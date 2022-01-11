Pikeville’s Trinity Rowe put the Lady Panthers in position to win Sunday afternoon.
Her teammates helped push Pikeville to the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship with some clutch play down the stretch Sunday at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Shelby Valley trailed most of the game, but battled back and tied things up at 42-42 after a pair of Alyssa Elswick free throws with 2:52 left.
Pikeville’s Trinity Rowe had already scored all of her game-high 24 points to that point.
Just as it looked like the Lady Wildcats had momentum, Pikeville snatched it back.
Kristen Whited drove to the basket and was fouled with 2:40 left. Whited knocked down both free throws, then Rylee Theiss followed with a basket at the 2:05 mark. Theiss then came up with a steal and Whited finished the fastbreak off with a basket and was fouled on the play; Whited knocked down the free throw to give Pikeville a 49-42 lead over Shelby Valley with just 1:50 left to play. Shelby Valley’s Jazzy Meade also fouled out on the play.
Theiss added another basket with 1:24 left as the lead ballooned to nine (51-42).
Shelby Valley didn’t quit, though. Cassidy Rowe knocked down a three to cut the lead to 51-45 with 1:10 left.
Theiss stepped up big for the Lady Panthers after grabbing an offensive rebound after a missed free throw and scoring on the put back with 33 seconds left.
Alyssa Elswick knocked down a pair of free throws for Shelby Valley to cut the lead to 53-47, but Pikeville’s White and Emma Ratliff connected on the last four Pikeville free throws of the game to help the Lady Panthers hold onto the win.
Trinity Rowe led the way for Pikeville with a game-high 24 points, four rebounds and three assists. Theiss added 11 points, seven rebounds and a steal. Kylie Hall (No. 24) added eight points. Emma Ratliff followed with seven points, eight rebounds and a steal. Whited added seven points and four rebounds.
Elswick led Shelby Valley with a team-high 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a steal. Cassidy Rowe also reached double figure scoring with 10 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals. Kylie Alvin followed with eight points and three rebounds. Kyra Looney added six points and Meade scored five. Zoee Johnson chipped in with one point.
Trinity Rowe opened the game with a basket for Pikeville. Kylie Hall (No. 24) followed with another one for the Lady Panthers and Trinity Rowe added her second basket as Pikeville held an early 6-1 lead.
Kyra Looney knocked down a three for the Lady Wildcats to cut the lead to 6-4 with 3:49 left in the first. Elswick scored her first buck with 3:12 left in the first to tie things up at 6-6.
Trinity Rowe answered with a three for the Lady Panthers to push the lead to 9-6. Theiss added a basket with 1:12 left to push the lead to 11-6.
Pikeville held a 13-8 lead after the opening quarter of play.
Theiss opened the second with a basket as the lead grew to 15-8.
Kylie Alvin knocked down a three for the Lady Wildcats to cut the lead to 15-11.
Trinity Rowe hit a buzzer beater to end the first half and give the Lady Panthers a 25-16 halftime lead.
The Lady Panthers held Shelby Valley to just 22.7 percent shooting in the first half.
For the game, the smaller Lady Panthers out rebounded Shelby Valley 28-19.
Shelby Valley opened the second half with a quick basket by Elswick to cut the lead to 25-18.
Kyra Looney followed with a three at the 5:46 mark to cut the lead to 28-23. Elswick scored and was fouled with 3:28 left in the third; she knocked down the free throw to cut the lead to 29-28.
Theiss responded by splitting a pair of free throws for Pikeville and Emma Ratliff scored and was fouled with 2:28 left in the third; she knocked down the free throw to push the lead to 33-28.
Cassidy Rowe followed with a jumper for the Lady Wildcats and then with just 36 seconds left in the third she split a pair of free throws to cut Pikeville’s lead to 35-33.
Trinity Rowe ended the quarter by missing a tough shot in the lane, but she got her own rebound and scored to beat the third quarter buzzer and give the Lady Panthers a 37-33 lead.
