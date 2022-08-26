Game 1
Who: Harlan (1-0) vs. East Ridge (1-0)
Kickoff: Friday, August 26 6:30 p.m.
Location: Haywood Stadium, Belfry.
Coaches: Eric Perry, Harlan. Donnie Burndine, East Ridge.
By Randy White
Regional Sports Editor
Haraln picked up a 28-22 win over Berea to open the season, while East Ridge knocked off Class 4A Waggener 40-34.
Harlan and East Ridge played last season and the Green Dragons picked up a 46-40 win over the Warriors.
Harlan is in the Pike County Bowl because Phelps dropped out.
The Green Dragons had 365 total yards of offense last week against Berea; 330 of those yards came on the ground.
Harlan likes to run the ball.
The Green Dragons had two running backs to rush for over 100 yards in the opening game. Jayden Ward led the way for Harlan with 152 yards and three TDs on 16 carries. Darius Akal rushed for 144 yards and a TD on 16 carries as well.
That combo did most of the damage on the night for Harlan.
Quarterback Donovan Montanaro was three for six passing for 30 yards on the night. He also rushed for 19 yards on seven carries.
East Ridge knows it will have to stop the run if the Warriors want to pick up a win Friday in the Pike County Bowl.
The Warriors were very balanced last week against Waggener.
East Ridge finished the game with 479 total yards of offense. The Warriors passed for 220 yards and rushed for 259 yards.
Quarterback Dylan Burdine led the way for the Warriors. He was 13 for 21 passing for 220 yards and four TDs with an interception. He added 87 yards rushing on 12 carries.
Isaiah Adkins led the East Ridge rushing attack with 11 yards rushing and a TD. He also caught a six-yard TD pass.
Steven Layne followed with 35 rushing yards and a TD on six carries. He added a 33-yard TD catch as well.
Zack Mason led the East Ridge receivers with six catches for 90 yards and two TDs. Brad Howell followed with two catches for 41 yards.
Bobby Taylor led the Warriors’ defense with 13 tackles. Layne followed with 12. Layne also forced a fumble on defense and Landon Robinson recovered it.
East Ridge is hoping its balanced offense will keep Harlan guessing each play. The Warriors will try and beat the Green Dragons by getting a lot of kids involved.
East Ridge’s defense will focus on stopping the run game.
The battle at the line of scrimmage will be big.
If East Ridge wants to pick up a win, its defensive line has to win the matchup and put the offense in bad spots to start possessions.
Who 2 Watch: For East Ridge, Zack Mason.
Burdine leads the offense and will run and pass quite a bit.
Mason had a great start to the season.
If he can get open, Burdine will feed him the ball.
Mason has the speed to make big plays.
He scored two TDs in the first game against Waggener, if he can find the end zone again this week, it may be a good sign for the Warriors.
East Ridge has a good shot to walk away from the Pike County Bowl with a win.
Game 2
Who: Bourbon County (0-1) at Belfry (0-1)
Kickoff: Friday, August 26 8:30 p.m.
Location: Haywood Stadium, Belfry.
Coaches: David Jones, Bourbon County. Philip Haywood, Belfry.
Bourbon County fell to Class 5A West Jessamine 43-36 in the season opener, while Belfry fell to Class 5A Pulaski County 34-21.
Last season, Bourbon County was scheduled to play Pikeville in the Pike County Bowl, but had to pull out after a player had COVID.
Coach David Jones will make his return to Belfry.
Jones was a part of the Pirates’ first two state championships in school history in 2003 and 2004. He later went on to play at the University of Kentucky.
He was an assistant coach at Belfry before becoming head coach at Phelps.
Jones took over the Bourbon County job in 2019.
Last week, Bourbon County had a big offensive game.
The Colonels racked up 492 total yards of offense.
Quarterback Clay Estes led the way. Estes was 10 for 21 passing for 302 yards and three TDs. He also led the rushing attack with 134 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.
The Colonels’ three other running backs accounted for 56 yards rushing.
Cam Ron Goodwin led Bourbon County’s receivers with three catches for 119 yards and a TD. Cameron Santiago followed with two catches for 64 yards. Josh Moody added three catches for 62 yards and a TD and Marcus Floyd had two catches for 57 yards and a score.
The passing game was explosive and the wide receivers had big gains every time they caught the ball.
Belfry’s defense should oppose a tougher task than West Jessamine, though.
