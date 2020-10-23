Let’s take a look around the sports world on this cool, crisp Friday:
• Last week’s news out of Wichita State University wasn’t good for men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall. This week, the ghosts of teams past made things worse.
If you haven’t kept up, north of 30 players who suited up for Marshall for the Shockers have told various sources that they were physically and mentally abused by the coach. They also reported that, on at least one occasion, he physically attacked an assistant coach.
Many were speculating that Marshall may have at least a suspension in his future while the investigation continued if not an outright parting from the university. It is, however, widely known that he has the support of the biggest booster the school has, so that may be why nothing had happened.
This week the seat got even hotter when a story came out in The Athletic that Marshall’s troublesome ways of dealing with people under his watch extended back to his nine-year stint at Winthrop University. Several players there remembered what it was like playing for him, reciting chapter and verse many of the same allegations that are coming from the Shockers.
At least one of them was quoted as saying that he assumed Marshall had cleaned up his act, thinking it wouldn’t play in a nationally renown program like Wichita State. Apparently, that’s not the case.
I’m surprised the powers-that-be at Wichita haven’t asked him to stay home while the university completes an investigation that was ongoing before any of this was publicly reported. It certainly doesn’t reflect well on the school or the program.
I’m also surprised that, in 2020, a player hasn’t taken matters into his own hands when Marshall became physically abusive. There’s no room for that anywhere. Would he like someone putting their hands on a son of his?
I’ve played for coaches who were loud; it didn’t bother me. They didn’t yell personal insults at players as Marshall has been accused.
But when you lay your hands on a player – or coach, for that matter – you’ve crossed the line. And yet, as of this writing, he’s still gainfully employed at Wichita State.
• Congratulations are in order to Chris McNamee, the football coach at Pikeville High School who picked up his 200th win as a head coach last week.
Chris is an incredible talent and fantastic coach of the game, but more importantly, he’s just a great person. I had a personal insight with Chris, having gone to school with his wife Jeri Lynn, and having written about him during his career as a player at Eastern Kentucky University.
In his column this week, Randy White compared him to Belfry’s Philip Haywood, and that’s something I’ve long believed too. Those are two peas in a pod. It’s ironic that they both wound up coaching high school football.
Well done, Coach.
• Speaking of Randy’s column, it was another really solid work from him. Randy doesn’t write many, and considering how many papers he’s accountable for, that’s understandable. He writes them when he has something to say, and I always pay attention.
His work is really solid, and I always walk away wishing I’d said something he did.
I tip my cap to you, my friend.
• This is something that may have gone unnoticed for many of you, but I was saddened to see the retirement of the great hockey announcer Doc Emrick this week.
Doc has been the voice of hockey on NBC for a good while now, and while I admit to not being a hockey expert, I’ve always been fascinated by his ability to keep up with the lightning-fast play on the ice. That never changed, including this season when he was calling games away from the arena. You literally couldn’t tell the difference.
I will admit to “borrowing” from Doc’s fascinating style in my own broadcasts. He called hockey and I largely worked basketball and football, but it translated none the less.
I wish him well in his retirement.
• The World Series resumes tonight from Arlington, Texas, where Los Angeles and Tampa Bay have split the first two games.
Baseball can be a challenge for the best of us these days. It seems these games always last until around midnight on the east, and that’s just too late for many of us. If there’s one thing we learned this season – particularly in this month’s playoffs – it’s that rosters have to be trimmed from 28. It gives these managers too many opportunities to continue to change pitchers.
Consider Tuesday night, when Tampa changed pitchers with two outs in the ninth despite leading 6-4 and the Dodgers having nobody on base.
Still, it’s baseball and it’s the World Series, and the Rays win insured us of at least a game Sunday night. Hopefully it’ll last a while. Baseball has been fortunate to have no issues in the postseason. Let’s hope it has a few more days of this luck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.