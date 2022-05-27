And just like that, they’re gone.
With the opening round of the 15th Region Baseball Tournament in the books, all the Pike County teams have been eliminated from contention.
Shelby Valley fell to Paintsville Tuesday night in the first game, 6-0 and Pike Central dropped the second game of the night to Lawrence County 15-0 in three innings. Belfry came out strong on Wednesday night against Johnson Central, but the Golden Eagles rallied off four runs in the seventh to take the win 9-5 and in the nightcap, Pikeville fell 6-0 to single A rival Prestonsburg.
Paintsville 6,
Shelby Valley 0
An error in the second put Paintsville on the board Tuesday evening in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament allowing three Tiger runs to score.
Shelby Valley could never get the bats going on the night against Ashton Miller and the Tigers with just Hunter Mullins and Samuel Brown recording hits for the Wildcats.
Tyler Robinson was on the mound for the Wildcats Tuesday evening. He allowed five hits for six runs in seven innings pitched.
Paintsville’s Ashton Miller picked up the win on the mound for the Tigers. He threw the complete game shutout and only allowed two hits, while striking out nine.
The Wildcats were able to hold Paintsville scoreless, until Harris Phelps found his way across the plate in the bottom of the fifth on a wild pitch.
Gunner Collins followed up the Harris score in the seventh with an RBI homer deep to left field to advance the Tigers to the semifinals, 6-0.
Shelby Valley finished the season with an 18-11 record.
Paintsville advanced to take on Lawrence County in the 15th Region semifinals.
Lawrence County 15,
Pike Central 0
The Hawks just couldn’t get things going Tuesday night against a strong Lawrence County opponent.
The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first and Pike Central just could not battle back. Pike Central pitcher Ben Huffman started things off on the mound. He gave up six runs on three hits. Luke Thornsberry backed up Huffman allowing two hits and six runs, while Isaac Blankenship closed things out for the Hawks only giving up one hit, but allowing three runs.
The Hawks were not able to come up with a hit Tuesday night falling to the Bulldogs in just three innings, 15-0.
Pike Central finished the season with a 16-15 record.
Lawrence County advanced to take on Paintsville in the 15th Region semifinals at Belfry.
Johnson Central 9,
Belfry 5
Johnson Central found a way.
The Golden Eagles used a seventh inning rally to knock off Belfry Wednesday night in the opening round the 15th Region Tournament at Belfry.
Belfry was first on the board Tuesday night when Steven Banks connected on a pop fly RBI to center field bringing Isaiah Stanley across the plate for the first run to put the Pirates on top 1-0.
Johnson Central started to rally back in the top of the third with Cameron Kelsey getting hit-by-a-pitch to get on base for the Golden Eagles.
Johnson Central’s Connor LeMaster hit a sac bunt and was able to reach on an error by the Pirates. Kegan Pelfrey followed up LeMaster getting hit by a pitch to load the bases for the Golden Eagles.
After a pitching change by the Pirates Bryce Spencer connected for a sac bunt and the Pirates fumbled again in the inning allowing Spencer to reach on an error and Kelsey crossing the plate to put Johnson Central on the board to tie things up at 1-1.
The Golden Eagles closed out the top of the third with two more runs on a deep fly ball to Jonathan Banks in right field as Cole Ward’s bat plated two more Johnson Central runs.
Ashton Deskins kicked things off for the Pirates in the bottom of the third with a single, Steven Banks reached on a ground ball error by the Golden Eagles and Noah Brown followed up with a walk to load the bases for the Pirates.
After a pitching change for the Golden Eagles, Deskins scored on a passed ball at home to shorten the Golden Eagles lead 3-2.
Johnson Central picked up two more runs in the top of the fifth to extend the lead 5-2 over the Pirates.
Belfry didn’t take that lying down as the Pirates came back in the bottom of the inning to tie things up at 5-5 with Jonathan Banks, Steven Banks and Brown picking up the runs.
The Golden Eagles closed out the ballgame in the top of the seventh though racking up four runs.
With bases loaded and two outs, Kelsey was walked to advance Brayden Shepherd in for the first run of the inning.
With bases still loaded full of Golden Eagles, Brock Butcher connected on a ground ball and reached on an error allowing Matt Crum to cross the plate.
LeMaster closed the inning out with a two-run line drive single to center field to put the Golden Eagles on top 9-5.
The Pirates were able to out hit the Golden Eagles 8-6 on the night, but couldn’t pull things together on the defensive side, racking up five errors to Johnson Central’s two.
Belfry ended the season with a 24-10 record and the Pirates claimed the 60th District championship.
Johnson Central advanced to take on Prestonsburg in the 15th Region semifinals.
Prestonsburg 6
Pikeville 0
Prestonsburg was hungry for revenge Wednesday night against Pikeville and the Blackcats fulfilled that hunger as they picked up a 6-0 win over the Panthers in the first round 15th Region Tournament at Belfry.
Jon Little kicked things off for the Blackcats reaching on a walk. Little made his way around to third with a couple of steals before Payton Burke connected on a fly ball to right fielder Jeb Wilkerson allowing Little to tag up and cross the plate for the first run of the night.
Pikeville was never able to get things going offensively Wednesday night.
The Panthers came up with no hits against Prestonsburg’s Payton Burke who pitched a full game and came up with 12 strikeouts on the night.
The Blackcats were able to pick up two more runs in the top of the sixth to extend the lead 4-0 over Pikeville.
Prestonsburg capped off the night with its final two runs in the seventh with Cameron Zimmerman and Little both finding their way across home to give Prestonsburg the win 6-0 over Pikeville.
Pikeville finished the season with a 22-12 record.
The Panthers won the All “A” Classic state championship and the 59th District title.
Prestonsburg advanced to take on Johnson Central in the 15th Region semifinals at Belfry.
Sports Editor’s Note: The 15th Region Tournament semifinals were delayed because of rain. The semifinals were scheduled for Thursday night, but have now been pushed back to Saturday. Paintsville and Lawrence County are scheduled to kickoff the first semifinal matchup at noon Saturday. Prestonsburg and Johnson Central are scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and the championship is scheduled to follow the semifinals.