Belfry wins in OT thriller
For the fourth consecutive year, Coach Kevin Deskins’ Belfry Lady Pirates are the 60th District champions.
The Lady Pirates fed off the energy brought by a spirited Belfry cheering section to win a low-scoring 29-27 affair in overtime over the Pike Central Lady Hawks on Thursday night at the McCoy Athletic Center in Phelps, this year’s host of the 60th District Tournament.
Belfry jumped out to an early 6-0 lead thanks to buckets by Jenna Sparks and Cushi Fletcher. However, the Lady Hawks answered with an 8-0 run capped off by a three by Kylea Weddington with 36 seconds left in the first quarter and Pike Central took that lead into the second.
There wasn’t much in the way of scoring in the second period. Only four points were scored by the Lady Hawks while just four were scored by the Lady Pirates, and the game was 12-10 in favor of Pike Central at halftime.
Buckets by Sparks and Fletcher put Belfry in front 14-12 to start the third quarter, but like the first quarter, Pike Central responded with another run, this time a 7-0 one to take a 19-14 lead. The Lady Pirates’ Alyssa Varney nailed a three with three seconds in the period to bring them within two at 19-17 heading into the fourth.
The game was deadlocked at 22-22 in the final minute when Belfry’s Linzee Phillips missed a layup and then Pike Central’s Emalie Tackett was fouled with 1.9 seconds left in the game with a chance to win it for the Lady Hawks and she missed both of them to send the game to overtime.
The two teams traded buckets until a free throw from Phillips and then one by Fletcher put the Lady Pirates up 28-25 late in overtime. With eight seconds left in free basketball, Pike Central’s Hannah May was fouled and she hit both free throws to make it a 28-27 ballgame.
Then, Phillips was fouled again for the Lady Pirates and she made one of two shots with 6.8 seconds left to make their lead 29-27. The defense held on the next possession, and Belfry held on to win the 60th District championship 29-27.
Fletcher led Belfry on the night with 11 points. Sparks scored seven points, Phillips and Hope Coley each scored four, and Varney added three points.
“A win is a win,” said Deskins. “Kudos to Pike Central, they packed that zone in and kind of dared us to shoot it. Nice press defense going up the floor to control us. We couldn’t get in a rhythm, but we found a way to win at the end and found a way to battle back. You’re not going to shoot good at the (Appalachian Wireless) Arena, most people don’t. It’s nice to get that one seed. The girls had to earn it, just about like everything this season. I had one girl just had an MRI today to make sure her knee was OK and she didn’t even catch the bus on the way over, so hopefully these next couple of days we’ll rest up, find out who we’re playing and get to work.”
Deskins feels like his defense won this game.
“That’s kind of been this group’s MO since they’ve been here,” said Deskins. “We don’t focus a lot on offense, just what the other team does. We focus a lot on who’s going to practice on defense. We probably should focus a little more on shooting, but you have nights like tonight that it happens. They’ve learned that they know how to play off each other more defensively than they do offensively. To me, defense wins championships.”
Like Deskins said, his team found a way to win this game. That made him give credit to his players where it was due.
“They’ve always been like that,” said Deskins. “Four straight district championships. Denise (Campbell) has done a fantastic job with them girls (Pike Central) and just bringing them along. They’re going to be a hard two seed for someone too as long as they can kind of control the press like they did tonight. I just love this group of girls. They’ve had over 100 wins since they’ve been in high school and since they started playing. Four district championships and maybe we can go get that one that we’re missing.”
To coach Deskins, confidence is key heading into the 15th Region Tournament.
“To us, we’ve played probably one of the hardest schedules in the 15th Region just based off of where we had to go to get games and we’re battle tested,” said Deskins. “We have some confidence going in and that’s really the most important thing come tournament time is how you feel, how is the chemistry of the team and we’re where we need to be.”
Belfry improved to 16-14 overall on the season with the victory. The 15th Region Tournament drawing has the Lady Pirates facing off against the 18-12 Paintsville Lady Tigers in the quarterfinals of the tourney on Tuesday night at Appalachian Wireless Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Hawks claim 60th District title over the Pirates, 62-57
The Pike Central Hawks held off Belfry 62-57 on Thursday night at the McCoy Athletic Center in Phelps to claim this season’s 60th District championship.
The two teams dueled it out back-and-forth in the first quarter. Pike Central took an early 7-3 lead over the Pirates, but the latter got buckets from Bol Kuir and De’Mahjae Clark to tie the game at 7-7.
The Hawks then went on a 5-0 run thanks to two scores by Jaylan Rigdon to give them a 12-7 lead. Pike Central didn’t surrender their lead for the rest of the quarter, although it came close to happening when Belfry’s Jonathan Banks drilled a trey with three seconds left in the quarter to make it an 18-7 Hawks lead heading into the second frame.
Head Coach Eric Ratliff’s team turned up the defensive intensity in the second quarter. They went on a 15-4 run to build as big a lead as 12 points at 33-21 over the Pirates. A basket by Clark reduced the Hawks lead to 33-23, but they went into halftime leading by that score.
Pike Central led 39-27 midway through the third quarter, but Belfry began to stage a rally. They went on an 8-0 run to cut the Hawks lead to 39-35 late in the frame. Two foul shots from the Hawks’ Josh DuToit pushed their lead back up to six at 41-35 at the end of the period.
The Pirates came within two points of Pike Central at 43-41, but they could never take the lead in the final quarter. Players such as DuToit and Rigdon came up with clutch buckets in the frame, and the Hawks used them to hold onto their lead and win the 60th District title by a final score of 62-57.
Sal Dean had a great game in a losing effort for Belfry, scoring 27 points. Clark also ventured into double figures with 15 points. Banks had five points, Kuir and Makaden Maynard each scored four points, and Caden Woolum added two.
DuToit was the star of the night, however, as he led all scorers with 28 points for Pike Central. Rigdon and sharpshooter Peyton Compton also provided balanced scoring with 18 and 10 points, respectively. Jaden Stewart rounded out the scoring for the Hawks with six points of his own.
Ratliff credits this district championship to the preparation provided by a tough regular season schedule.
“It feels great,” said Ratliff. “We’ve played hard all year. We had a tough schedule. I thought it really set us up to be able to play against really good teams like Belfry. A whole lot there in the last two quarters, I thought they were going to make a run, but we just held on and kept them in foul trouble.”
He says the biggest reason for that balanced scoring was the selflessness of his players.
“We have three or four kids that can score, it doesn’t matter,” said Ratliff. “We share the ball and it doesn’t matter who scores. We come out and get the guy who’s hot or get the guy who has a mismatch. We look for that all the time.”
Not only did Ratliff praise the selflessness of his squad, but also the composure and intestinal fortitude they showed.
“It’s big,” said Ratliff. “We knew they were going to make that run and our kids hung in there. They’re a very good basketball team. They’re athletic and they can guard. It’s just a little bit of toughness we’re asking. I think it’s from games that we’ve went through that have really made the way for us to get this win tonight.”
The 15th Region Tournament is about to get underway. Ratliff knows that more tough games await his squad.
“It’s going to be games like this,” said Ratliff. “It’s going to be a grind. Every possession counts and that’s what we have to be able to do. Feed it on every possession, get good shots on the other end and I think we’ll be alright.”
Coach Michael Hagy’s Pirates fell to 14-11 on the year with the loss. The 15th Region Tournament drawing has them playing the Martin County Cardinals (23-7) in the quarterfinals at Appalachian Wireless Arena on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.
Pike Central, on the other hand, drew East Ridge (16-15) and those two teams will square off on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. in the tournament quarterfinals.