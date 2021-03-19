Shelby Valley 76, Jenkins 43
There’s tough and then there’s Cassidy Rowe tough.
The last time Shelby Valley played Jenkins, she suffered a hairline fracture to a couple of her ribs.
She sat out the last week of regular season play, but she wouldn’t sit out Wednesday night with the Lady Wildcats’ season on the line.
Rowe played without being fully healed and Shelby Valley picked up a 76-43 win over Jenkins.
Rowe opened the game with a nice assist to Alyssa Elswick. Elswick followed with another basket at the 5:50 mark to give the Lady Wildcats a 4-0 lead.
Jenkins’ Kristen Thacker put the Lady Cavs on the board with 5:37 left in the first. Jerrica Thacker followed with a three to give Jenkins a 5-4 lead.
Elswick followed with back-to-back baskets to put Shelby Valley up 8-5.
Kristen Thacker fired back with a three to tie things up at 8-8.
Kelsey Owens put the Lady Wildcats back on top with a three at the 3:45 mark. Rowe followed with a pull-up jumper to push the lead to 13-5. Kyra Looney followed by firing in a three of her own to push Shelby Valley’s lead to 16-8. Owens added a pair of free throws to cap off a 10-0 run to put the Lady Wildcats up 18-8 with 1:56 left in the first.
Jerrica Thacker stopped the bleeding for Jenkins momentarily with a basket to cut the lead to 18-10.
Cassidy Rowe fired back with a three to push the lead to 21-10. Owens knocked down her second three to push the lead to 24-10.
Kristen Thacker scored late in the quarter to cut Shelby Valley’s lead to 24-12 after the first quarter of play.
Kristen Thacker pulled down her 1,000th career rebound early on in the first quarter. Kristen Thacker finished her career with over 1,500 points scored and 1,000 rebounds. Jerrica Thacker finished her career with over 2,000 career points and is currently the second leading scorer in school history.
Elswick led the way for the Lady Wildcats with a team-high 18 points and five rebounds. Owens followed with 11 points. Rowe scored 10 points, dished out five assists, came up with five steals and pulled down four rebounds. Jazzy Meade added nine points and five assists. Looney finished with nine points and four assists. Zoee Johnson added nine points and eight rebounds. Laci Johnson scored two points and pulled down 11 rebounds.
Jerrica Thacker led the way for Jenkins with a game-high 19 points. Kristen Thacker added 15 points.
Shelby Valley (12-9) is scheduled to take on Pikeville (21-5) in the 59th District championship Friday night at 7:00 p.m.
Scoring
Shelby Valley — Alyssa Elswick 18, Kelsey Owens 11, Cassidy Rowe 10, Jazzy Meade 9, Kyra Looney 9, Zoee Johnson 9, Laci Johnson 2.
Jenkins — Jerrica Thacker 19, Kristen Thacker 15, Cadi Firth 3, Skye Brown 2, Alexis Ritchie 2, Lindsey Rose 2.
Pikeville 67, East Ridge 24
Pikeville is the two-time defending 15th Region champions.
The Lady Panthers know what it takes to win in March.
Pikeville opened post season play with a dominating 67-24 win over East Ridge Wednesday night in the opening round of the 59th District Tournament.
With the win, Pikeville advances to the 59th District championship Friday night against Shelby Valley. The Lady Panthers and Lady Wildcats will both advance to the 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Pikeville’s Kristen Whited opened the game with a three for the Lady Panthers. After a steal, Makenzie Maynard scored to push the Lady Panther lead to 5-0.
East Ridge’s Haleigh Damron put the Lady Warriors on the board with a three at the 6:34 mark of the first quarter.
Emma Ratliff answered with a basket for the Lady Panthers to push the lead to 7-3 with 6:19 left. Whited came up with a steal and a basket. Kylie Hall split a pair of free throws with 5:49 left as Pikeville’s lead grew to 10-3. Maynard followed with back-to-back baskets to cap off a 9-0 run and push the lead to 14-3 with 4:30 left.
Damron scored East Ridge’s second basket with 3:46 left to cut the lead to 14-5.
Pikeville followed with a 13-0 run to push the lead to 27-5.
Damron scored her seventh point of the first quarter to cut the lead to 27-7 with 1:05 left in the first.
Pikeville’s Rylee Theiss scored late in the first to give the Lady Panthers a 29-7 lead after the opening quarter of play.
The Lady Panthers cruised to the big 67-24 win.
A bright spot for East Ridge occurred in the final seconds of the game.
It was a moment for the team, but sisters Kirsten Easterling and Jasmine Easterling as well. Jasmine Easterling is a senior and Kirsten Easterling is a sophomore. Kirsten Easterling tore her ACL earlier in the season and was scheduled to have surgery Thursday morning. Kirsten Easterling entered the game, while her sister Jasmine Easterling was on the floor as well. Kirsten Easterling scored as Pikeville backed its defense off. The two sisters shared their final seconds on the court together and embraced as the buzzer sounded.
“Kirsten (Easterling) is a sophomore. She tore her ACL and has surgery in the morning (Thursday),” East Ridge coach Adam Farmer said. “Her sister (Jasmine Easterling) is a senior. We just wanted them to be on the floor one more time together. She (Kirsten Easterling) was originally in our starting lineup and got hurt against Pike Central. We just wanted them to have a little moment between sisters to end her (Jasmine Easterling’s) career.
“Moments like that are incredible,” Famer said. “You have to have players to sacrifice coming out of the game for things like that to happen. For all of their teammates to be on board with it, that just builds culture. That just helps to build a bond. Hopefully, we can use all of these positives from this season forward and learn from them.”
Maynard led the way for the Lady Panthers with a game-high 21 points. Ratliff followed with 10. Whited and Theiss each scored nine. Rowe and Hall each scored seven. Leighan Jackson followed with four.
Damron led the way for the Lady Warriors with seven points. Breanna Taylor added six.
East Ridge finished the season with a 3-20 record under first-year coach Adam Farmer.
Scoring
Pikeville — Mackenzie Maynard 21, Emma Ratliff 10, Kristen Whited 9, Rylee Theiss 9, Trinity Rowe 7, Kylie Hall 7, Leighan Jackson 4.
East Ridge — Haleigh Damron 7, Breanna Taylor 6, Leah Wells 4, Sylvia Ratliff 3, Lauren Mann 2, Makenzie Sawyers 2, Kirsten Easterling 2.
