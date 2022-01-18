Theda Johnson Marlow, 92, of Frankfort, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Signature Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown.
Theda was born June 14, 1929, the eldest of nine children, to the late Shafter and Rebecca (Miller) Johnson, in Knott County.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, William Johnson, of Knott County, and Charles Johnson, of LaPorte, Ind.; and three great-granddaughters, Chrissinda Adkins, of Berea, and Karlie and Kellie Mathers, of Frankfort.
Theda is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles Edward Marlow. They were married on July 27, 1957, at the First Baptist Church of Hindman. She is also survived by four sisters, Margaret Taylor, of Brookville, Ohio, Polly McDaniel, of Arab, Ala., Adeline Hudson, of Bulan, and Ann Worley (Richard), of Tucson, Ariz.; and two brothers, C.J. Johnson (Betty) and Steve Johnson (Oma), both of Bulan. Theda is survived by four children, James Marlow (Debbie), of Poriyah, Hazafon, Israel, Carolyn Turner (Ray), of Berea, Linda Daniels (Larry), of Pikeville, and Rose McCoin (Jeff), of Frankfort; eight grandchildren, Gloria Williamson (Yoav) and Samuel Marlow, of Poriyah, Hazafon, Israel, Paul Adkins and Philip Adkins, of Berea, Lara Daniels, of Lexington, Amber Mathers (Mark), Mason McCoin (Ashley), and Josh McCoin (Erin), of Frankfort; and eight great-grandchildren, Kenneth Michael Adkins and Seth Hart, of Berea, Mark Wayne Mathers III, Alyssa Mathers, Connor McCoin, Amelia McCoin, Jayden McCoin and Brooks McCoin, of Frankfort.
Theda received her teaching degree from Easter State Teachers’ College. She taught school until she had children, at which time, she faithfully devoted herself to her family. She and Charles were members of Immanuel Baptist Mission and charter members of Immanuel Baptist Church, Pikeville, where they faithfully served for close to 60 years.
The family will accept friends at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, with open visitation prior to services. Steve Johnson and Larry Keene will officiate over services for Theda. Interment will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
