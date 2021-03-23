Warriors win district
Both defenses tightened up and scoring became tougher, East Ridge senior Hunter Damron stepped up to the call.
Trailing 44-43 in the final seconds of the game, Damron drove the ball to around the free-throw line and pulled up for a jumper. He drained the shot to give the Warriors a 45-44 lead with just 57 seconds left.
Shelby Valley had one more chance. Keian Worrix drove through traffic and got to the rim. He looked to make contact, but the shot missed. East Ridge got the rebound and Isaac Woods was fouled with 12 seconds left on the clock.
“The play really wasn’t designed for me, but I got an open look and knocked it down,” Damron said. “I’m just really proud of my team. We came together here and won a championship. That’s the first one here in four or five years. I’m just so proud of them. I give all of the glory to God.
“This just feels amazing. It’s something that I’ve been working towards for four years now. We were close last year, but I’m just glad that we got there this year.”
Woods was shooting the one-and-one. He missed the front end and Shelby Valley got one last shot, but couldn’t knock down the three as East Ridge escaped with the 45-44 win and the 59th District championship.
Both East Ridge and Shelby Valley earned a spot in the 15th Region Tournament.
This is the Warriors’ first district title since 2016 and the first district championship under head coach Brody Justice.
“This means a lot to these guys,” East Ridge coach Brody Justice said. “They had a bad taste in their mouths from last year. They worked so hard and I’m so proud of them. Everything we do is for these boys.”
Shelby Valley held a 39-38 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Points were hard to come by in the last quarter of play.
Isaac Woods knocked down a three for the Warriors to put East Ridge on top 41-38.
Shelby Valley’s Chaz Brown scored with 5:15 left to tie things up at 41-41.
Jon Mills got open on a pick and roll and scored on an uncontested layup with 3:50 to to play to put East Ridge up 43-41.
“These guys play so hard and they expect to win,” Justice said. “They have pride in themselves and each other.”
Keian Worrix split a pair of free throws with 2:20 left to cut the lead to 43-42.
With 1:28 left, Worrix drove to the basket once and again and was fouled; he knocked down both free throws to put the Wildcats up 44-43.
That set up Damron’s game winner.
East Ridge outscored Shelby Valley 7-5 in the fourth quarter.
Shelby Valley’s Zack Johnson opened the game with a basket.
East Ridge took a 5-4 lead after Mills scored and was fouled with 6:57 left; he made the free throw to complete the three-point play.
Woods followed with a three to put the Warriors up 8-6 with 4:03 left.
Worrix knocked down a three of his own with 3:23 left in the first to put the Wildcats up 9-8. Kaden Robinson followed with a basket to push the lead to 11-8.
Sykes hit back-to-back baskets to put East Ridge back on top 12-11 with 2:32 left.
Worrix came up with a steal and knocked down a pull-up jumper with 1:30 left. Then Worrix knocked down his second three of the quarter to push the lead to 16-12 with 58 seconds left.
Woods split a pair of free throws late in the first, but Shelby Valley held a 16-13 lead over the Warriors after the first quarter of play.
Worrix scored 10 first quarter points lead the Wildcats.
Shelby Valley freshman Russ Osborne opened the second quarter with back-to-back threes to push the Wildcats’ lead to 22-13.
East Ridge’s Eli Rose answered by knocking down a pair of free throws with 4:47 left in the first half to cut the lead to 22-15.
Woods then knocked down a jumper to cut the lead to 22-17 with 2:25 left.
After a basket by Shelby Valley’s Logan Hawkins, Woods followed with back-to-back threes for the Warriors to cut the Wildcat lead to 24-23 with 1:57 left in the first half.
Worrix answered with a three for the Wildcats.
Damron knocked down a pair of free throws with just 1:00 left in the half to cut the lead to 27-25.
Shelby Valley had one last opportunity to add to its lead before the break.
The Wildcats had the ball under their basket and Worrix threw and alley-oop in-bounds pass to Pallotta, the shot missed, but Johnson followed and scored. The basket was waved off and Shelby Valley held a 27-25 halftime lead.
Woods led the Warriors with a game-high 18 points. He scored eight of those points in the second quarter. Sykes followed with 11 points and Damron finished with six.
“We played well inside early and battled through,” Justice said. “Isaac (Woods) is going through some knee problems that is hurting him, but we just had to ride him. I told him to give us everything he’s got and that’s what he did.”
