I wonder if we realize just how special a season Belfry’s Isaac Dixon is having.
The numbers are baffling as they stand. In nine games this season, he has rushed for 1,405 yards. Think about this. He’s rushing for 156.1 yards per game. Can you imagine having such a season that, if you ran for 150 yards in a game, it would lower you season average?
As they said on every infomercial of my youth, but wait, there’s more. Honestly, we’re just getting started.
Belfry has had at least four games this season with a running clock. That means in half the games, the lead has been so big that Belfry ran very few plays and the odds are Dixon wouldn’t be toting the pigskin in that type of contest anyway.
So even factoring that in, he’s averaging 156.1 yards per game.
That’s impressive.
Now, here’s where you get the additional item for free and free shipping on the infomercial: Dixon has ran for 22 touchdowns this season, which is about 2.5 per game.
We all know Belfry isn’t exactly pass happy, to the point that quarterback Brett Coleman has only thrown three touchdown passes all season.
Dixon has them all.
And he’s caught exactly four passes. All. Season. Long.
That means that in the unlikely event that Dixon catches a pass – less than one every other game – there’s a 75 percent chance he’s going to the house.
He has been stopped shy of the goal line, on a catch, one time. Again: All. Season. Long.
Belfry has scored 47 offensive touchdowns all season. Dixon has 25 of them.
Are you kidding me?
Hold up a minute. I’m not finished. Belfry also has returned one kickoff for a touchdown this season.
Yep. Dixon did that too.
Lest you get the idea that Dixon isn’t a team player, he doesn’t lead the team in tackles. He lets his boys in on those. In fact, not only doesn’t he lead the team in tackles but also his 22 on the season – seven solos, 15 assists – are 10th on the team.
Now, I ask you again, have we seriously considered the type of season Isaac Dixon is having?
We ask all that because tonight, Belfry is home for what will be the final time this season when it entertains longtime rival Bell County at CAM Stadium. Dixon will don the No. 3 for the last time in a home game when the Bucs take the field against the Bobcats.
It’s too bad the joint won’t be packed. A career like his deserves to have one of those prototypical finales at home where they’re crammed in there on the home side and the locals are just wishing they were down 119 a mile or so at venerable Vipperman Stadium, where they’ve been known to hang out in the trees to get a view of the action.
Belfry is 7-3 heading into tonight, having barely cleaned up from a 54-12 win over Magoffin County two weeks ago before finding out that Lawrence County wouldn’t be making the trip last week. The Pirates will face 6-3 Bell County, which has lost only one game in which it scored all season.
Tonight’s game should be a quick one even if the clock is never spinning nonstop. We’ve already established that Belfry doesn’t care for tossing it around. Bell has thrown 68 passes though eight games, meaning about 8.5 times per game they air it out.
Bell completes barely one-third of those, so it makes sense they like to keep it on the ground.
Brandon Baker leads the Bell Bobcats with 997 yards this season. He’s ran for 13 touchdowns and added two more through the air, because he’s caught six of the 23 passes they’ve completed.
I’m not saying it’ll be a two-man show, but it’ll probably be fun to watch, and the easy money will be on whichever team can slow the other guy down.
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: It’s Belfry and Bell.
Need I say anything more?