Elswick opened the fourth with back-to-back baskets to tie things up at 37-37.
Trinity Rowe answered with a basket for the Lady Panthers.
Alvin (eighth-grader) came up with a clutch three to give the Lady Wildcats a 40-39 lead. It was Shelby Valley’s first lead of the game.
Rowe responded by scoring and getting fouled to give Pikeville a 42-40 lead.
Elswick tied things up with a pair of free throws of her own for Shelby Valley.
Pikeville (13-1) will advance to the All “A” Classic state tournament in Richmond later this month at EKU’s McBrayer Arena.
Shelby Valley (14-4) is scheduled to host East Ridge Wednesday at home in 59th District action.
Pikeville and Shelby Valley are scheduled to meet again in 59th District action at Pikeville Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals
Pikeville 63,
Prestonsburg 30
Emma Ratliff knows her multiplication tables up to three at least because Saturday afternoon she poured in seven threes for a game-high 21 points in Pikeville’s 63-30 win over Prestonsburg in the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Trinity Rowe knocked down a three with 4:25 left in the first quarter to give the Lady Panthers a 7-2 lead.
Ratliff knocked down her first three of seven threes at the 3:34 mark of the first to push the lead to 10-4. Rowe followed with a basket and then Ratliff knocked down another three with 2:37 left in the first to push the lead to 15-4.
Whited knocked down a three of her own and Ratliff hit her third of the quarter to give Pikeville a 24-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Pikeville knocked down 12 threes on the night. The Lady Panthers also knocked down 12 threes against Paintsville in the opening round of the 15th Region All “A” Classic; Ratliff hit six threes that game.
The Pikeville lead kept growing in the second. Kylie Hall (No. 3) opened the second with a three to push the lead to 27-6. Ratliff closed out a 10-0 run to open the second quarter with her fourth three. That pushed the lead to 36-6.
Prestonsburg’s Faith Lazar followed with back-to-back baskets to cut the lead to 36-10.
Pikeville held a 36-10 lead at the halftime break.
Ratliff hit another three with 6:59 left in the third as the lead grew to 41-10.
Whited added another three as the lead grew to 44-12 with 5:23 left in the this.
Ratliff followed with threes No. 6 and No. 7 to push the lead to 50-14 and start the running clock for the Lady Panthers.
Shelby Valley 54,
Jenkins 18
The Lady Wildcats overpowered Jenkins in the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals Saturday afternoon.
Cassidy Rowe led the Lady Wildcats with a game-high 16 points, seven assists, three rebounds and there assists. Alyssa Elswick and Zoee Johnson each followed with nine points. Kyra Looney knocked down a pair of threes and finished with six points. Kylie Alvin and Jazzy Meade each scored five points. Rylie McPeek scored two points, while Sophie Robinson and Ashley Shannon each scored one point apiece.
Looney opened the game with a three for the Lady Wildcats and Johnson followed with a basket. Rowe knocked down a three with 5:15 left as Shelby Valley jumped out to a 10-0 lead.
Jenkins’ Emma Stewart put the Lady Cavs on the board by splitting a pair of free throws with 4:31 left in the first.
Rowe followed with another three with 3:40 left in the first. Looney hit a three to give Shelby Valley a 24-1 lead after the first quarter of play.
Shelby Valley shot a scorching 52.5 percent from the floor on the afternoon (21 for 40).
The Lady Wildcats were eight for 20 from three-point ranger as well. Rowe hit four of six three-point attempts.
Stewart scored the first field goal for the Lady Cavs with 6:40 left in the first half to cut the Shelby Valley lead to 26-3.
Meade hit a three for the Lady Wildcats with 1:22 left in the half to push the lead to 38-6.
Rowe knocked down a three to beat the first half buzzer and give the Lady Wildcats a 43-10 halftime lead.
Rowe knocked down a three with 7:00 left in the third to give the Lady Wildcats a 48-10 lead and start the running clock.