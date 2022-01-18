Palmer Lloyd Ray, 74, of Panther Branch Road, Varney, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Wolf Branch Road.
He was born June 17, 1947, the son of the late Amos and Gladys Hinkle Ray.
He was a heavy equipment operator. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Freddie Ray and Willie Lee Ray; and one sister, Teresa Diane Ray.
He is survived by one daughter, Pamela Diamond; two sisters, Palestine Thomas (the late Gordon Lee) and Sheila Ray (Charles Steele); one brother, Fabian Keith Ray; one grandson, Greg Morrison; two special nephews, Ritchie Robinson and Logan Bartley; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Dale Williamson, Gary Young and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Ray Cemetery, Ray Branch of Varney.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m.,Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.