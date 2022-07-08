The 2022 Appalachian Newspapers All Mountain Softball Teams are comprised of players from the 15th Region, 54th District and Mingo County, West Virginia.

The Appalachian News-Express, Floyd County Chronicle and Times, Paintsville Herald, Hazard Herald and Mingo Messenger sports departments voted on players from the coverage area to comprise the All Mountain Team. Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins voted on the All Mountain Teams.

All Mountain Second Team

Dillon Vance    Mingo Central

Tyler Ooten    Mingo Central

Alex Vance    Tug Valley

Jonathan Banks    Belfry

Noah Brown    Belfry

Caleb Mouton    Pike Central

Brady Bentley    Shelby Valley

Jon Little    Prestonsburg

Blue Fletcher    Lawrence County

Gunner Collins    Paintsville

Zach Taylor    Paintsville

Dylan Thompson    Pikeville

Gus Mullins    Hazard

Hank Pelfrey    Hazard

Blake Hager    Pike Central

Sam Wright    Pikeville