The Pirates’ have a solid defense coming back.
Last week, Rudy Blackwell led the way with 12 tackles.
The secondary has some spots that are young, but they are very talented and could be tough to throw on.
Last week, Pulaski County did throw for 221 yards and a TD.
Belfry gave up 342 total yards of offense to the Maroons.
The Pirates were strong in the run game only giving up 97 rushing yards and two TDs on the night.
Belfry likes to run the ball.
The Pirates rushed for 316 yards and three TDs last week.
Belfry finished the night with 361 yards of total offense.
Belfry quarterback Chase Varney was two for five passing for 45 yards. He also added 15 yards and a TD rushing on nine carries.
Freshman Ace Caudill led the running attack as he rushed for 180 yards and a TD on 12 carries. Fullback Dre Young followed with 78 yards on 20 carries. Cayden Varney rushed for 18 yards on six carries. Caden Woolum added 18 yards and a TD on six carries. Isaiah Stanley added seven yards on three carries.
Tight end Steven Banks had a 43-yard catch and Woolum added a two-yard catch.
Last week, West Jessamine rushed for 375 yards against Bourbon County.
West Jessamine finished the game with 560 total yards of offense.
Bourbon County’s defense will have to step up and force some turnovers.
Last week, the Colonels came up with an interception.
Belfry doesn’t throw a lot, so that could be a problem.
The Pirates did have a couple of fumbles last week, but look for Belfry to sure things up from Week 1.
Belfry will have to slow down Clay Estes.
Bourbon County will have to slow down the Belfry running game.
That’s a tough task to ask of the Colonels after giving up 375 yards to West Jessamine on the ground.
Look for Belfry to pound the ball away and try to control the line of scrimmage and the clock.
Who 2 Watch: Belfry fullback Dre Young.
Young rushed the ball 20 times last week.
He didn’t reach 100 yards, but he sets the tone.
Young is a big bruising fullback.
He wears defenses down and sets up the outside sweeps for the halfbacks.
That was effective last week.
Young also has the speed and capability to break big runs himself.
If he has a big game, the Pirates could leave the Pike County Bowl with a win.
Game 3
Who: Covington Catholic (0-1) at Pikeville (0-1)
Kickoff: Saturday, August 27 7:00 p.m.
Location: Hilard Howard Field at the Hambley Athletic Complex, Pikeville.
Coaches: Eddie Eviston, Covington Catholic. Chris McNamee, Pikeville.
Last week, Covington Catholic fell to Cincinnati Elder 42-21 in the season opener, while Pikeville fell to Class 4A power Corbin 24-19.
Covington Catholic is making its second straight appearance in the Pike County Bowl.
Last season, the Colonels knocked off Belfry 42-13.
In the season opener, Covington Catholic had 317 total yards of offense.
Quarterback Evan Pitzer led the way for the Colonels. He was 12 for 18 passing for 168 yards and two TD passes.He added 35 rushing yards on seven carries. Zachary Roberts was five for eight passing for negative five yards on the night. He added 32 rushing yards on six carries.
Owen Leen led the Colonels’ rushing attack with 42 yards and a TD on nine carries. Casey Bir added a 24 yard run.
Willie Rodriguez led the receivers with three catches for 103 yards and a TD. Oliver Link added five catches for 24 yards and a TD.
Pikeville will have to stop another talented team.
The Panthers are the defending Class A state champions and are used to facing good competition.
Pikeville’s defense gave up 334 total yards of offense to a talented Corbin team.
The Panthers only gave up 77 passing yards and 257 yards on the ground.
Pikeville’s defense has plenty of speed and the Panthers talented group of linebackers will hit you.
The secondary is really good for Pikeville as well.
Pikeville’s defense is aggressive and will look to slow Covington Catholic down.
Last week, Pikeville’s offense accounted for 233 total yards of offense.
The Panthers will have to have more production this week if they want to knock off Covington Catholic.
Pikeville is still trying to figure out its offense this season and have been using two quarterbacks.
Isaac Duty was seven for 13 for 48 yards and a TD with an interception last week. He also rushed for negative two yards.
The other quarterback, Tayvian Boykins, was one for two passing for 18 yards. Boykins did his damage on the ground, though. Boykins rushed for a team-high 122 yards and two TDs on 10 carries.
