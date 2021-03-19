Robinson, Cats knock off Pikeville
Pikeville and Shelby Valley both knew that their seasons were on the line Tuesday night in the opening round of the 59th District Tournament.
Shelby Valley’s Kaden Robinson got hot in the third quarter.
Real hot.
Kaden Robinson scored 14-third quarter points to fuel the Wildcats to a 71-49 win over rival Pikeville.
With the win, Shelby Valley (17-7) advanced to the 59th District Tournament championship against East Ridge Thursday night. The game ended too late to be included in this edition of the News-Express. Check our Facebook page for full game highlights and interviews and also see next Tuesday’s edition for full story and photos.
Pikeville ended the season with a 12-12 record. The Panthers won the 15th Region All “A” Classic and advanced to the All “A” Classic quarterfinals. Coach Elisha Justice picked up his 100th career win at Pikeville this season.
This will be the first season that the Panthers haven’t won the 59th District title under Justice and the first time they have missed the 15th Region Tournament with him as head coach.
In his five seasons as Pikeville coach, the Panthers have won two 15th Region titles, two 15th Region All “A” Classic titles, four 59th District championships.
Shelby Valley’s Keian Worrix knocked down a three with 3:56 left in the first half to give the Wildcats a 32-22 lead.
Pikeville came roaring back to end the first half.
Alex Rogers scored to cut the lead to 32-24. Lukas Manns pulled down an offensive rebound and scored on the put back to cut the lead to 32-26 with 3:14 left. Laithan Hall added a pair of free throws with 2:50 left. Manns followed with a pair of free throws with 2:27 left to cut the lead to 32-30. Nick Robinson tied things up at 32-32 with 1:42 left.
Shelby Valley’s Kaden Robinson knocked down a three to give the Wildcats a 35-32 lead, but Rogers knocked down a pair of free throws late in the half to cut Shelby Valley’s lead to 35-34 at the halftime break.
The third quarter belonged to Kaden Robinson and the Wildcats.
Zack Johnson knocked down a three to open the third for Shelby Valley.
Kaden Robinson followed with back-to-back baskets to push the lead to 42-34.
Rogers stopped the bleeding for the Panthers by knocking down a three and cutting the lead to 42-37.
Johnson answered with a basket for the Wildcats and Nick Robinson answered for Pikeville.
Kaden Robinson then rattled off three straight baskets for the Wildcats to push the lead to 50-39 with 2:30 left in the third.
After Rogers knocked down a pair of free throws for Pikeville, Johnson knocked down another three for the Wildcats.
Robinson then ended the quarter with back-to-back baskets as Shelby Valley’s lead grew to 57-41 entering the final stanza of play.
Shelby Valley outscored Pikeville 22-7 in the third.
Kaden Robinson scored 14 points in the third. Kaden Robinson finished with a game-high 26 points. Worrix added 17 and Johnson followed with 16. Freshman Russ Osborne added eight points off the bench.
Shelby Valley shot lights out from three-point range. The Wildcats opened the first quarter five for six from three and finished the game 11 for 25 from deep (44 percent).
Pikeville’s offense only managed to score 15 second half points.
The Panthers were without leading scorers Rylee Samons and Zac Lockhart.
Pikeville couldn’t muster enough offense in the fourth to make a dent in Shelby Valley’s lead.
Nick Robinson with 16 points. Rogers followed with 13 points. Laithan Hall scored nine points in a gutsy performance. He banged knees with a Shelby Valley player early on in the game and came back and battled through the pain. Hall had an ACL surgery last season.
Scoring
Shelby Valley — Kaden Robinson 26, Keian Worrix 17, Zack Johnson 16, Russ Osborne 8, Anthony Pallotta 2, Chaz Brown 2.
Pikeville — Nick Robinson 16, Alex Rogers 13, Laithan Hall 9, Lukas Manns 6, Tate Walters 5.
Warriors cruise past Cavs, 80-40
East Ridge overpowered Jenkins Monday night in the opening round of the 59th District Tournament at Pikeville.
The Warriors cruised to an 80-40 win.
With the win, East Ridge advances to the 59th District championship Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. The Warriors will face the Pikeville/Shelby Valley winner.
East Ridge also secured a spot in the 15th Region Tournament.
Hunter Damron scored the game’s first eight points to give the Warriors and early 8-0 lead.
Jenkins’ Kolby Stewart got the Cavs on the board with 5:19 left to play in the first quarter.
Isaac Woods and Damron followed with threes for East Ridge as the lead ballooned to 14-2.
Austin Johnson followed with a basket to cut the lead to 14-4, but Woods added another three for the Warriors to push the lead to 17-4.
East Ridge held a 28-8 lead over Jenkins at the end of the first.
Damron scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in the first quarter. Eli Rose also scored 11 points for the Warriors. Woods scored nine and Brad Howell followed with eight.
Johnson scored six of Jenkins’ eight first quarter points.
Johnson finished with a game-high 21 points. Keegan Bentley scored nine points and Stewart added eight.
East Ridge outscored Jenkins 26-5 in the second quarter to take a 54-13 lead into the halftime break.
All of East Ridge’s bench got to play and experience district tournament action.
Scoring
East Ridge — Hunter Damron 17, Eli Rose 11, Isaac Woods 9, Brad Howell 8, Eli Sykes 7, Jackson Potter 5, Braxton Stanley 4, Jake Woods 4, Matt Mills 2, Gavin Riley 1.
Jenkins — Austin Johnson 21, Keegan Bentley 9, Kolby Stewart 8, Trevor Davis 2.
