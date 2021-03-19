Pike Central moves past Phelps
BUCKLEYS CREEK — Defense is required to win basketball games in March. Monday night, Pike Central’s defense was its calling card as the host Lady Hawks rolled past Phelps 64-19 in the opening round of the 60th District Tournament.
The win not only moves the Lady Hawks to the District championship game, but qualifies them for the 15th Region Tournament. For Pike Central and first-year coach Denise Campbell, that was the goal from day one.
“We knew we were really young,” Campbell said. “We knew there would be growing pains, but we needed to keep growing and pick up wins where we could, keep getting better and get to region. By the grace of God, we have stayed healthy and it has allowed us to get better. I feel we’ve gotten better each game, even games where we lost badly, we improved. These girls have worked really hard and I am so happy to get to see them go to the region.”
Pike Central controlled the game from start to finish, scoring the games’ first 37 points, limiting Phelps to two points, on a pair of free throws, in the first half.
The Lady Hawk defense gave Phelps fits early. The Lady Hornets couldn’t figure out Pike Central’s press and it resulted in easy transition baskets for Pike Central. The Lady Hawks led 31-0 after the first quarter, holding Phelps to just three shot attempts in the first quarter.
“We wanted to play our game,” Campbell said. “We were able to get out and get transition baskets. Our girls like to play fast, but we are working on not just playing fast, but playing fast with a purpose.”
Hannah May paced the Lady Hawks early. At one point, the sophomore guard scored nine-straight points and finished the first quarter with 14 points. May scored a game-high 17 points. Emalie Tackett scored 15 points for the Lady Hawks and Lexie Taylor chipped in nine points.
“Hannah (May) is consistent on both ends of the court,” Campbell said. “She took control early with her defense and got some easy baskets. She has been a leader for us and she sets the pace. I thought she was solid tonight. I thought our entire team battled, we got a lot of steals and rebounds that came from hustle and effort.”
Phelps never gave up, trailing 39-2 at the half, the Lady Hornets kept battling. Phelps scored its first field goal with 5:32 to play in the third quarter, on a basket by Faith Potter.
Pike Central led 54-8 after three quarters of play.
Phelps (3-12) opened the fourth quarter on a 5-0 run and put together 11 fourth-quarter points, giving a very young Lady Hornet team momentum to build on next season.
Amelia Casey overcame foul trouble to lead the Lady Hornets with seven points. Casey had three fouls a minute and a half into the game and four in the first half but she continued to battle for seven second-half points. Jaycee Stanley scored five points for the Lady Hornets.
Pike Central (9-19) returns to action Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. as the Lady Hawks battle top-seeded Belfry for the district title. Pike Central lost both contests with Belfry this year, by a combined total of 64 points. Campbell knows the Lady Hawks have a tough task but also knows they have nothing to lose.
“The way Belfry plays, that is a coach’s dream,” Campbell said. “Belfry never stops moving. They are really good, they are one of the top teams in the region. We know how good they are. But we know that we are moving to the region regardless of what happens Thursday. We have our work cut out for us, but what do we have to lose?”
Hawks cruise past Hornets
BUCKLEYS CREEK — For the past three weeks Phelps has been preparing for Tuesday’s 60th District Tournament’s opening game against host Pike Central. The focus for the Hornets was to not let Pike Central get off to a quick start, but the Hawks had different plans.
Phelps blinked and found itself in a 7-0 hole. The Hawks scored on their first three possessions and forced three-straight Phelps turnover to start the game. Pike Central never let go of the lead as the Hawks went on for the 71-50 win.
“When we played them (Pike Central) here earlier this year, we got behind like that,” Phelps coach Cameron Smith said. “We spent the last three weeks talking about starting strong and not getting behind early. I don’t know, I think the nerves of playing in the tournament got to us and Pike Central is a really good team, they have a lot of weapons.”
The Hawks used an array of weapons Tuesday night but the early star was Kasope Lawrence that carried Pike Central. The big man scored 11 of his 16 points in the first quarter, Lawrence also finished the game with 14 rebounds.
“Kasope (Lawrence) set the tone for us early,” Pike Central coach Robert Amis said. “He was strong in the post, even made a three, rebounded well and changed things on the defensive end. Getting the early lead was big for us and Kasope helped us get there.”
Pike Central led by as many as 15 points in the first quarter and led 24-14 after the first quarter of play.
Phelps refused to lay down. The Hornets kept battling. Trailing 24-9, late in the first quarter, Phelps rattled off nine-unanswered points to close the gap to six, at 24-18.
That is the last time the game would see single digit lead, as Pike Central immediately responded with a 10-0 run to push the lead to 34-18, with 5:23 to play in the first half. The Hawks held a 40-25 halftime lead.
The Hawks opened the first half with a three to push the gap to 18 points but Phelps continued to fight. The Hornets responded with six-straight to trim the Hawk lead to 12, at 43-31. The Hornets trailed 51-38 after three quarters.
Smith noted that the resolve and fight of his team did not surprise him.
“These kids have fought all season,” Smith said. “There was a point where we thought we would have to forfeit the season, when our numbers got low. I could talk to you all day about the adversity they faced this year. This group taught me to fight. When we were down, I knew we would keep fighting, that is simply who we are and that means so much to me and speaks volumes about our team.”
Pike Central put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, opening the final period with a three-pointer and a three-point play and never letting the gap get closer than 16, as the Hawks went on for the 21-point win.
The three-point ball was dropping for the Hawks in the game, Pike Central connected on 13 treys in the game. Freshman Jaylan Rigdon led the way with six threes, scoring a game-high 24 points. Lawrence’s 15 points and Josh Du Toit’s 10 points paced the Hawks.
“Jaylan is as good as any guard in the region,” Amis said. “He has been in a shooting slump lately and it was big for us to see his shots start falling, hopefully that confidence carries over for us throughout the postseason.”
Keandre Jackson led Phelps with 16 points. Jaeshon Nugent scored 10 points and Landon Dotson added eight points for the Hornets.
Pike Central (16-9) returns to action Friday as the Hawks host Belfry for the 60th District Championship, both Belfry and Pike Central will advance to region. The Pirates topped Pike Central in a close battle earlier this season.
“They got us the first time, we really beat ourselves,” Amis said. “But we will both be ready. They have had like a week to prepare for us and we only have a couple of days, but we will both be ready. They have a good team, it will be a hostile atmosphere with everything on the line. It is what mountain and Kentucky basketball is all about.”
Phelps ends its season with a 5-19 record.
