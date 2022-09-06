Michael Adkins
Michael Adkins, 47, of Greasy Creek, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 30, 1974, to Harvilla and Alice Adkins, of Greasy Creek.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Claymon and Geraldine Adkins; and his paternal grandparents, Ralph and Bonnie Adkins.
Besides his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Christopher Adkins (Ashley), of Pikeville, and Jason Adkins (Jaradawn), of Pikeville; one sister, Heather Cornett (Chuck), of Greasy Creek; and nieces and nephews, Bishop (Gracie), Braeden, Gabriel, Paisley, Trinton, Landon, Cali, Maddox and Sawyer.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Adkins Cemetery, Greasy Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Glendal Hall
Glendal “Big Red” Hall, 76, of Virgie, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
He was born in Letcher County, July 28, 1946, to the late Lacy and Cecil Sergent Hall.
He was owner and operator of G.C. Hall Trucking and Construction Company.
Glendal is survived by one daughter, Dana (Michael) Pruitt, of Pikeville; and two sisters, Brenda Kaye (Lynn) Roback, of Somerset, and Judy Ann (Fred) Reynolds, of Ocala, Florida.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Burnin White officiating. Burial will follow at the Garfield Johnson Cemetery, Long Fork.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Lurlie Hall
Lurlie Jean Hall, 60, of Little Creek , died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 28, 1962, to Artie Katherine Bryant and the late Jayson Marvin Bryant.
She was a member of the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
Other than her father, she was preceded in death by one brother, Johnny Bryant; and one sister, Lou Adams.
She is survived by her husband, David Hall; one son, David J. Hall (Alicia), of Raccoon; one daughter, Jennifer Tackett (Erick), of Little Creek; one brother, Jayson Bryant, of Maytown; one sister, Alverta Dykes, of Pikeville; and six grandchildren, Aliah Hall, Celina Hall, Jailey Hall, Maddie Hall, Autymn Tackett and LeighAnn Hall.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the Little Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Hall Community Cemetery, Little Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Anna Johnson
Anna Mae Johnson, 65, of Raccoon, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Raccoon, Feb. 7, 1957, a daughter of Terrel Thacker and Martha Slone Thacker.
She is survived by her husband, Donnie Johnson, of Raccoon; two sons, Andrew Johnson (Lorna) and Anthony Johnson; four brothers, Harold Thacker, of Pikeville, Jimmy Thacker, of Tennessee, Roger Thacker, of Varney, and Lester Thacker, of Raccoon; five sisters, Brenda Gail Cantrell, of Elkhorn City, Glenda Coleman, of Akron, Ohio, Wanda Sue Tackett, of Shelby Valley, Bonnie Hensley, of Pikeville, and Debbie Crider, of Belfry; five grandchildren, Jeremiah, Hollie, Hadan, Isaiah and Bryson Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Amiah Johnson and Elijah Johnson Roer; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Jack Johnson Family Cemetery, 247 Right Fork, Fifty-Eight Branch, Raccoon. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Brenda Justus
Brenda Sue Justus, 63, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Grundy, Va., Feb. 9, 1959, to the late Charles Rice and Carmey Willis Rice.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Gordon Conn; her grandson, Dalton Conn; her brothers, Cecil Rice and Gary Rice; and her sisters, Marie Stiltner and Wilma Stewart.
She is survived by two sons, Larry Wayne Conn and Jimmy Lee Conn, both of Elkhorn City; three grandchildren, Tyler Clifton, Ryan Conn and Madison Conn; three brothers, William Rice and Garmon Rice, both of Grundy, Va., and Roy Rice, of Vansant, Va.; and two sisters, Dicie Stewart, of Elkhorn City, and Claire Bellar, of Harmon, Virginia.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Scottie Adkins officiating. Burial followed at the J.S. Willis Cemetery, Bartlick, Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Virginia Newsome
Virginia Daryl Roberts Newsome, 77, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Robinson Creek, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at the Heritage Center Nursing Home in Huntington.