East Ridge opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run to take a 32-27 lead with 5:40 left to play in the quarter.
Johnson and Osborne answered with back-to-back threes for the Wildcats to put Shelby Valley back on top 33-32 with 4:40 left in the third.
Shelby Valley’s Caleb Lovins scored to beat the third quarter buzzer and give the Wildcats a 39-38 entering the final quarter of play.
Worrix led the way for the Wildcats with a team-high 16 points. Johnson and Osborne each scored nine points.
East Ridge was scheduled to take on Johnson Central last night in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Shelby Valley will take on Belfry Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Scoring
East Ridge — Isaac Woods 18, Eli Sykes 11, Hunter Damron 6, Jon Mills 5, Eli Rose 3, Braxton Stanley 2.
Shelby Valley — Keain Worrix 16, Russ Osborne 9, Zack Johnson 9, Kaden Robinson 4, Caleb Lovins 2, Logan Hawkins 2, Chaz Brown 2.
Pikeville wins district crown
The first half was tight.
But something changed for Pikeville in the second half.
The Lady Panthers started having fun.
Once that occurred, Pikeville started to play better and that helped lead the Lady Panthers to a 55-38 win over Shelby Valley and the 59th District championship.
Both Pikeville and Shelby Valley advance to the 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. Pikeville will take on Paintsville at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. Shelby Valley will take on Johnson Central at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the 15th Region Tournament.
Shelby Valley held a 21-18 halftime lead.
Makenzie Maynard opened the third with a basket, but Shelby Valley’s Alyssa Elswick answered as the Lady Wildcats held onto a 23-20 lead.
Pikeville’s Emma Ratliff tied things up as she knocked down a three with 7:20 left in the third.
Shelby Valley’s Kyra Looney answered with a three as the Lady Wildcats jumped back in front 26-23 with 6:50 left in the third.
Maynard followed with four straight points to put Pikeville up 27-26. Ratliff followed by knocking down her second three of the quarter and pushing the lead to 30-26 with 5:22 left in the third.
Elswick kept Shelby Valley close by knocking down a three with 4:48 left to cut the lead to 20-29.
Ratliff knocked down her third of the third to give the Lady Panthers a 37-31 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Kristen Whited followed Ratliff’s lead in the fourth.
Whited opened the fourth with a three to push the lead to 40-31.
Whited scored Pikeville’s first 10 points of the quarter to push the lead to 47-35 with 4:15 left.
Shelby Valley’s Looney scored and was fouled with 4:10 left in the game.
That was the last points for the Lady Wildcats as she cut the lead to 47-38.
Pikeville made seven of nine free throws down the stretch to pick up a 55-38 win over the Lady Wildcats.
Trinity Rowe finished the game with 16 points; she was also named 59th District Tournament MVP. Maynard also scored 16 points in third.
Looney led the way for the Lady Wildcats with a team-high 12 points. Elswick added nine.
Shelby Valley jumped out to a 4-0 lead as Elswick and Zoee Johnson scored baskets early.
Pikeville answered as Kylie Hall and Maynard scored to tie things up at 4-4.
Maynard scored to beat the first quarter buzzer and give the Lady Panthers an 8-6 lead.
Trinity Rowe opened the second by knocking down a three and pushing the Lady Panthers’ lead to 11-6.
Jazzy Meade knocked down a three with 3:34 left to tie things up at 15-15.
Looney gave Shelby Valley an 18-15 lead by knocking down her first of four threes on the game.
Trinity Rowe tied the game at 18-18 by knocking down a three of her own for the Lady Panthers.
Looney tossed up a half-court three as the first half buzzer sounded; she knocked down the shot to give Shelby Valley a 21-18 lead heading into the second half of play.
Shelby Valley’s Cassidy Rowe wasn’t playing at 100 percent; she was playing with a hairline fracture in her ribs. She was shaken up in the first half and fourth quarter. She didn’t return to play in the fourth.
Scoring
Pikeville — Trinity Rowe 16, Makenzie Maynard 16, Kristen Whited 11, Emma Ratliff 9, Kylie Hall 3.
Shelby Valley — Kyra Looney 12, Alyssa Elswick 9, Jazzy Meade 5, Zoee Johnson 4, Cassidy Rowe 4, Kelsey Owens 2, Laci Johnson 2.
