BELFRY — Not many teams can go toe-to-toe with Johnson Central in a slugfest.
Lawrence County couldn’t in the 15th Region semifinals at Belfry.
The Lady Golden Eagles advanced to their third straight 15th Region championship after knocking off Lawrence County 13-7 Wednesday night in the 15th Region semifinals at Belfry.
Johnson Central took on Pikeville in the championship. Pikeville picked up a 1-0 win in 12 innings over Pike Central in the first semifinal of the evening.
Johnson Central and Lawrence County made up for the lack of offense in the first game.
Lawrence County got on the scoreboard first. In the top of the second with one out, Abby Nelson singled to get things started. Shelby Bevins followed with an infield single to put runners on first and third. On a fake steal, the throw to went to the pitcher, but the throw was fielded allowing the game’s first run to score.
Johnson Central answered in the bottom of the second inning. Clara Blair hit a leadoff single. Kendal Hall drove a shot off the center field fence for a double to put runners on second and third. Johnson Central pitcher Maddie Vaughn helped her cause with an RBI single. An error on the play allowed Hall to score to give Johnson Central a 2-1 lead after two innings of play.
Lawrence County answered in the top of the third. Allie Triplett hit a leadoff single, but tried to stretch it to a double and was thrown out at second. Johnson Central’s Macy Conley got the punch out on the throw. Danielle Crum was hit-by-a-pitch to put a runner on for Lawrence County. With two outs, Gracie Preece hit an RBI double to tie things at 2-2. Kensley Feltner followed with an RBI double as the Lady Bulldogs took a 3-2 lead.
Johnson Central answered in the bottom of the third. Macy Conley got things going with an infield single. Mayson Delong followed with a single. Conley and pinch runner Abbie Stambaugh had a double steal; the throw went to third, but nobody was there allowing Conley to score to tie the game at 3-3. Williams followed with a bunt single.
With two runners on and nobody out, Randi Delong stepped to the plate and ripped a two RBI double to give Johnson Central a 5-3 lead. Randi Delong stole third and bad throw allowed her to score to give the Lady Golden Eagles a 6-3 lead after three innings of play.
Randi Delong and Johnson Central added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Josie Dials singled to get things going. Dials stole second and Conley singled to put two runners on. With two outs, Williams added an RBI single to push the lead to 7-3. Randi Delong followed with a two RBI double off the fence that was just shy of being a home run. That pushed the lead to 9-3. After a Lawrence County pitching change, Blair added an RBI double to score Randi Delong and push the lead to 10-3.
Lawrence County went back to work on offense in the top of the fifth.
Crum hit a leadoff double for the Lady Bulldogs. With one out, Preece followed with an RBI triple to cut the lead to 10-4. Feltner grounded out, but drove home Preece for the RBI to cut the lead to 10-5. Nelson followed with a two-out double and as she tried to advance to third, a throwing error allowed her to score and cut the lead to 10-6.
Johnson Central answered in the bottom of the fifth. Vaughn hit a leadoff single. Pinch runner Gamble advanced to second on a sac bunt from Kaleigh Welch. Gamble stole second and an errand throw allowed Gamble to score and push the lead to 11-6.
The Lady Golden Eagles scored a couple of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Mayson Delong led off the bottom of the sixth with a walk for Johnson Central. Williams followed with a walk. Randi Delong grounded out, but advanced both runners into scoring position. A wild pitch scored the 12th Johnson Central run of the game. Blair hit a sac fly RBI to score Johnson Central’s final run and give the Lady Golden Eagles a 13-6 lead heading into the top of the seventh.
In the top of the seventh with one out, Feltner walked. She stole second and two errand throws allowed her to score the game’s final run.
Lawrence County finished the season with a 29-7 record and the 58th District championship.
Johnson Central advanced to the 15th Region championship against Pikeville.
Vaughn earned the win on the mound for the Lady Golden Eagles.
Triplett suffered the loss for Lawrence County.