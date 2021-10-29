The 15th Region championship is set.
Paintsville and Floyd Central were scheduled to battle it out for the region crown last night at Johnson Central, but the game ended too late to be included in this edition of the News-Express.
The 15th Region semifinals on Wednesday saw a rematch of last year’s championship game. Once again, Paintsville knocked off Pikeville.
The Lady Tigers picked up a 3-1 (25-19, 25-12, 26-28, 25-23) win over the Lady Panthers.
Pikeville finished the season with a 29-10 record. The Lady Panthers won the 59th District championship.
In the other semifinal matchup, Floyd Central picked up a 3-0 25-12, 27-25, 25-15) win over Belfry to advance to the 15th Region championship.
Belfry finished the season with a 22-7 record and the 60th District championship.
In the first round of the 15th Region Tournament, Belfry advanced past Johnson Central 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-15). Floyd Central knocked off East Ridge 3-1 (21-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-15) in a hard fought match.
East Ridge finished the season with a 22-10 record.
On the second night of first round action on Tuesday, Pikeville picked up a 3-1 (25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19) win over Betsy Layne to advance to the region semifinals. Paintsville followed with a 3-0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-15) win over Pike Central in the final first round game.
Pike Central finished the season with a 6-25 record.