baseball.jpg

The 2022 Appalachian Newspapers All Mountain Softball Teams are comprised of players from the 15th Region, 54th District and Mingo County, West Virginia.

The Appalachian News-Express, Floyd County Chronicle and Times, Paintsville Herald, Hazard Herald and Mingo Messenger sports departments voted on players from the coverage area to comprise the All Mountain Team. Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins voted on the All Mountain Teams.

4-18 phelps dawson mccoy.jpg

All Mountain Third Team

Aiden Dove    Mingo Central

Hunter Mullins    Shelby

Valley

Steven Banks        Belfry

Corey Turnmire    Phelps

Nick Kidd    Prestonsburg

Max Martin    Floyd Central

Dawson McCoy    Phelps

Jaxson Damron    Shelby

Valley

Logan Windle    Pikeville

Gaige Logan    Hazard

Mason McAlarnis    Perry

Central

Dylan Burdine    East Ridge

Shepherd    Johnson Central

Hunter Blevins    Johnson Central

Keygan Pelfry    Johnson Central

Lucas Litteral    Magoffin County

5-16 sv hunter mullins rounds third.jpg

All Mountain

Honorable Mention

Tug Valley

Zach Hall

Corey Wilson

Nick Alley

Mingo Central

Tyler Mitchem

Aaron Blankenship

Floyd Central

Dylan Mosely

Wesley Prater

5-13 belfry steven banks.jpg

Prestonsburg

JD McKinney

Matt Welch

Betsy Layne

Brady Robinson

Andrew Kidd

Jordan Frazier

Cameron Pente

Johnson Central

Matt Crum

4-18 phelps corey turnmire.jpg

Paintsville

Connor Fugate

Grayson Peters

Austin Allen

Phelps

Stevie Todd Layne

Cainan Land

Mason Prater

East Ridge

Hayden Robinette

Peyton Fuller

5-16 er dylan burdine catch.jpg

Jenkins

Caleb Morgan

Austin Johnson

Carter Howard

Magoffin County

Ethan Salyers

Ian McCarty

Shelby Valley

Bryce Bentley

Kobe Fields

Braxton Damron

5-16 sv jaxson damron pitch.jpg

Buckhorn

Jacob McCoy

Nick Whitaker

Jordan McCoy

Jayden Bartley

Hazard

Dawson Duff

Evan Akemone

Garrett Miller

Perry Central

Dustin Fields

Jacob Daniels

Dawson Browning

5-19 sv sam brown slides into home pville logan windle.jpg

Pikeville

Isaac Duty

Jeb Wilkerson

Bradyn Hall

Jake Hall

Bash Ryan

Pike Central

Ben Huffman

Patrick Mandrall

Peyton Compton

Zach Crum

Belfry

Chase Varney

Jake Varney

Parker Hall

Lawrence County

Jake Derrifield

Nick Collinsworth

bAner Collinsworth

Will Lafferty

Martin County

Chase Preece

Tags