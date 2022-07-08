The 2022 Appalachian Newspapers All Mountain Softball Teams are comprised of players from the 15th Region, 54th District and Mingo County, West Virginia.
The Appalachian News-Express, Floyd County Chronicle and Times, Paintsville Herald, Hazard Herald and Mingo Messenger sports departments voted on players from the coverage area to comprise the All Mountain Team. Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins voted on the All Mountain Teams.
All Mountain Second Team
Dillon Vance Mingo Central
Tyler Ooten Mingo Central
Alex Vance Tug Valley
Jonathan Banks Belfry
Noah Brown Belfry
Caleb Mouton Pike Central
Brady Bentley Shelby Valley
Jon Little Prestonsburg
Blue Fletcher Lawrence County
Gunner Collins Paintsville
Zach Taylor Paintsville
Dylan Thompson Pikeville
Gus Mullins Hazard
Hank Pelfrey Hazard
Blake Hager Pike Central
Sam Wright Pikeville