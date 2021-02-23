Belfry hosted its 46th Annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic Saturday.
The Belfry Lady Pirates kicked things off with a 57-35 win over Letcher Central. Johnson Central followed with a 74-69 win over Pikeville in the opening boys’ game. Shelby Valley picked up a 68-43 win over Prestonsburg and the host Belfry Pirates knocked off Magoffin County 81-71 in overtime.
Johnson Central 74,
Pikeville 69
Pikeville’s Rylee Samons didn’t finish the game and that hurt the Panthers’ chances of walking away with a win.
Johnson Central edged the Panthers 74-69.
Cory VanHoose had a huge game for the Golden Eagles. VanHoose had a double-double to lead the way for Johnson Central. He scored a game-high 30 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. John King also finished with a double-double for the Golden Eagles. King scored 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Isaiah May also had an excellent game with 16 points; he knocked down five threes on the day. Kamen Slone added six points. Connor Lemaster finished with three points and Grant Rice added two.
Johnson Central finished the game 26 of 54 from the field (48.1 percent). The Golden Eagles were nine of 26 from behind the three-point arc. Johnson Central knocked down 13 of 16 free throws (81.2 percent).
The Golden Eagles pulled down 38 rebounds.
Pikeville didn’t have stats up at presstime.
Shelby Valley 68,
Prestonsburg 43
Shelby Valley’s speed and pressure was too much for the Blackcats in the Mountain Schoolboy Classic at Belfry Saturday.
Kaden Robinson led the way for the Wildcats with a game-high 22 points and six rebounds. He was four for seven from behind the three-point arc. Zack Johnson followed with 16 points and five rebounds. Point guard Keian Worrix added seven points and so did freshman Chaz Brown. Shelby Valley center Anthony Pallotta finished with four points and nine rebounds. Caleb Lovins, and Jacob Hall also scored four points each for the Wildcats. Freshman Russ Osborne added three points and Logan Hawkins chipped in with one point.
The Wildcats were 28 of 55 from the field (50.9 percent).
Shelby Valley knocked down nine of 23 from three-point range (39.1 percent).
The Wildcats were three for five from the free-throw line (60 percent).
Shelby Valley pulled down 29 total rebounds.
Shelby Valley (9-5) is scheduled to host Paintsville at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Belfry 81,
Magoffin County 71
(Overtime)
The Pirates trailed Magoffin County by double digits at halftime.
Belfry just buckled down and played its game in the second half.
Sal Dean and Bol Kuir led the Pirates to an 81-71 overtime win over the Hornets.
Dean just missed a double-double for the Pirates. He scored a team-high 22 points and he pulled down nine rebounds. Kuir followed with a double-double. Kuir scored 20 points and and pulled down 11 rebounds. Tyler Chaffin just missed a double-double as well. He scored 13 points and pulled down nine rebounds. De’Mahje Clark also reached double figure scoring with 13 points. Caleb Spears scored seven points and Ben McNamee added six.
The Pirates finished the game 35 for 67 from the field (52.2 percent).
Belfry was five of 14 from three-point range (35.7 percent).
The Pirates were six for 12 from the free-throw line (50 percent).
Belfry pulled down 41 total rebounds.
The Pirates are on a three-game winning streak after the win against Magoffin County.
Belfry (8-7) is scheduled to host Letcher Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Sports Editor’s Note: The Belfry Lady Pirates didn’t’t have stats listed on the KHSAA website at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.