The Belfry Pirates knew going to the Hawks Nest Friday night would be a tough game. It’s always a tough place to play. Especially, when the 60th District title is on the line. Pike Central, playing as the visitors on their home floor, put up a valiant effort, however, that effort was not enough as Belfry clinched the district championship 72-67.
The Pirates had three players in double figures including a couple highlight dunks by 7 foot 3 inch big man Bol Kuri.
Head coach Mark Thompson’s squad held a 22-16 advantage after one period of play, thanks to Sal Dean’s 11 points in the first. Josh Du Toit scored seven of his game-high 26 for the Hawks in the opening period.
The Pirates again out scored the Hawks 12-10 in the second quarter, giving Belfry a 34-26 lead heading into the locker room.
Belfry brought the defense out to start the third, holding the Hawks to just nine points for the entire third quarter. The Pirates tacked on 16 more points in the period and held a 50-35 lead going into the finale.
Pike Central kept fighting, as Du Toit scored scored 17 in the final quarter and Jaylon Rigdon chipping in nine of his own. In the end it was too much Dean and the Pirates as they clinched the 60th District title 72-67.
With the win, Belfry punched its ticket to the 15th Region Tournament. Pike Central also advances to the region tournament as well.
Belfry will take on Shelby Valley in the opening round Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. Pike Central was scheduled to take on Betsy Layne; that game ended too late to be included in this edition of the News-Express.
Scoring
Belfry — Sal Dean 20, DeMahjae Clark 19, Tyler Chaffin 14, Bol Kuir 7, Ben McNamee 7, Caleb Spears 4, Steven Banks 1.
Pike Central — Josh Du Toit 26, Jaylon Rigdon 18, Lahtee Childress 12, Kasope Lawrence 8, Jaden Stewart 3.
Belfry takes 60th title
BUCKLEYS CREEK — Belfry freshman Kyera Thornsbury didn’t feel comfortable shooting on the Pike Central rims prior to Thursday’s Girls 60th District Championship Game between Belfry and Pike Central.
That was not obvious during the game, as Thornsbury shot 75 percent, making nine of 12 shot attempts, including three of five three pointers. Thornsbury even made all five of her free throw attempts, as she scored a game-high 26 points, as Belfry rolled to a 72-38 victory.
“The rims felt different and we were all passing up shots early but things got going when I made my first three,” Thornsbury said. “I felt good after I made that shot, I have to learn to just trust myself and keep shooting, even if I miss. I love my teammates and they trust me to score and I trust them as well.”
Thornsbury added six steals with her performance, as it was the defense that led Belfry to its 33rd District Crown.
“We are quick,” Thornsbury said. “We have a lot of quick girls on this team and a lot of longer girls. It allows us to get after it on defense. That is what we like to do, make teams uncomfortable and stay after them and let that turn into offense.”
Early, Pike Central stuck with its game plan and was keeping the game close for much of the first quarter. The Lady Hawks were tied with Belfry 7-7, with 1:30 eft to play in the first quarter. But that is when the Lady Pirates went off.
Started by a Thornsbury three, Belfry scored 10-unanswered points in the final 1:30, in route to a 17-0 run, taking a tied game to a 24-7 lead with 5:21 to play in the first half.
“We came out ready,” Pike Central coach Denise Campbell said. “But a couple turnovers here and there and you start to lose focus of the plan. But hats off to Belfry, they are a well-coached team and those girls get after it, they don’t stop moving. That press takes a toll on us, we have so little playing experience and only a couple girls with experience handling the ball.”
Belfry (20-7) went on to a 35-13 halftime lead.
The Lady Pirates kept the foot on the gas in the third quarter. Leading 40-19, Belfry scored 13-straight to push the lead to 53-19 and led 56-22 after three quarters of play.
The Lady Pirates led by as many as 38 in the game. Following Thornsburry’s 26 points, Kyra Justice added nine points. Addison Smith, Linzee Phillips and Cushi Fletcher each had eight points. Belfry coach Kevin Deskins noted that the balanced scoring is a reflection of this team.
“They don’t care who gets the points,” Deskins said. “Kyera (Thornsbury) is so consistent and as good as anyone in this region but I have to get onto her at times for passing up shots. That is just how this team plays, these girls are friends, they love playing together, they just want to win.”
Pike Central (9-20) was led by Hannah May and Emalie Tackett with 12 points each. Tackett scored all her points in the second half, as she picked up her second foul with 5:54 to play in the first quarter.
“Losing Emalie (Tackett) hurt us,” Campbell said. “She is a good scorer and a rebounder for us. And what can you not say about Hannah May. She played for four quarters and went 110 percent. She went at it against Kyera Thornsbury, who is as good as a guard as you will see and never stopped battling, Hannah will bring energy and effort every time she steps on the court.”
Both Belfry and Pike Central will advance to the 15th Region Tournament this week at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. Belfry will enter as a strong contender but Deskins knows it is up for grabs.
“The Appalachian Wireless Arena court being bigger worries me a little, with the way we like to play,” Deskins said. “But we have a good chance, everyone is good at this point. Pikeville is probably the slight favorite, but there are several teams right there. We will go give it all we got.”
