“Hank” Allen
Danny “Hank” Allen, 65, of Pinsonfork, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center, Hazard.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Roberta Bartley
Roberta Bevins Bartley, 82, of Mouthcard, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Oct. 31, 1939, the daughter of the late Bud Bevins and Nevada Ward Bevins.
She was the wife of the late Curtis Bartley, whom she was married to for over 62 years. She was a retired head start teacher, teaching at Elkhorn City Elementary for over 26 years, and she was also a member of the Cedar Grove Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Hufford, Ray, Arlie, Bud Jr. and John Bevins; and two sisters, Eula Mae Davis and Betty Lou Mullins.
She is survived by one son, Greg Bartley (Missy); two grandchildren, Alyssa Roberts and Robert Bartley (Alyssa); four great-grandchildren, Quincy Blackburn, Teagan Bentley, Bristol Roberts and Everlee Bartley; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the Cedar Grove Old Regular Baptist Church with Jerry Overstreet, Larry Puckett, Phil Hines, Frank Ronnie Coleman and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Bartley Cemetery at John Moore Branch. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Sharon Doyle
Sharon Elizabeth Doyle, 68, of Pinsonfork, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at her residence.
A celebration of life service will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Canada Freewill Baptist Church with Roger Williamson officiating. The family will receive friends before and after the service from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Leota Hatfield
Leota Rebecca Hatfield, 89, of Forest Hills, died Sunday morning, Sept. 25, 2022, at Logan Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with James Justice officiating. Burial will follow at the Julius Williamson Cemetery, Forest Hills. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Bruce Justice
Bruce Justice, 87, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at his home in Belfry with family by his side.
He was born Sept. 24, 1935, to Stella and Willie Justice, in Ransom, where he grew up and met his wife, Marie, and raised their family of five children.
Bruce was a coal miner by trade and a proud member of the UMWA. He was a member of the Victory in Jesus Church in Sidney.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father and mother; his brothers, Ray Justice, Willie Justice Jr., Homer Justice and Mosco Justice; and his sister, Edna Dotson.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Hager Justice, of Belfry; his sons, Bruce Edward Justice (Lorna), of Lancaster, and Marty Justice, of Belfry; his daughters, Kathy McCoy (Donald), of Matewan, W.Va., Karen Slater (Bennie), of Berea, and Susan Justice (Michael D. Osborne, deceased), of Paintsville; his twin brother, Bob Justice; his sister, Mae Dotson; his brother and dear friend, Ernie Justice; along with 12 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the Victory in Jesus Church, Hwy 119 South, Sidney, with Pastor Mike Smith officiating. Graveside services and burial followed at the Alley Cemetery, McCarr, with family members serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Sid Kinney
Sid Kinney, 91, of Bill King Hollow, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Hazard ARH Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, March 13, 1931, the son of the late Harry Kinney and Goldie Robinson Kinney.
He was a coal miner and served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wyzona Young Kinney; three infant children; and three sisters.
He is survived by a host of loving nieces and nephews; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with David Bentley officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Doris Layne
Doris Kay Damron Layne, 74, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.
Doris was born in Pikeville, Sept. 8, 1948, a daughter of the late Bernard and Margie Helvey Damron.
She was a retired Bell South employee and a member of the Church of God M.P.G. of T. and FaithPointe Lexington.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Paul Dean Damron and Gene Edward Layne Jr.; a brother, Glen “Sonny” Damron; and a sister, Dollie Billiter.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gene Edward Layne Sr.; one son, Matt Edward Layne (Sarah), of Jeffersonville, Ind.; and one daughter, Lagenia Layne, of Pikeville. She is also survived by a brother, Eddie Damron, of North Carolina; two grandchildren, Genie Ann Layne and Madison Grace Layne; two great-grandchildren, Elijah Layne and Jamar Layne; one great-great-grandchild, Ashton Osborne; and a large host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Graveside services will be held in the O.T. Hinton Mausoleum at Johnson Memorial Park, at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, with Donnie Hall and Billy Compton officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jo Miles
Jo Evelyn Miles, 75, of Pound, Va., died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center in Pikeville.
Jo was born in Pike County, April 16, 1947, a daughter of the late Melvin and Zora Damron Compton.
She was a retired Southeast Telephone employee and a member of the House of Prayer.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dempsey Miles, on Sept. 19, 2010; one son, Roy Dean Miles; a brother, Melvin Junior Compton; and two sisters, Lillie Mae Bunch and Pauline Adkins.
She is survived by four sons, Donald L. Miles, of Pound, Va., Dempsey Junior Miles, of Kimper, Dempsey Milton Miles (Deena), of Ashland, and Dan Allen Miles, of Ashland; and one daughter, Maria Carter (Ted), of Mt. Sterling. She is also survived by one sister, Gloria Moore (Ed), of Pikeville; and 21 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Billy Compton officiating. Burial will follow at the Miles Cemetery, Gap Branch of Hurricane Road, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Michael Sargent
Michael Sargent, 52, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born April 29, 1970, to the late Green and Gladys Scarberry Sargent.
He was of the Free Will Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Roger Sargent; one sister, Anna Sperger; and one brother-in-law, Wayne Charles.
He is survived by one daughter, Cierra Charles, of Allen; three brothers, Danny Sargent (Evelyn), of Haysi, Va., Darrell Sargent (Joetta), of Pikeville, and Stevie Sargent (Kay), of Hardin; and four sisters, Faye Deel (Timmy), of Grundy, Va., Helen Brown (Randy), of Pikeville, Lois Charles, of Big Rock, Va., and Janice Dotson (Arlie), of Hurley, Virginia.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the Millfork Free Will Baptist Church with Mike Casey, Tommy Conn and others officiating. Burial followed at the Dotson Family Cemetery, Paw Paw.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 57 Dennis Sandlin MD Cove, Hazard, Ky., 41701.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Tabitha Thompson
Tabitha Michele Thompson, 52, of Raccoon Road, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Monday, Dec. 22, 1969, a daughter of Larry Douglas and Betty (Thacker) Stanley, of Raccoon.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by one daughter, Madison Brooke Tabor, of Pikeville; one brother, Steven Douglas Stanley (Cassie), of Morehead; two nephews, Jonah Robert Stanley and Gavin Reid Stanley; a special aunt, Polly Morris; and many other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home with Paul Potter officiating. Burial followed at Bent Ridge, Meta. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