Blake Birchfield followed with 47 rushing yards on 15 carries.
Grant Scott led the receivers with four catches for 29 yards. Westin Blevins added two catches for 19 yards and a TD. Wade Hensley had two catches for 18 yards.
Pikeville wants to run a balanced offense, but if Boykins is running the ball effectively along with Birchfield look for the Panthers to go run heavy.
The Panthers are still trying to figure things out and will eventually get the wrinkles of the offense straightened out. Just look for both Duty and Boykins to each see playing time at quarterback, though.
If the run is working, Boykins could be featured more. If the pass is working, Duty could be featured more.
Who 2 Watch: For Pikeville, Blake Birchfield.
While the Panthers are still going with their two quarterback approach, Birchfield has experience and plenty of talent to help both quarterbacks out during their time on the field.
Birchfield is a leader and has played in some big games.
If he has a big game, look for the Panthers to have a chance to leave the Pike County Bowl with a win.
Game 4
Who: Pike Central (1-0) vs. Shelby Valley (0-1)
Kickoff: Saturday, August 27 9:00 p.m.
Location: Hilard Howard Field at the Hambley Athletic Complex, Pikeville.
Coaches: Ronn Varney, Pike Central. Anthony Hampton, Shelby Valley.
Last week, Pike Central opened the season with a 46-13 home win over Pendleton County, while Shelby Valley fell on the road to Pike Central 52-48.
This game could light the scoreboard up.
Pike Central will be coming with a steady dose of the run game, while Shelby Valley’s offense will spread things out and look for the open man to get the ball.
Pike Central’s Matt Anderson led Pike Central’s offense last week. Anderson finished with 260 yards rushing and five TDs on 13 carries.
The Hawks rushed for 482 yards on the night and added 25 more through the air for 513 total yards of offense.
Quarterback Daymon Scammell was three for eight passing for 25 yards. He added 107 yards and a TD on the ground.
Cameron Flannery just missed 100 yards rushing as he finished with 92 yards on the ground and a TD on 11 carries.
Peyton Owens led the Pike Central wide receivers with two catches for 24 yards and Malachi Deramus added a catch for one yard.
Shelby Valley’s offense exploded for 688 total yards of offense last week.
Junior quarterback Russ Osborne was 31 for 46 for 547 yards and four TDs with two interceptions.
That’s a pretty good night.
That was good enough to put Osborne 12th in the state history for passing yards in a game.
He also rushed for 59 yards and two TDs on eight carries.
Senior running back Jayden Newsome added 64 rushing yards and a TD on 12 carries. He also had seven catches for 74 yards.
Brady Bentley had a big night as he had 11 catches for 280 yards and two TDs. John Luke Fields added six catches for 113 yards and two TDs. Jesse Cook had three catches for 55 yards. Ethan Mullins had two catches for 17 yards and Jordan Tackett added an eight-yard catch.
Shelby Valley was cruising against Letcher Central.
The Wildcats held a 26-6 lead and looked like they were going to add another score.
Then penalties backed them up and Letcher Central scored a couple of times and the momentum flipped.
The Wildcats had a chance to win it at the end, but a Letcher Central interception and return for a TD late helped seal the win.
Shelby Valley didn’t have Lincoln Billiter last week.
His presence was missed on defense.
If he plays this week, that will be big for the Wildcats’ depth, especially on defense.
Pike Central’s defense forced three turnovers last week, but the Pendleton County offense isn’t as formidable as Shelby Valley.
The game could come down to which defense does the best job of slowing the opposing offense.
Who 2 Watch: For Pike Central, quarterback Daymon Scammell. For Shelby Valley, Brady Bentley.
Scammell had a good debut as Pike Central quarterback, but the challenge will be a lot tougher this week against Shelby Valley.
The Wildcats have athletes on both sides of the ball and has the speed to trouble Scammell.
Scammell will have to take some of the pressure off of Anderson, whether it is with his arm or his legs, he has to help Anderson on offense.
If Scammell has a big game, the Hawks could leave the Pike County Bowl with a win.
Bentley is an athlete and he makes things happen for the Wildcats.
He is explosive and can score the ball anytime he touches it.
If the defense is focusing too much on him, Osborne has plenty of options around.
Bentley is the consistent playmaker in the wide receiving corps, though.
If he has another big game, the Wildcats could get their fourth straight win over the Hawks in the Pike County Bowl.