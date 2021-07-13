5-24 pc bryce adkins exit field.jpg

Pike Central’s Bryce Adkins

The 2021 Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Baseball Team is comprised of players in the 15th Region, the 14th Region’s 54th District and Mingo County, W. Va.

The All Mountain Team was voted upon by Appalachian Newspaper Inc.’s Regional Sports Editor Randy White and Sports Writers Steve LeMaster and Mike Muncy.

All Mountain Baseball First Team

Bryce Blevins    Lawrence County

Patrick Sawyer    Hazard

Gunner Collins    Paintsville

Cameron Kelsey    Johnson Central

Bryce Adkins    Pike Central

Caleb Hager        Floyd Central

Peyton Burke    Prestonsburg

Connor Fugate    Paintsville

Steven Banks    Belfry

Jarrett Napier     Hazard

Brady Clark        Pikeville

Daylin Goad        Mingo Central

cut brady clark.jpg

Pikeville’s Brady Clark

Second Team Baseball All Mountain

Brayden Slone    Prestonsburg

Brant Potter        Floyd Central

Keegan Bentley    Pike Central

Brock Butcher     Johnson Central

Parker Hall        Belfry

Max Johnson     Hazard

Blue Fletcher    Lawrence County

Caleb Dotson     Phelps

Justin Hall         Tug Valley

Jonah Porter        Paintsville

David Elkins        Perry Central

Tate Walters        Pikeville

5-27 belfry steven banks.jpg

Belfry’s Steven Banks

