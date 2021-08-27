36th WYMT/Community Trust Bank Pike County Bowl
East Ridge vs. Phelps
Who: East Ridge (1-0) vs. Phelps (0-1)
Kickoff: Friday, August 27 6:00 p.m.
Location: Philip Haywood Field, Belfry.
Coaches: East Ridge, Donnie Burdine. Phelps, Andrew West.
Notes: East Ridge kicked off the season with a big 42-34 win over Class 3A Floyd Central, while Phelps fought hard, but fell to Pineville 26-20 at home.
East Ridge caught the attention of a lot of people last week in coach Donnie Burdine’s debut with the Warriors.
Burdine promised a new offense and delivered in his first game.
The Warriors went to a spread and even with bad field conditions, passed for 153 yards and three TDs.
Junior quarterback Dylan Burdine had an excellent game. He was 12 for 17 passing for 153 yards and three TDs. He also led the Warriors in rushing with 206 yards and two TDs on 25 carries. Nathan Martin followed with 75 rushing yards and a TD on 14 carries.
Isaiah Adkins led the receivers with four catches for 68 yards and two TDs. Nathan Martin caught two passes for 42 yards. Zack Mason had four catches for 25 yards. Landon Robinson hauled in a 13-yard TD catch and Brad Howell had a five-yard catch.
On defense, Jo Jo Ratliff showed why he’s one of the top defensive ends in Eastern Kentucky. Ratliff had 24 tackles and a sack. Mason added 20 total tackles as well. Dalton Caudill had 16 tackles for the Warriors as well.
Mason even added an interception.
There is a lot of excitement at East Ridge after the season opening win.
Phelps will try and halt that excitement for a week at least.
The Hornets fought hard, but came up just short against a good Pineville team.
Phelps put up 167 total yards against the Mountain Lions.
It will take some time to replace what Dom Francis meant to the offense at Phelps, but Week 1 was a good indication that the Hornets are on the right track.
Quarterback Stevie Todd Layne was five for 15 passing for 51 yards and a TD. Layne also rushed for 48 yards on 10 carries.
Bryson Locklear led the way for the Hornet rushing attack with 50 yards on 14 carries.
Bryson Layne added 11 yards and a TD on just four carries for Phelps.
Cainan Land had three catches for 34 yards and a TD.
Brayden Chapman added two catches for 17 yards.
Phelps has won three straight Pike County Bowl games against the Warriors.
Who 2 Watch: For East Ridge, Dylan Burdine. For Phelps, Stevie Todd Layne.
It will be a matchup of the quarterbacks Friday night.
Both quarterbacks are duel threat guys.
Burdine showed out in Week 1.
He was electric.
But can he do that on the big stage at the Pike County Bowl?
Layne is in his second season at Phelps, but he didn’t get to play in the Pike County Bowl last year either.
How will Layne do on the big stage?
He has a big arm and he can run the ball when he needs.
This game could be decided by which quarterback has the best game.
Covington Catholic
at Belfry
Who: Covington Catholic (0-1) at Belfry (0-1)
Kickoff: Friday, August 27 8:30 p.m.
Location: Philip Haywood Field, Belfry.
Coaches: Covington Catholic, Eddie Eviston. Belfry, Philip Haywood.
Notes: Covington Catholic opened the season with a 28-6 loss at Cincinnati Elder last week, while Belfry fell to Class 5A Pulaski County 55-13.
Covington Catholic picked one of the best teams in the state of Ohio to kick off its season.
Covington Catholic gained 177 total yards of offense last week.
The Colonel defense gave up 358 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Adam Holtz led the Colonel offense. Holtz was seven for 17 passing for 91 yards and a TD with three interceptions.
Reid Hummel led the Colonel rushing attack with 68 yards rushing on seven carries.
The Colonels only mustered 86 rushing yards on 24 carries as a team.
Preston Agee led the Covington Catholic receivers with one catch for 58 yards. Hummel added three catches and a TD. David Sullivan and John Lenihan each added catches for the Colonels.
On defense, Colin Gastright and David Sullivan led the Colonels with nine tackles each.
Belfry opened the season on the road at Class 5A Pulaski County and will host another Class 5A power in Covington Catholic.
The Pirates will be at home in the Pike County Bowl, so expect a big crowd.
Belfry still hasn’t posted stats on the KHSAA website, but the Week 1 game was tough.
Belfry uncharacteristically several times against the Maroons.
Belfry will try and keep its composure and hope the home field advantage will help them get their first win this season.
Who 2 Watch: The Belfry defense.
The Pirates will have their hands full this week against a good Class 5A team.
Belfry has Isaac Dixon and Zayne Hatfield in the secondary.
Both of those guys will be looked to help shut down the wide receivers they are defending.
But the Pirates have a lot of new faces in the front seven this season.
That front seven will have to slow the run and put pressure on the quarterback if the Pirates want to have a chance at knocking off Covington Catholic.
Shelby Valley
vs. Pike Central
Who: Shelby Valley (0-1) vs. Pike Central (1-0)
Kickoff: Saturday, August 28 6:00 p.m.
Location: Hillard Howard Field, Pikeville.
Coaches: Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton. Pike Central, Ronn Varney.
Notes: Shelby Valley is coming off of a 50-13 loss to Class 4A Letcher Central, while Pike Central picked up a 20-8 win over Class 3A Pendleton County in coach Ronn Varney’s debut with the Hawks.
Shelby Valley hung around the bigger and much deeper team for three quarters before falling a part late.
Russ Osborne is still trying to figure out his receiving corps this season. Jordan Ratliff, Brady Bentley, Jesse Cook and Lincoln Billiter will all probably get looks going forward.
Billiter is trying to work his way back into the lineup after a knee injury during basketball season.
Billiter got to play in the first quarter last week, but that was it.
Shelby Valley’s defense had to go against a much bigger offense line last week as well, but the defense looked solid for the most part.
Pike Central found a way to win last week without Matt Anderson and Noah Iricks in the lineup.
Quarterback Tayvian Boykins stepped up to lead the Hawks.
Boykins rushed for 120 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. He was two for five passing for 11 yards.
Besides Boykins, Eric Perez stepped up in Anderson’s absence. Perez rushed for 91 yards and a TD on 21 carries.
Those two will have to have another big game if the Hawks want to knock off the Wildcats in the bowl.
Shelby Valley and Pike Central used to be very similar teams, but the Wildcats underwent an offensive transformation last season.
Look for both teams to still play physical up front.
Depth could be a factor as well.
Shelby Valley will try and keep Pike Central off balanced, while the Hawks will try and pound the ball down the Wildcats’ throats.
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley, Brady Bentley. For Pike Central, Eric Perez.
Bentley led the Shelby Valley wide receivers last week with four catches for 77 yards. He had a couple plays that he nearly busted for TDs.
Bentley showed that he has reliable hands and has playmaking ability.
He could be a key against the Hawks, if the Wildcats want to pick up their first win of the season in the Pike County Bowl.
Perez was the workhorse without Anderson in the lineup.
He runs hard and will do all the running up the middle.
That will help take pressure off of Boykins.
Perez will have to run the ball effectively for the Wildcats to lose focus on Boykins’ speed and ability to get to the outside.
If Anderson is out, Perez will have to step up again if the Hawks want to pick up the win in the Pike County Bowl.