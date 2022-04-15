ROBINSON CREEK — Pikeville picked up its third straight 15th Region All “A” Classic championship as the Panthers picked up a 15-0 win over Paintsville in three innings Monday evening.
Pikeville jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning. Bradyn Hall hit a leadoff single. Hall stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball. With one out, Dylan Thompson drew a walk to put runners on the corners. Thompson stole second to put both runners in scoring position. With two outs, Sam Wright delivered a two RBI single to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead after the first inning of play.
Pikeville had a big second inning that helped them take control of the game. With one out, Jackson Hall and Jeb Wilkerson drew back-to-back walks to put two runners on. Bradyn Hall followed with a bunt single to load the bases. With the bases loaded, Tate Walters drew an RBI walk to push the lead to 3-0. Thompson followed by crushing a shot to right field. The ball fell just short of the fence, but two runs scored on the play to push the lead to 5-0.
Paintsville pulled starter Connor Fugate after that and Zach Cline came in for relief. Fugate gave up seven runs on three hits, while walking four and striking out four.
With two on and one out in the bottom of the second, Pikeville’s Logan Windle followed with a walk to load the bases once again. Wright came up big again for Pikeville as he hit an infield RBI single to score another run and push the lead to 6-0. Noah Jarrell and Jake Lowe drew back-to-back RBI walks for Pikeville as the lead grew to 8-0.
The Tigers switched pitchers once again as Gunner Collins came in for Cline. Cline didn’t register any outs and gave up four runs in his time on the mound.
With one out and the bases loaded and still in the bottom of the second, Pikeville’s Jackson Hall drew an RBI walk as the lead grew to 9-0. Jeb Wilkerson drew an RBI walk for Pikeville as well.
Collins struck out a Pikeville batter for the second out of the inning, but gave up another RBI walk to Tate Walters as the lead grew to 11-0.
Brock Horne came in and got the final out of the second inning for Paintsville, but the Tigers trailed Pikeville 11-0 entering the top of the third.
Pikeville ended the game in the bottom of the fourth with four runs.
Windle hit a leadoff single and Wright reached on an error; second error on the play allowed Windle to score and push the lead to 12-0. Jarrell followed and was hit-by-a-pitch. Jake Lowe followed with an RBI single as the lead grew to 13-0.
With two on, Jackson Hall ended the game with a two RBI single to give the Panthers the walk-off win and the 15th Region All “A” Classic title.
Pikeville’s Brady Clark got the win on the mound. Clark didn’t give up any runs on one hit, while walking four batters and striking out eight.
Clark walked the bases loaded in the first, but with two outs, he got out of the inning with a strikeout.
Austin Allen had a bunt single in the top of the second inning; that was the Tigers’ lone hit of the game.