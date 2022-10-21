LICK CREEK — Shelby Valley is having its best year ever on the volleyball court.
Tuesday night, the Lady Wildcats did something that they’d never done before — win the 59th District championship.
The Lady Wildcats had already broken the school record for most wins in a season and then capped it off with a 3-1 (25-16, 16-25, 25-21, 25-23) win over Pikeville to claim the 59th District title.
The season isn’t over. The Lady Wildcats advance to the 15th Region Tournament at Floyd Central next week as a No. 1 seed.
Pikeville (17-11) will also advance to the 15th Region Tournament as one of the No. 2 seeds.
Shelby Valley jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first game Tuesday night. Pikeville battled back to cut the lead to make it close, but the Lady Wildcats went on another run to end the first game with a 25-16 lead.
In the second game, Pikeville took control from the start and Kylie Hall’s service game finished the game off to give the Lady Panthers a 25-16 lead and tie the match at 1-1.
The third game was close throughout, but Kyra Looney’s play at the net down the stretch was the difference. She had some big kills at the end of the game to give the Lady Wildcats a 25-21 win.
In the final game, the teams battled back-and-forth once again. But again, Looney’s play at the net was the difference in the end. Hunter Adkins also came up with some big plays at the net in the final stretch of the game. A hitting error on Pikeville’s part gave the Lady Wildcats the game 25-23 and their first district championship in school history.
Looney led the Lady Wildcats with 20 kills, a block, an assist, 15 digs and two aces in the championship match.
Looney was named 59th District MVP.
Shelby Valley’s young eighth-graders Miley Riddle and Caroline Fuller was huge in the win as well. Riddle finished with seven kills, two blocks, 18 assists, 13 digs and two aces. Fuller finished with three kills, 20 assists and eight digs.
Senior Hunter Adkins had eight kills, five blocks and three digs. Jazzy Meade finished with four kills and five digs. Senior Jessica Prater finished with 26 digs and two aces. Makaya Price added 10 digs and an ace. Gracie Cantrell finished with two kills and four digs.
Raegan Mullins led Pikeville with 12 kills, one block, four assists, six digs and an ace. Lindy Gearheart finished with three kills, two blocks, 27 assists and seven digs. Kylie Hall had eight kills, one assist, 12 digs and an ace. Olivia Williamson added nine kills, three blocks, two assists, 13 digs and three aces. Kyla Lee finished with three kills, one assist, 10 digs and an ace. Cate Sayers had 13 digs, two assists and three aces. Caroline Wright finished with three kills, two blocks, two assists and 11 digs.
Shelby Valley 3,
Jenkins 0
(25-7, 25-5, 25-11)
In the opening round on Monday, Shelby Valley cruised to a 3-0 win over Jenkins to advance to the 59th District championship.
Looney led the Lady Wildcats with 11 kills, 10 digs and eight aces. Riddle followed with seven kills, 10 assists, two digs and two aces. Adkins had five kills, three blocks and a dig. Fuller finished with three kills, 16 assists, two digs and an ace. Meade finished with three kills, a dig and six aces. Prater added eight digs and an ace. Cantrell finished with a kill, a block, two digs and an ace. Price finished with three digs.
Pikeville 3,
East Ridge 2
(24-26, 25-21, 25-12, 9-25, 15-10)
Pikeville had fight its way into the 59th District championship with a 3-2 win against East Ridge.
It came down the fifth and final game and Pikeville found a way to swing momentum back in its favor after losing the fourth game 25-9. The Lady Panthers took the final game 15-10 to escape.
East Ridge finished the season with a 16-14 record.
Mullins led the Lady Panthers with 18 kills, one block, one assist, 16 digs and two aces. Wright followed with five kills, one block, 21 digs and six aces. Lee had nine kills, one block and 13 digs. Hall finished with seven kills, 25 digs and an ace. Salyers finished with 27 digs, three assists and an ace. Williamson finished with five kills, two blocks and six digs. Gearheart had a monster game with 39 assists, 16 digs and an ace.
Kiresten Coleman led East Ridge with 12 kills, an assist and 23 digs. Hanna Steffey had 10 kills, 13 digs and an ace. Courtlin Phillips finished with 36 digs, an assist and two aces. Breonna Tackett had six kills, 17 assists, 12 digs and two aces. Madelyn Robinson finished with four kills, two blocks and five digs. Lauren Mann finished with two kills, one assist and seven digs. Maddie Wells added 10 assists and a dig. Gabriella Damron had 10 digs. Katelyn Abshire finished with four assists, one dig and one ace. Kaylynn Layne finished with a block.