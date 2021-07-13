The 2021 Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Baseball Team is comprised of players in the 15th Region, the 14th Region’s 54th District and Mingo County, W. Va.
The All Mountain Team was voted upon by Appalachian Newspaper Inc.’s Regional Sports Editor Randy White and Sports Writers Steve LeMaster and Mike Muncy.
All Mountain Baseball First Team
Bryce Blevins Lawrence County
Patrick Sawyer Hazard
Gunner Collins Paintsville
Cameron Kelsey Johnson Central
Bryce Adkins Pike Central
Caleb Hager Floyd Central
Peyton Burke Prestonsburg
Connor Fugate Paintsville
Steven Banks Belfry
Jarrett Napier Hazard
Brady Clark Pikeville
Daylin Goad Mingo Central
Second Team Baseball All Mountain
Brayden Slone Prestonsburg
Brant Potter Floyd Central
Keegan Bentley Pike Central
Brock Butcher Johnson Central
Parker Hall Belfry
Max Johnson Hazard
Blue Fletcher Lawrence County
Caleb Dotson Phelps
Justin Hall Tug Valley
Jonah Porter Paintsville
David Elkins Perry Central
Tate Walters Pikeville