“Mitch” Colley
Theodore Mitchell Colley, 34, of Banner, died on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Pikeville. He was known lovingly by his family and friends as “Mitch.” He was born Sept. 28, 1986, in Lexington, a son of Theodore “Teddy” Colley and Gena Mitchell Hall.
Mitch’s successes include a career in the food industry as a general manager at multiple restaurants, participating in the 2012 Presidential Inauguration Dinner as a Sous Chef; debating in Washington D.C.; winning the IMTA Actor of the Year in 2008; and talent management in multiple wrestling promotions. After moving to Eastern Kentucky to spend more time with his family, he spent his free time creating a vast collection of art, writing multiple short stories and blogs, and had begun work on a novel.
His sense of humor, quick wit, encyclopedic knowledge of all things history and cinema, accompanied by his unconditional love for his friends and family will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, “TT” Colley, Helen Colley and Lowell “LT” Mitchell.
He is survived by one brother, Adam Hall (Maddie), of Lexington; one sister, Sydney Tackett (Josh), of Simpsonville, S.Car.; two nieces, Kennedy “Lil Bit” and Addison “AR”, both of Simpsonville, S,Car.; one grandmother, Lois Mitchell, of Banner; one uncle, Wesley Poe, of Frankfort; one aunt, Cam Colley, of Pikeville; one great-aunt, Donna ‘“Connie” Lancaster, of Lexington; several cousins; and his loving companion, Niki Stanley.
An open house celebration of Mitchell’s life will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the Hartland Clubhouse from 5-7:30 p.m., 4910 Hartland Parkway, Lexington, KY. 40515.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Gonzo Foundation, or, SOS Children’s Villages.
In his honor, please bring a note or picture revisiting a favorite memory you shared with Mitchell. This collection will later be added to a memory book for his mother.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Rita Hunt
Rita Elaine Hunt, 73, of Ransom, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home with Johnny Hatfield officiating. Burial followed at the Tilley Cemetery, McCarr. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry. The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Sean Jarnigan
Sean Patrick Jarnigan, 55, of Penny Road, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Bobby Lovern
Bobby Gene Lovern, 77, of Rockhouse Fork of Virgie, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 29, 1944, to the late Robert Lovern and Essie Stewart.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janice Hardin Lovern; two daughters, Bobbie Jo Lovern,of Virgie, and Tammi Collier (Vernon), of Mayking; and three grandchildren, Kennedy Fouts, Kenzie Collier and Kameron Collier.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at the Speight Church of Christ with Eddley Newsome and Brad Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Lovern Family Cemetery at Long Fork.
Visitation will continue at the church on Tuesday with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Vanessa Mullins
Vanessa Lynn Scott Mullins, 41, of Dorton, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 24, 1979, to Lucille McCoy Ray, of Caney, and the late Tom Scott.
Other than her father, she was preceded in death by one infant grandchild, Baby Hamilton; her maternal grandparents, Palmer and Lettie McCoy; and her paternal grandparents, Tom and Eva Veschusio.
She is survived by her husband, John Mullins; two sons, John B. Mullins, of Shelby Gap, and Austin Rose, of Pikeville; two daughters, Kayla R. Hamilton, of Jenkins, and Haley F. Mullins, of Shelby Gap; four brothers, Robert Scott, of Caney, David Scott (Linda), of Harold, Thomas Scott, of Virgie, and Greg Ray (Julie), of Johns Creek; three sisters, Mona Newsome (Avery), of Caney, Lisa Damron (Teddy), of Michigan, and Teresa Neace (Melvin), of Ohio; and one grandchild, Kaiden Lee Mills, of Betsy Layne.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Gary D. Hall, Barry Carter and others officiating. Burial will follow in the D. R. Newsom Cemetery at Caney Creek.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday after 6 p.m. at the funeral home with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hall & Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, KY 41572.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Viola Stanley
Viola Mae Stanley, 81, of Burnwell, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Mitch Bowling officiating. Burial followed at the McCoy Cemetery, Burnwell. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Noah Taylor
Noah Taylor, 78, of Little Robinson, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
