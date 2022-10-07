Cinderella had to be home before midnight or she’d turn back into her normal self.
Brayln Maynard had her own Cinderella transformation earlier this season.
During Homecoming, Maynard was the starting center and defensive tackle for the Pike Central football team, but at halftime during Homecoming ceremonies, she transformed into Cinderella as she got out of her football pads and uniform and into her dress.
She was crowned Pike Central Middle’s Homecoming Queen.
“Although my dad raised me rough and tough, my momma still gets to dress me up and show everyone I’m still a girl,” Maynard said. “And surprisingly a girly one. I love it and I love that my teammates get to see a different side of me. I hope that by winning Homecoming Queen, it shows little girls that they can be a beast and a Barbie all in one.”
Tuesday night, Maynard and her teammates had their final home game of their middle school careers.
The Hawks picked up a 42-28 over Prestonsburg.
Before the game started, Maynard and her teammates got to make some memories even before the game started as all the players got to tackle their parents.
“It was so much fun and we couldn’t stop laughing,” Maynard said. “A memory I will never forget.”
So what got Maynard into wanting to play football?
“Watching my big brother Nate play and I wanted to be just like him,” Maynard said.
Maynard doesn’t play a spot on the field where she isn’t getting hit. She is right in the middle of it as she is the center on the offensive line.
“I would always watch my dad and brother practice snapping out in the yard and I wanted to learn also,” Maynard said.
The offensive line isn’t all about slamming into the defense, though.
There is a lot of technique and footwork involved.
Maynard possesses those things and that helps her out a lot on the field against some bigger, stronger boys.
“For me yes, because I am smaller and not as strong as the boys,” Maynard said. “So my technique and footwork are the most important.”
Playing on the offensive line, you have to work as one with the other linemen and as a center you have to be dependable for your quarterback.
“Although I do love my quarterback, my chemistry lies with my fellow lineman Josh Adkins and Skiler Ray,” Maynard said. “They have played along side of me since I began playing in 4th grade. They take care of me and help me always.”
She also plays at the defensive tackle spot on defense.
Maynard just wants to help her team win.
“I love to play anywhere my team needs me,” Maynard said. “Whether it be offense, defense, or special teams.”
Besides football, Maynard enjoys wrestling and softball as well.
“Football is my favorite, but I also enjoy wrestling and softball,” Maynard said.
Maynard voted MVP by the Lawrence County team when the Hawks played them in a bowl game earlier this season. She was also on the FBU All-Star Game and the Region 4 championship team.
Maynard played her final middle school regular season home game Tuesday evening. The postseason is coming up.
She hasn’t decided if she wants to play football at the high school level or try something new.
“At the moment I’m uncertain of my future with football,” Maynard said. “I know at the high school level, a position change is a must. But it’s still not out of the picture. I have a lot of thinking to do on it. But as odd as it may seem I have actually thought of trying cheerleading. Either way I know whatever I choose, my parents will always support me.”
Whatever Maynard chooses, she has a bright future ahead because of her can-do attitude and her great work ethic.