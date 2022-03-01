Pikeville comes out on top of 59th District
The fourth quarter when everything is on the line can be overwhelming for most players
Trinity Rowe isn’t most players.
During crunch time, she’s just smiling, freezing the defense, knocking down shots and leading her team to a 46-36 win and another 59th District title.
The Lady Panthers claimed back-to-back district titles.
Pikeville held a 33-24 lead after the third quarter of play.
Shelby Valley’s Kyra Looney made a hard cut to the basket and Alyssa Elswick found her for the basket with 7:08 left to play to cut the lead to 33-26.
Trinity Rowe answered with a three for Pikeville as the lead grew to 10 (36-26).
On the next Pikeville possession, Trinity Rowe was driving to the basket with her left hand, she made a stop and go stutter step move to free the defense and finished the play with an easy layup as the lead grew to 38-26 with 5:33 left to play.
She wasn’t finished dazzling on the offensive end. On the next Pikeville possession, she drained a step-back three with 4:46 left to play to give Pikeville a 41-26 lead.
Looney followed with back-to-back baskets for the Lady Wildcats to cut the lead to 41-30.
Kyera Thornsbury answered with a three for Pikeville, but Jazzy Meade answered Thornsbury’s three with one of her own as Pikevill held a 44-33 lead with 3:03 left to play.
Shelby Valley seventh-grader Sophie Johnson scored with 2:10 left to cut the lead to 44-35.
The Lady Wildcats got the ball back, but turned it over. Rylee Theiss took advantage of the turnover with a basket with 1:12 left to push the lead to 46-35.
Elswick split a pair of free throws to set the game’s final scoreboard.
Trinity Rowe led the way for Pikeville with a game-high 18 points. Thornsbury followed with 12. Theiss added eight. Kylie Hall (No. 24) added six and Leighan Jackson scored two.
Looney led the Lady Wildcats with a team-high 10 points. Elswick followed with eight and
Shelby Valley started the game off playing well.
Theiss scored the game’s first basket to give the Lady Panthers a 2-0 lead.
Looney answered with a basket for the Lady Wildcats.
Cassidy Rowe followed with a jumper and then a three to give Shelby Valley a 7-2 lead. Alvin followed with a three to cap off a 10-0 run and give the Lady Wildcats a 10-2 lead with 2:00 left in the first quarter.
Trinity Rowe hit a step back jumper to beat the first quarter buzzer to cut Shelby Valley’s lead to 12-8.
Trinity Rowe opened the second quarter with a three to cut the Shelby Valley lead to 12-11. Theiss followed with a basket to give Pikeville a 13-12 lead.
Elswick scored and was fouled with 6:43 left in the first half to give Shelby Valley a 15-13 lead.
Trinity Rowe followed with a basket to tie things up at 15-15.
With around 4:00 minutes left in the first half, something happened that nobody wanted to see.
Shelby Valley Ms. Basketball Candidate and UK commit went up for a layup on the fastbreak, while Pikeville’s Jackson tried to take a charge. Cassidy Rowe came down hard on her wrist and was in pain when she hit the court. Cassidy Rowe was called for the charge, but worst yet, she was injured. She left the game and never returned after that.
The momentum of the game swung instantly as Thornsbury knocked down a three with 2:43 left in the first half. Trinity Rowe followed with a three of her own as Pikeville held a 21-15 lead with 1:56 left in the first half.
Meade added a basket for the Lady Wildcats and Thornsbury answered with a basket to give Pikeville a 23-17 halftime lead.
Theiss opened the third with a basket to get Pikeville going.
Thornsbury followed with a basket with 5:40 left in the third to push the lead to 10 (27-17).
Johnson knocked down a three for Shelby Valley to cut the lead to 29-20 with 3:50 left in the third.
Jackson answered with a basket to push the lead to 31-20 with 2:32 left in the quarter.
Elswick and Looney added back-to-back baskets for Shelby Valley to cut the lead to 31-24 with 1:16 left in the third.
On Pikeville’s next possession, Theiss fought hard for an offensive rebound and Pikeville took advantage of the extra possession as Thornsbury scored to give the Lady Panthers a 33-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter of play.
Both Pikeville and Shelby Valley advance to the 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Pikeville 65, East Ridge 48
What’s size?
A lot of people measure potential and playing ability on the court based on size.
Who cares about size?
Keian Worrix certainly doesn’t.
He might be the smallest guy on the court most of the time, but he plays like a giant.
That was the case Thursday night in the 59th District championship as Worrix had a giant-like performance to lead the Panthers to a 65-48 win over East Ridge to capture the district gold.
From the start of the game, Worrix dominated the pace with his speed, pressure, passing and shooting.
Rylee Samons opened the game with a three for the Panthers.
Eli Sykes was fouled for East Ridge and knocked down a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 3-2.
Worrix followed with a three at the 6:47 mark and then another three at the 6:29 mark as Pikeville’s lead grew to 9-2.
Tate Walters followed with five straight points as the Panthers’ jumped out to a 14-2 lead.
East Ridge fought back, though.
Sykes stopped the run by knocking down two more free throws. Braxton Stanley knocked down a three and Jonathan Mills scored late in the first to cut Pikeville’s lead to 19-11 at the end of the first quarter of play.
Eli Rose scored after pulling down an offensive rebound with 4:40 left in the first half to cut Pikeville’s lead to 21-19.
Pikeville senior Laithan Hall answered scoring back-to-back baskets to push the lead to 25-19 with 3:36 left to play in the first half. Heath Jarrell knocked down a three late in the half as the Panthers held a 32-21 lead at the halftime break.
Worrix scored with 4:33 left in the third to push Pikeville’s lead to 38-26. Walters knocked down his second three with 4:11 left in the third as the lead grew to 41-26.
Pikeville held a 44-31 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
The fourth quarter was Worrix’s show.
East Ridge’s Issac Woods scored with 6:31 left to play to cut the Pikeville lead to 48-36.
Worrix answered with a basket for Pikeville.
He followed with two free throws and then added a basket and was fouled again with 4:50 left; he knocked down the free throw for the three-point play to push the Panthers’ lead to 55-38.
He added six more free throws down the stretch.
Walters put the finishing touches on the win with an emphatic dunk with just 1:45 left to play.
Worrix finished with a game-high 29 points. Samons added 12 points. Walters just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Hall scored eight points. Alex Rogers and Jarrell each scored three points in the win.
Pikeville was 22 for 47 from the field (46.8 percent).
The Panthers were seven for 18 from three-point range (38.9 percent).
Woods led the way for the Warriors with a team-high 19 points. Sykes followed with 14 points. Stanley and Mills each scored five. Zack Mason added a three and Rose scored two points.
East Ridge was 15 for 36 from the field (41.7 percent).
The Warriors were two for 12 from three-point range (16.7 percent).
Pikeville and East Ridge both advance to the 15th Region Tournament next week at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.