Virginia was born in Pike County, Feb. 25, 1945, the daughter of the late Jeffery Roberts and Anna Forsyth Roberts.
She was the wife of the late Preston Newsome, a homemaker and a believer of the Christian Faith.
Along with her husband and parents, Virginia was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret Carol Newsome.
Virginia is survived by two sons, Michael Alan Newsome (Aimei) and David Preston Newsome; one brother, Steve Roberts; three grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Newsome Cemetery, Penny Road. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Inous Prater
Inous Woods Prater, 93, of Shelbiana, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 28, 1929, the daughter of the late James Woods and Litha "Pinion" Woods.
She was a homemaker and a salesperson for R.H. Hobbs Department Store in Pikeville for many years.
She was a believer of the Old Regular Baptist Faith and was the wife of the late Ike Prater.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers, five sisters and one daughter, Ellen Carol Prater; and one grandson, Michael Ratliff.
She is survived by two daughters, Verda Prater and Barbara Ratliff (Eddie); one granddaughter, Michelle Justice (David); four great-grandchildren, Brandon Justice (Julie), Teia Adkins (Matt), Kaytlen Ratliff and Haley Ratliff; five great-great-grandchildren, Knoxx, Ikelin, Porter, Prater and Hattie; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Teddy Honaker and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Prater Family Cemetery, Greasy Creek, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Edward Spears
Edward Leon Spears, 85, widower of the late Sylvia Loretta Ray Spears, died Thursday Sept. 1, 2022, at Bluegrass Care and Rehabilitation, Lexington.
He was born in Greasy Creek to the late Kenis and Mattie Kinney Spears. He was a retired mail clerk for Pikeville National Bank, Pikeville. Ed was a member of the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Lexington, and in his younger days enjoyed participating in church activities. He was a very kind and generous person, having never met a stranger, because he loved striking up a conversation with anyone he could.
He is survived by one daughter, Sherry (Danny) Jones; two grandchildren, Kyle (Kelly) Alley and Kirstie (Nick) Jacobs; four great-grandchildren, Bryce Alley, Saylor Gabriel Alley, Brantley Jacobs and Elle Grace Jacobs; and several extended family members and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Terry Kent Spears; and one sister, Inas Justice.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, Ky., by Pastor Ron Harp. Burial will follow at the Paris Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Danny Jones, Kyle Alley, Nick Jacobs, Bryce Alley, Scotty Jacobs, Kevin Fuller and Josh Garcia.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, KY.
Vanessa Stamper
Vanessa Ann Meade Stamper, 68, of Broad Bottom, Pikeville, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center, following an extended illness.
Vanessa was born in Paintsville, April 22, 1954, the daughter of the late Cecil Doc and Marsha Castle Meade. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Laura Rosettia Meade.
She retired from Excel Mining as the human resource officer and was a member of Enterprise Baptist Church.
Mrs. Stamper is survived by her husband, Claude Edward Stamper; two sons, Benjamin Edward Stamper and Nathan Alan Stamper, both of Pikeville; two daughters, Cressinda R. Kimball and Susan and her husband, Michael Holland, all of Pikeville; six grandchildren, Hailee Breann Hawkins and her companion, Christopher Gunter, Courtney Stamper, Austin Holland, Joseph Kimball, Maddux Theiss-Stamper and Cameron Holland; one brother, Troy Meade, of Staffordsville; and three sisters, Vicki Estep and her husband, Roger, of Flatgap, Jeannie Adams and her husband, Herbie, of Pikeville, and Dottie Castle and her husband, Michael, of River.
Vanessa will forever be missed and loved by her family and many friends and coworkers.
Pallbearers will be Austin Holland, Benjamin Stamper, Christopher Gunter, Michael Castle, Michael Holland and Tony Adams.
Visitation will be after 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at J. W. Call & Son Funeral Home. There will be evening services beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2022, with Wayne Meade Jr. and Lindsey Meade officiating. Burial will follow at the Stamper Cemetery, Broad Bottom, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
