvil Stump; two sons, Randy and Teddy Stump; and one brother, Junior New.
Truby loved her family; being a mother and wife was her passion. She also loved cooking and fishing. Truby was a devout Christian and of the Old Regular Baptist faith.
She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Georgia and Jimmy Jennings, of Ohio, Ernest and Alice Lester, of Phelps, Woodrow (Bunk) New, of Freeburn, Homer New, of Ohio, Frankie and Teressa New, of Ohio, Linda and Johnny Peters, of Ohio, Don and Liz McLaughlin, of Pikeville, David New, of Ohio, Michael and Teressa New, of Blackberry, and Jimmy and Patty New, of Ohio.
Truby’s surviving children: Debra Hurly, of Ohio, Donna and Frelin Dotson, of Phelps, Tammy Johnson, of Michigan, Sandy Stump Wolford, of Phelps, Terry Stump, of Phelps, Ashley and Kenneth Maynard, of Belfry; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and Dalton Jace Wolford.
Truby loved the Lord. She is remembered by loving the Lord’s Prayer.
“Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name; thy kingdom come; thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread; and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us; and lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil, for thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory forever and ever. Amen.”
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in the Jones & West Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the family cemetery at Smith Fork with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Covid-19 precautions will be observed!
Scottie Stanley
Scottie Mitchell Stanley, 49, of Mooresburg, Tenn., formerly of the Pond Creek area, died Wednesday morning, Aug. 25, 2021, at his home in Tennessee.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Larry Hubbard and Roger Bogar officiating. Burial followed in the Morris Cemetery, Sidney. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Nancy Whitt
Nancy Helen Belcher Whitt, 77, of Williamson, W.Va., died peacefully Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in South Williamson.
Services were held from 6 p.m until 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, West Virginia.
Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
