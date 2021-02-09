A Pikeville man is facing several charges after an alleged shoplifting incident in which police said he was found to be armed with a handgun and falsely told officers he had COVID-19.
According to court documents, on Feb. 4, the Pikeville Police Department received a call from Walmart loss prevention personnel reporting that a male was inside the store in the restrooms opening packages and concealing items on his person in a stall.
Officer Joe Slone and Officer Amanda Lowe responded and found the subject, Dalton Johnson, 26, of Collins Highway, exiting the stall after tearing packages and ripping tags off items.
Slone wrote that he immediately took Johnson into custody and took him to the store’s loss prevention office to further investigate.
During a search of Johnson’s person, Slone wrote, officers found a .25 caliber handgun, which had no magazine but had a single bullet in the chamber.
Johnson gave officers a false name, Slone wrote, but loss prevention personnel told the officers that the name was false and that Johnson had been banned from the store prior to the incident.
While being placed under arrest, the citation said, Johnson began trying to “hack up phlegm from his throat while not wearing his mask,” and told the officers he had COVID-19.
Johnson was transported to Pikeville Medical Center, where he tested negative for COVID-19, Slone wrote.
The total value of property Johnson was attempting to steal was $133, Slone wrote, and he had damaged multiple display cases valued at more than $500 in the store to gain access to the merchandise.
Johnson was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, falsely reporting an incident, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, giving an officer false identifying information, menacing and violating parole.
